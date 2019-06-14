DAWN.COM

Faryal Talpur arrested by NAB officials in Islamabad

Inamullah KhattakUpdated June 14, 2019

Faryal Talpur, the sister of former president Asif Zardari, has been placed under house arrest by NAB officials in Islamabad. ─ AFP/File
PPP leader Faryal Talpur, the sister of former president Asif Zardari who was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) earlier this week, was arrested by NAB officials in Islamabad on Friday in connection with a case pertaining to money laundering through fake accounts, a NAB spokesman said.

A five-member NAB team including female investigators is at Zardari House, Islamabad, which was notified as a sub-jail by the NAB chairman earlier today "for the purposes of detention of accused under the NAO, 1999", according to a notification issued by the accountability watchdog.

Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari was arrested on Monday after cancellation of his pre-arrest bail by the Islamabad High Court in the fake bank accounts case, prompting a strong reaction from the opposition and sporadic protests by PPP workers in various parts of the country, mostly in Sindh.

The NAB said the grounds for arresting Zardari included whitening ill-gotten money through fake accounts, acquiring stakes in Summit Bank through fraudulent means, using Omni Group as a hedge between himself and fake accounts, receiving millions of rupees from two fake accounts, and getting unauthorised payments released for construction of a Karachi plot.

Zardari is currently on physical remand in NAB custody. NAB sources told DawnNewsTV that investigators, after their questioning of Zardari, had concluded that Talpur's arrest was "unavoidable".

Zardari spent 11 years in jail on corruption and murder charges before becoming president in 2008. But he was never convicted and has continued to deny any wrongdoing.

According to Radio Pakistan, Talpur will be produced before an accountability court tomorrow to seek her physical remand.

Fake Accounts

Comments (30)

Daskalos
Jun 14, 2019 05:06pm

So it goes on.

Recommend 0
Pagri sambhal
Jun 14, 2019 05:08pm

So for the poor jail is the destination while rich puts up at home while being arrested.

Recommend 0
Asif-CA
Jun 14, 2019 05:08pm

All corrupt and looters so called politicians must be put behind the bars and recovered looter money.

Recommend 0
Jamal Ahmed
Jun 14, 2019 05:09pm

Sindh is destroyed by these corrupt and looters including CM and provincial ministers.

Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Jun 14, 2019 05:10pm

Only house arrest?

Ms. Faryal Talpur must be in prison.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 14, 2019 05:10pm

Nip the evil of corruption, nepotism and cronyism in the bud no matter where it stems from?

Recommend 0
Observer
Jun 14, 2019 05:11pm

Why not jail? Are the mega rich and corrupt above the law?

Recommend 0
Shah
Jun 14, 2019 05:14pm

Bilawal next for living on stolen money!

Recommend 0
Zahid
Jun 14, 2019 05:15pm

Bravo!

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 14, 2019 05:17pm

Another detained after Asif Zardari relating to fake accounts cases. Who will be next, Ayan Ail, CM Murad or Bilawal Zardari? Don't let these corrupt politicians get away, no matter who they are, recover all looted money and send them to jail.

Recommend 0
Malik
Jun 14, 2019 05:18pm

This is wrong, she should be in jail. You are setting a wrong precedent. Is she a culprit? Then she should be in jail. Why the preferential treatment. Benazir was also a crook but everyone is scared to use the words.

Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr
Jun 14, 2019 05:18pm

"While we are free to choose our actions, we are not free to choose the consequences of our actions."

Recommend 0
Jack
Jun 14, 2019 05:19pm

The house of zardari comes down..

Recommend 0
Laila
Jun 14, 2019 05:21pm

My heart's breaking. Not.

Recommend 0
Babu
Jun 14, 2019 05:22pm

Put the culprits on 3rd degree remand, the best way to get the truth out fast. Also get the confession recorded in front of a magistrate.

Recommend 0
R,H.SULTAN
Jun 14, 2019 05:25pm

We have never heard of her husband [Mr Talpur] By the way who is he? and why there is complete black out of Mr Talpur or he has no say or command over her wife. Will some one pl brief me and many like me

Recommend 0
Rahat
Jun 14, 2019 05:25pm

Arrest all opposition. Simple politics

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Jun 14, 2019 05:25pm

No one is is above the law in Naya Pakistan and no one is the holy cow here. The law of this country is same for all in Naya Pakistan. These criminals looted Pakistan's national wealth with both hands for over 30 years and they deserve no mercy at all.

Recommend 0
Yasser
Jun 14, 2019 05:26pm

Yes! Bring her to justice!

Recommend 0
Arshad
Jun 14, 2019 05:26pm

Any one still in doubt about "Tabdili" ?

Recommend 0
KB
Jun 14, 2019 05:27pm

Why is Fartal not in Jail like her brother ? Why preferred treatment ?

Recommend 0
Sid
Jun 14, 2019 05:28pm

Fantastic news - but we need long term convictions and these people in jail without protocols...

Recommend 0
Zain420
Jun 14, 2019 05:28pm

Another arrest???

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jun 14, 2019 05:33pm

What a house arrest ! Such people are already house arrest, hiding from people everywhere in fear of harm expected from them due to their own harsh dealings with the people.

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Jun 14, 2019 05:38pm

Aren't there in room in a jail? Why house arrest? On another note, massive civil unrest is building up....dark days ahead.....

Recommend 0
Asad
Jun 14, 2019 05:39pm

why not in kept in the jail like other prisoner women? why double standards for the elite and vederas?

Recommend 0
A4
Jun 14, 2019 05:41pm

No one should be above law. Some privileged ones think otherwise.

Recommend 0
Amir
Jun 14, 2019 05:44pm

Great news

Recommend 0
Jamshed
Jun 14, 2019 05:46pm

What a drama by the Aladdin and 40 thieves.

Recommend 0
Ali
Jun 14, 2019 05:47pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, next is Murad from my sources

Recommend 0

