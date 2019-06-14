Punjab minister Sibtain Khan arrested by NAB in Lahore
Punjab Minister for Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries Sibtain Khan was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday in connection with a case pertaining to corruption and illegal award of contracts.
A NAB Lahore statement issued to announce the arrest said he was taken into custody during an inquiry.
According to NAB, Khan had in July 2007, as the Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals, been involved in the illegal award of a multi-billion rupee contract for 500 metric tonnes of iron ore in Rajwah and Chiniot to a company of his choice called Earth Resource Pvt Ltd, the statement said.
The contract, which deviated from existing laws, was awarded to ERPL through connivance with other suspects, NAB said. The company was awarded the contract despite not having previous experiencing in mining.
According to the Punjab Mines Department, no other company was considered during the bidding process for the contract, NAB Lahore said.
The department had also appeared satisfied over having to contribute just 20 per cent to the project, which made the joint venture illegal, the statement said.
According to the suspects, Sibtain was behind the Rs2.5 million sale of mineral deposits worth billions of rupees to a company. Additionally, the suspects said that the project's details had never been provided to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan although work on it was ongoing, NAB Lahore said.
NAB Lahore began proceedings in the case when it was referred to the accountability watchdog by the Lahore High Court.
NAB Lahore officials will present Khan before an accountability court to obtain his physical remand, the statement said.
Comments (16)
Good beginning. It is a test case for Imran to act decisively, or wait for the charade of similar cases in the waiting.
Illegal awards of contracts are ongoing.
please change yourself thanks
Capturing a few mouses from own camp, will pave the way for stiff and swift action against the opposition.
Ok NAB did there Job and made there point of view. They need to give proof of wrong doing . We need to listen accusers point of view also
I am from his constituency and he is a high-quality corrupt man. I voted him just for IK. Good job NAB.
Good Job PTI-IK-NAB
The question is that is he going to be punished? Lets see...
@Asghar, So you voted for a corrupt man, hoping that IK will end corruption with the help of such kind of people?
very good lock him forever.
We had the same issue with Riko Dig mines when PPP sold mining rights for $200 million.
Sounds good until you consider the copper and gold deposits are estimated to be hundreds of billions dollars.
This is how Pakistan has been deprived and looted
Time for change...let's start with accountability of looters
It’s big question mark, everyday news than some VIP been nabbed by nab, is it a state run by police or thieves?
NAB does not arrest PTI men or women. It was on the orders of Lahore High Court that NAB arrested him.
Now a PTI minister is arrested for granting contract to a company. This shows that NAB is working independently and not under any influence. Opposition parties are just shedding crocodile's tears to divert attention from corruption cases - accountability will be done fairly and, those who have been involved in black activities will be identified and punished according to the law of the land. No matter who they are.
What party was in power in 2007 ?
They are just kept house arrest so that they can be saved from hot and humid summer.