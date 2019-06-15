Former PTI minister remanded into NAB's custody for 10 days

An accountability court in Lahore on Saturday granted a 10-day physical remand of Punjab's former minister for Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries Sibtain Khan to the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB).

NAB has been directed to produce the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) member before the court on June 25.

Khan was arrested by the anti-corruption watchdog yesterday during an inquiry of a corruption case pertaining to corruption and illegal award of contracts against him. He tendered his resignation earlier today. In a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Khan said that while he will contest the case "on merits [and] in accordance with law".

"However, in the meantime, per the propriety and political responsibility, I feel morally obliged to to tender my resignation as a minister in your cabinet."

According to NAB, Khan had in July 2007, as the Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals, been involved in the illegal award of a multi-billion rupee contract for 500 metric tonnes of iron ore in Rajwah and Chiniot to a company of his choice called Earth Resource Pvt Ltd (ERPL), a statement released by NAB said yesterday. The contract, which deviated from existing laws, was awarded to ERPL through connivance with other suspects, the statement added. The company was awarded the contract despite not having previous experiencing in mining.

According to the Punjab Mines Department, no other company was considered during the bidding process for the contract, NAB Lahore had said.

During today's hearing in the accountability court, NAB said that the company ERPL was not registered. The company had a capital of Rs2.5 million and the documents provided to show that were also fake, NAB told the court.