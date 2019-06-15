DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 15, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

India's Tendulkar sues Australian cricket bat maker over $2m in royalties

ReutersJune 15, 2019

Email

The retired star batsman made a formal request for payment two years after the agreement. but none came. — AFP/File
The retired star batsman made a formal request for payment two years after the agreement. but none came. — AFP/File

Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar has filed a civil lawsuit against an Australian bat manufacturer, accusing it of using his name and image to promote products and then failing to pay him $2 million in royalties.

In Federal Court papers filed this month and reviewed by Reuters, Tendulkar said Sydney-based Spartan Sports International agreed in 2016 to pay him at least $1 million a year to use his image, logo and promotional services to sell “Sachin by Spartan” sporting goods and clothing.

The retired star batsman soon went to work promoting the products, and appeared at a range of promotional events in places such as London and the Indian financial hub of Mumbai, the documents showed.

However, by September 2018, Spartan had failed to make a single payment owed, Tendulkar said, and he made a formal request for payment. When none came, he ended the agreement, asking the company to stop using his name and likeness.

Yet Spartan continued to do so, according to the documents.

Spartan, whose legal representative was not listed on the Federal Court website, did not respond to an email request from Reuters for comment.

Les Galbraith, listed by the court documents as its chief operating officer, did not respond to a private message sent to his LinkedIn page.

The law firm listed as representing Tendulkar, Gilbert + Tobin, declined to comment.

Tendulkar's civil claim accused the Australian company of misleading or deceptive conduct, “passing off”, or suggesting an official endorsement when none existed, and breach of contract. It did not say what damages were sought.

Tendulkar became the world's leading run-scorer in tests and one-day internationals, with more than 34,000 runs and 100 centuries, in a 24-year career that ended in 2013.

In 2012, he was made an honorary member of the Order of Australia, one of the country's highest civil awards.

The court website showed the lawsuit was filed on June 5, with the first court date in Sydney on June 26.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
A shah
Jun 15, 2019 12:33am

Indians are brilliant business people

Recommend 0
A shah
Jun 15, 2019 12:34am

Tables have turned now. Australia pays India and needs India

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Taxation measures

Taxation measures

The government's priorities should be about moving Pakistan towards a sustainable and equitable growth path.

Editorial

June 14, 2019

Debt inquiry

Given the amounts involved, it is hard to imagine that individual malfeasance alone can be the explanation.
June 14, 2019

HIV in Punjab

FOLLOWING the outbreak of the HIV infection in Sindh — which has grabbed national headlines in recent months — ...
June 14, 2019

A curious apathy

THE FIA, which has of late displayed much alacrity in unearthing evidence against allegedly corrupt politicians, is...
Updated June 13, 2019

Budgeting on hope

Having made the choice to let Pakistanis feel the pain first, the government has asked they make a large sacrifice.
Updated June 13, 2019

Altaf Hussain out?

He is but a pale shadow of the kingmaker who once ruled over vast areas of Karachi and Hyderabad.
Updated June 13, 2019

Repugnant remarks

By his words, Vawda has undermined the very basis on which a democracy functions.