DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 14, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Punjab minister Sibtain Khan arrested by NAB in Lahore

Ali WaqarUpdated June 14, 2019

Email

The minister was allegedly involved in corruption and illegal award of contracts, according to NAB. ─ Photo courtesy Punjab Assembly website
The minister was allegedly involved in corruption and illegal award of contracts, according to NAB. ─ Photo courtesy Punjab Assembly website

Punjab Minister for Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries Sibtain Khan was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday in connection with a case pertaining to corruption and illegal award of contracts.

A NAB Lahore statement issued to announce the arrest said he was taken into custody during an inquiry.

According to NAB, Khan had in July 2007, as the Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals, been involved in the illegal award of a multi-billion rupee contract for 500 metric tonnes of iron ore in Rajwah and Chiniot to a company of his choice called Earth Resource Pvt Ltd, the statement said.

The contract, which deviated from existing laws, was awarded to ERPL through connivance with other suspects, NAB said.

The company was awarded the contract despite not having previous experiencing in mining, the statement said.

According to the Punjab Mines Department, no other company was considered during the bidding process for the contract, NAB Lahore said.

NAB Lahore began proceedings in the case when it was referred to the accountability watchdog by the Lahore High Court.

Details to follow.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Osman Karim Khara
Jun 14, 2019 10:17pm

Illegal awards of contracts are ongoing.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Taxation measures

Taxation measures

The government's priorities should be about moving Pakistan towards a sustainable and equitable growth path.

Editorial

June 14, 2019

Debt inquiry

Given the amounts involved, it is hard to imagine that individual malfeasance alone can be the explanation.
June 14, 2019

HIV in Punjab

FOLLOWING the outbreak of the HIV infection in Sindh — which has grabbed national headlines in recent months — ...
June 14, 2019

A curious apathy

THE FIA, which has of late displayed much alacrity in unearthing evidence against allegedly corrupt politicians, is...
Updated June 13, 2019

Budgeting on hope

Having made the choice to let Pakistanis feel the pain first, the government has asked they make a large sacrifice.
Updated June 13, 2019

Altaf Hussain out?

He is but a pale shadow of the kingmaker who once ruled over vast areas of Karachi and Hyderabad.
Updated June 13, 2019

Repugnant remarks

By his words, Vawda has undermined the very basis on which a democracy functions.