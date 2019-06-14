DAWN.COM

Punjab minister Sibtain Khan arrested by NAB in Lahore

Ali WaqarUpdated June 14, 2019

The minister was allegedly involved in corruption and illegal award of contracts, according to NAB. ─ Photo courtesy Punjab Assembly website
Punjab Minister for Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries Sibtain Khan was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday in connection with a case pertaining to corruption and illegal award of contracts.

A NAB Lahore statement issued to announce the arrest said he was taken into custody during an inquiry.

According to NAB, Khan had in July 2007, as the Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals, been involved in the illegal award of a multi-billion rupee contract for 500 metric tonnes of iron ore in Rajwah and Chiniot to a company of his choice called Earth Resource Pvt Ltd, the statement said.

The contract, which deviated from existing laws, was awarded to ERPL through connivance with other suspects, NAB said. The company was awarded the contract despite not having previous experiencing in mining.

According to the Punjab Mines Department, no other company was considered during the bidding process for the contract, NAB Lahore said.

The department had also appeared satisfied over having to contribute just 20 per cent to the project, which made the joint venture illegal, the statement said.

According to the suspects, Sibtain was behind the Rs2.5 million sale of mineral deposits worth billions of rupees to a company. Additionally, the suspects said that the project's details had never been provided to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan although work on it was ongoing, NAB Lahore said.

NAB Lahore began proceedings in the case when it was referred to the accountability watchdog by the Lahore High Court.

NAB Lahore officials will present Khan before an accountability court to obtain his physical remand, the statement said.

M. Saeed
Jun 14, 2019 10:08pm

Good beginning. It is a test case for Imran to act decisively, or wait for the charade of similar cases in the waiting.

Recommend 0
Osman Karim Khara
Jun 14, 2019 10:17pm

Illegal awards of contracts are ongoing.

Recommend 0
SHUJAAT
Jun 14, 2019 10:50pm

please change yourself thanks

Recommend 0
Asifnaqvi
Jun 14, 2019 10:59pm

Capturing a few mouses from own camp, will pave the way for stiff and swift action against the opposition.

Recommend 0
Saeeds
Jun 14, 2019 11:09pm

Ok NAB did there Job and made there point of view. They need to give proof of wrong doing . We need to listen accusers point of view also

Recommend 0
Asghar
Jun 14, 2019 11:09pm

I am from his constituency and he is a high-quality corrupt man. I voted him just for IK. Good job NAB.

Recommend 0
Hasan
Jun 14, 2019 11:17pm

Good Job PTI-IK-NAB

Recommend 0
N_Saq
Jun 14, 2019 11:22pm

The question is that is he going to be punished? Lets see...

Recommend 0
Tariq Amir
Jun 14, 2019 11:23pm

@Asghar, So you voted for a corrupt man, hoping that IK will end corruption with the help of such kind of people?

Recommend 0
danish
Jun 14, 2019 11:27pm

very good lock him forever.

Recommend 0
Raheel
Jun 14, 2019 11:28pm

We had the same issue with Riko Dig mines when PPP sold mining rights for $200 million.

Sounds good until you consider the copper and gold deposits are estimated to be hundreds of billions dollars.

This is how Pakistan has been deprived and looted

Time for change...let's start with accountability of looters

Recommend 0
Mahen
Jun 14, 2019 11:29pm

It’s big question mark, everyday news than some VIP been nabbed by nab, is it a state run by police or thieves?

Recommend 0
MA
Jun 14, 2019 11:33pm

NAB does not arrest PTI men or women. It was on the orders of Lahore High Court that NAB arrested him.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 14, 2019 11:36pm

Now a PTI minister is arrested for granting contract to a company. This shows that NAB is working independently and not under any influence. Opposition parties are just shedding crocodile's tears to divert attention from corruption cases - accountability will be done fairly and, those who have been involved in black activities will be identified and punished according to the law of the land. No matter who they are.

Recommend 0
Lahori Kid
Jun 14, 2019 11:39pm

What party was in power in 2007 ?

Recommend 0
Siddharth
Jun 14, 2019 11:43pm

They are just kept house arrest so that they can be saved from hot and humid summer.

Recommend 0

