DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 14, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Babar Azam watches Kohli's game to fine-tune batting

AFPJune 14, 2019

Email

Babar Azam bats in the nets during a practice session in Bristol. ─ AFP
Babar Azam bats in the nets during a practice session in Bristol. ─ AFP

Babar Azam has revealed he models himself on India captain Virat Kohli just days before the fierce rivals clash in an explosive World Cup showdown.

Babar holds the key for Pakistan against old foes India in Manchester on Sunday and the batsman has been fine-tuning his game by watching videos of the supremely talented Kohli.

Babar showed his class by scoring a brilliant 63 in Pakistan's 348-8 when they beat pre-tournament favourites England earlier in the World Cup.

His heroics gave Pakistan their only win so far in the tournament, with defeats against the West Indies and Australia, while their match against Sri Lanka was rained off.

While there is no love lost between India and Pakistan on or off the pitch, Babar is willing to admit he watches Kohli's batting and tries to learn from him.

“I watch his batting and the way he bats in various conditions and try to learn from them,” Babar told reporters.

“I try to learn with experience. This is my process of learning, so I try my 100 per cent.

“His (Kohli) winning ratio is higher (for India) so I am trying to achieve that as well.”

Babar, 24, says Pakistan's Champions Trophy final demolition of India two years ago has increased the team's confidence and they could claim another surprise success against India this weekend.

“The Champions Trophy win gave us confidence and will also help here as well because the team is mostly the same and that win is always an inspiration,” Babar said.

Pakistan, trounced by 124 runs in the opening match of the Champions Trophy by India, hit back by crushing their bitter rivals in the final. Their 180-run win at the Oval is the biggest over India in all ODIs.

“That win can never go off our memories and it's a big inspiration,” he said.

The India-Pakistan clash will be watched by a vast global audience and Babar insists the pressure will spur his unpredictable team to produce their best.

“We are well prepared for this match because India and Pakistan matches are exciting and demanding and the whole world watches it,” Babar said.

“The whole team is positive so we are looking forward to the match. Not only me but all the players want to finish on a high, whoever hits form wants to win it.”

And Babar is confident Pakistan will handle India's potent pace attack, led by world number one ODI bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

“No doubt, India have a good bowling attack but we have played well against England who also have a very good pace attack so all of us are confident the Indian pace attack will be properly handled,” Babar said.

WorldCup19
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Taxation measures

Taxation measures

The government's priorities should be about moving Pakistan towards a sustainable and equitable growth path.

Editorial

June 14, 2019

Debt inquiry

Given the amounts involved, it is hard to imagine that individual malfeasance alone can be the explanation.
June 14, 2019

HIV in Punjab

FOLLOWING the outbreak of the HIV infection in Sindh — which has grabbed national headlines in recent months — ...
June 14, 2019

A curious apathy

THE FIA, which has of late displayed much alacrity in unearthing evidence against allegedly corrupt politicians, is...
Updated June 13, 2019

Budgeting on hope

Having made the choice to let Pakistanis feel the pain first, the government has asked they make a large sacrifice.
Updated June 13, 2019

Altaf Hussain out?

He is but a pale shadow of the kingmaker who once ruled over vast areas of Karachi and Hyderabad.
Updated June 13, 2019

Repugnant remarks

By his words, Vawda has undermined the very basis on which a democracy functions.