England take 3 wickets, WI still in the game in 19th World Cup fixture

Both West Indies and England are looking to dominate the 19th fixture of the World Cup being played at Southampton.

By the 20th over, England were looking for another breakthrough while the team from the Caribbean tried to regain their footing in the game while steadily putting runs up on the board.

100 was still not up for West Indies, with 83 runs on the board at the end of the 20th over.

Mark Wood starred amongst the bowlers with just six rums conceded in four overs bowled. He also had one wicket to his name.

In the 15th over, England seemed to have taken control of the match with 60 runs on the board and three key wickets bagged by the World cup hosts.

Shai Hope was the third man from West Indies to make his way back to the pavilion when Wood took him out on a massive leg before wicket appeal that the umpires did not respond to, resulting in England calling for a review.

Hope's torturous innings of 11 runs ended, just when he might have been getting settled.

Not much earlier, opener Chris Gayle (36) lost his wicket to Liam Plunkett on a short delivery which he tried to flick over the boundary, only to be caught by Jonny Bairstow.

The team from the Caribbean had lost their first wicket in the third over with just three runs on the board. Chris Woakes took Evin Lewis with a yorker, managing to just slip in the fuller ball and rattling through the batsman's defences as his weight toppled forward in anticipation of a drive.

After losing their first wicket, West Indies managed to put up 41 runs on the board by the end of the 10th over.

Jofra Archer and Woakes both carried the bowling attack in the first 10 overs and managed to to contain the two batsmen to under 50 runs.

Toss

Earlier in the day, England had won the toss and decided to let West Indies bat first in the game. The covers had been drawn off the wicket and there seemed to be some moisture on the outfields.

All eyes on Archer

England's Jofra Archer, who was originally born in Barbados, has to be the most talked-about player in today's game.

West Indies coach Floyd Reifer believes Archer “made his choice” when he moved to England.

Archer was a late inclusion in England’s World Cup squad on residency grounds, and lit up the tournament opener with three wickets in the win over South Africa at The Oval.

Not to be outshone, a quartet of big West Indies quicks bounced out Pakistan for 105 in their opening win to set a distinctly 1970s and 80s-era Caribbean tone for the tournament.

Pakistan rebounded by upsetting top-ranked England. The West Indies followed up by having Australia reeling at 79-5 before letting the defending champions off the hook.

England captain Eoin Morgan is expecting a barrage of short-pitch bowling and some big hitting from West Indies opener Chris Gayle, just as his team faced in their most recent series in the Caribbean, which was split 2-2.

England were bowled out for 113 in the fifth and final game on March 2, and West Indies raced to a seven-wicket win in 12.1 overs.

It was the only recent bilateral ODI series England weren’t able to win.

Morgan thinks the pitch is unlikely to offer as much bounce for the West Indies, and England will be better prepared for it, anyway.

Team lineups

England

Jason Roy

Jonny Bairstow

Joe Root

Eoin Morgan (capt)

Ben Stokes

Jos Buttler (wk)

Chris Woakes

Adil Rashid

Liam Plunkett

Jofra Archer

Mark Wood

West Indies

Chris Gayle

Evin Lewis

Shai Hope (wk)

Nicholas Pooran

Shimron Hetmeyer

Jason Holder (capt)

Andre Russell

Carlos Brathwaite

Shannon Gabriel

Sheldon Cottrell

Oshane Thomas

More to follow