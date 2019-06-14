England decide to bowl first in World Cup fixture against WI

England have won the toss on Friday and decided to bowl first in the 19th fixture of the World Cup being played at Southampton.

Covers have come off the wicket, but there still seems to be some moisture on the outfield.

England's Jofra Archer, who was originally born in Barbados, has to be the most talked-about player in today's game.

West Indies coach Floyd Reifer believes Archer “made his choice” when he moved to England.

Archer was a late inclusion in England’s World Cup squad on residency grounds, and lit up the tournament opener with three wickets in the win over South Africa at The Oval.

Not to be outshone, a quartet of big West Indies quicks bounced out Pakistan for 105 in their opening win to set a distinctly 1970s and 80s-era Caribbean tone for the tournament.

Pakistan rebounded by upsetting top-ranked England. The West Indies followed up by having Australia reeling at 79-5 before letting the defending champions off the hook.

England captain Eoin Morgan is expecting a barrage of short-pitch bowling and some big hitting from West Indies opener Chris Gayle, just as his team faced in their most recent series in the Caribbean, which was split 2-2. England were bowled out for 113 in the fifth and final game on March 2, and West Indies raced to a seven-wicket win in 12.1 overs.

It was the only recent bilateral ODI series England weren’t able to win.

Morgan thinks the pitch is unlikely to offer as much bounce for the West Indies, and England will be better prepared for it, anyway.

Team lineups

England

Jason Roy

Jonny Bairstow

Joe Root

Eoin Morgan (capt)

Ben Stokes

Jos Buttler (wk)

Chris Woakes

Adil Rashid

Liam Plunkett

Jofra Archer

Mark Wood

West Indies

Chris Gayle

Evin Lewis

Shai Hope (wk)

Nicholas Pooran

Shimron Hetmeyer

Jason Holder (capt)

Andre Russell

Carlos Brathwaite

Shannon Gabriel

Sheldon Cottrell

Oshane Thomas

More to follow