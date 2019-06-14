DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 14, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Punjab government presents Rs2.3 trillion budget for 2019-20

APP | Dawn.comUpdated June 14, 2019

Email

A view of the Punjab Assembly in session. —File
A view of the Punjab Assembly in session. —File

Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhat presented the Punjab budget for financial year 2019-20 with a total outlay of Rs 2.3 trillion in the Punjab Assembly on Friday.

Giving a break-up of the budget during his speech in the house, the minister said that the general revenue receipts for FY 2019-20 were estimated at Rs1,990bn, while the province was expected to receive Rs1,601.46bn under the National Finance Commission (NFC) award. He went on to say that the total provincial revenue was estimated at Rs388.4bn.

Rs350 billion have been allotted for development, whereas Rs1.71tr have been earmarked for non-development expenditure, he added.

Bakhat said that the total estimate for ongoing expenditures was Rs1,298.8bn, containing Rs337.6bn for salaries, Rs244.9bn for pension, Rs437.1bn for local governments and Rs279.2bn for service delivery.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a provincial cabinet meeting, which approved the Punjab budget for the upcoming financial year prior to start of the budget session.

During the proceedings of the house, the opposition benches created pandemonium and tore apart copies of the budget document, besides chanting slogans against the government.

After the budget speech, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi adjourned the session till Monday, June 17 at 3pm.

Health sector

The Punjab government has allocated a sum of Rs279bn for the health sector in the annual budget.

In his budget speech, Bakht said that the current allocations for the health sector were 20 per cent more than the last fiscal year's.

In the budget, the government has allocated Rs40bn for the establishment of new hospitals in Lahore, Layyah, Rawalpindi, Mianwali, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur.

The minister also said that the Punjab government was contemplating raising the status of the Children's Hospital Lahore to a medical university.

He said the Health Sehat Card programme would also be expanded to 26 districts of Punjab in the current fiscal year.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Taxation measures

Taxation measures

The government's priorities should be about moving Pakistan towards a sustainable and equitable growth path.

Editorial

June 14, 2019

Debt inquiry

Given the amounts involved, it is hard to imagine that individual malfeasance alone can be the explanation.
June 14, 2019

HIV in Punjab

FOLLOWING the outbreak of the HIV infection in Sindh — which has grabbed national headlines in recent months — ...
June 14, 2019

A curious apathy

THE FIA, which has of late displayed much alacrity in unearthing evidence against allegedly corrupt politicians, is...
Updated June 13, 2019

Budgeting on hope

Having made the choice to let Pakistanis feel the pain first, the government has asked they make a large sacrifice.
Updated June 13, 2019

Altaf Hussain out?

He is but a pale shadow of the kingmaker who once ruled over vast areas of Karachi and Hyderabad.
Updated June 13, 2019

Repugnant remarks

By his words, Vawda has undermined the very basis on which a democracy functions.