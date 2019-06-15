DAWN.COM

India deprives Sikh pilgrims of Jorr Mela yatra

Khalid HasnainUpdated June 15, 2019

A view of the train at Wagah border after it returned empty from Attari as the Indian government stopped Sikh pilgrims from visiting Pakistan.—Online
LAHORE: A number of Sikh pilgrims staged a protest demonstration at the Attari railway station on Friday against the Indian government after a special train from Pakistan was not allowed to enter its territory to pick them for Jorr Mela.

The irritated pilgrims despite carrying visa and travel documents remained stranded at the Attari railway station as they waited for hours for the special train to take part in the Jorr Mela, which is held every year to mark the death anniversary of Guru Arjun Dev.

“It is a matter of great displeasure that India once aga­in behaved as it did in 2017,” said an official of the Eva­c­u­­ee Trust Property Board (ETPB) while talking to Dawn.

On Friday, the official said, the special train reached the Wagah railway station at 9am to pick as many as 146 Sikh pilgrims.

Protest staged at Attari railway station against New Delhi for disallowing train from Pakistan to pick them

“Our authorities contacted their Indian counterparts again and again to accept and allow entry of the train to their territory for picking and bringing the Yatris to Lahore so that they could proceed to their destination for attending the 10-day-long Jorr festival.

“But it is very sad that at about 12.40pm they [Indian authorities] finally refused to allow the train to pick the Yatris,” the official explained.

“We all, senior ETPB officials, Sikh office-bearers of Pakistan Gurdwara Parban­dhak Committee, local adm­i­nistration and others concer­ned, remained present at Wagah to welcome the pilg­rims. But India didn’t bother [to facilitate their travel], for­cing the pilgrims to rema­in stranded at Attari for hours.”

An official requesting anonymity told Dawn that around eight pilgrims, however, succeeded in entering Pakistan on foot via Wagah-Attari border.

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi had issued visas to around 200 Indian Sikh pilgrims for attending the festival.

Under a bilateral agreem­ent between the two countr­i­­es, Pakistan can issue visas to as many as 500 pilgrims for this event. Last year, a mea­­gre number of pilgrims (less than 50) visited Pakis­tan for this event. But in 2017, India disallowed 80 pilgrims after rejecting Pakis­tan’s request of sending special train to pick them on June 8. Yet some 14 pilgrims, who had visa to enter Pakis­tan on foot via Wagah border, succeeded in crossing the bor­­der. Later on June 28, 2017, the Indian authorities once again did not allow 300 Sikh community members to attend the death anniversary of Maha­raja Ranjeet Singh, citing refusal by the Ministry of Ext­ernal Affairs to clear their names.

“This time, too, we had made extraordinary arrangements for the lodging, boarding, security, etc, of 146 pilgrims. On June 16, the main ceremony in this regard has been scheduled to be organised here. But India didn’t see this and forced the pilgrims to return homes from Attari. It is really against the universally admitted fundamental rights of the people,” the official deplored.

There was an issue over the exact date of this event mentioned in the Nanak Shahi Calendar (a calendar of Sikh pilgrims’ religious rituals in Pakistan), with a few people considering it to be June 6 as against the understanding of most of the Sikh pilgrim associations in both countries which agr­e­ed on the dates of indigenous months (Jaith, Harh), linking them to the English months, according to the official.

As most of the Sikh pilgrims considered June 16 as authentic date for this event, scores of them applied for visa.

“The Pakistan High Commission issued visas to them and this was already in the knowledge of the Indian authorities,” the official said.

Finally on Friday when the special train from the Wagah railway station was ready to travel to the Attari railway station to pick the Sikh pilgrims, the Indian government did not give it permission, depriving them of visiting Pakistan for attending the festival.

Published in Dawn, June 15th, 2019

fairplay
Jun 15, 2019 09:15am

Sikhs will soon realise that they are third class citizens under the Hindocracy, much like Kashmiris, Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, Naxalites, Jains, etc.

Recommend 0
Taimur Ali
Jun 15, 2019 09:19am

Shame on India...

Recommend 0
Bipul
Jun 15, 2019 09:25am

Safety of citizens come first.

Recommend 0
Rani
Jun 15, 2019 09:27am

India is jealous of Sikhs getting close to Pakistan

Recommend 0
Bhaijan
Jun 15, 2019 09:34am

@Bipul , Not Exactly. The cause here is a biased, discrimination, on religious pilgrimages, even the divided families are facing hardships in visa. The travels of people is a humanitarian subject, please keep away politics & politicians away from people to people contacts.

Recommend 0
420.
Jun 15, 2019 09:35am

May be they fear pilgrims wound be brainwashed?

Recommend 0
Talha
Jun 15, 2019 09:36am

Feel sad for our Sikh friends in India who wanted to come to Pakistan for this event. They would've surely found my beautiful Pakistan welcoming and very hospitable had they arrived. Petty politics should not come in between religious matters, arts, sports and general people to people contacts.

Recommend 0
Prateik
Jun 15, 2019 09:49am

Sikhs will be allowed once kite flying is also allowed.

Recommend 0
KAMAL NAYAN RAI
Jun 15, 2019 09:53am

You guys inaugurate kartarpur corridor and when it comes to visa you guys are allowing only 80 pilgrims while talk was of 500.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 15, 2019 09:53am

@Bipul , you are right, they are unsafe in India.

Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 15, 2019 09:54am

These are the seeds of Sikhs rise for independent. Never play with religion.

Recommend 0
Laeeq
Jun 15, 2019 10:22am

Freedom

Recommend 0
Junaid
Jun 15, 2019 10:25am

So that’s how Indians treat their own citizens

Recommend 0
Junaid
Jun 15, 2019 10:31am

Indian government and army(which is dominated by north indian brahmin hindus) are committing brutality and genocide in IOK, Khalistan, Dravida Nadu and all north east states just because they’re non hindi speaking people and demanding freedom from fake Indian union which was forcefully Imposed upon them back in 1947

Recommend 0
Indian subcontinent
Jun 15, 2019 10:36am

@Zak, u don't tell us about playing with religion.

Recommend 0

