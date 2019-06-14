Aamer Manzoor appointed as PTV Managing Director

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced on Friday that Aamer Manzoor has been appointed as the managing director of Pakistan Television (PTV).

On May 12, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had warned the information secretary to appoint a managing director within three months or face the consequences.

In April, former managing director Arshad Khan was removed from his post. A notification issued at the time had said that Hassan Immad Mohammedi, the director of admin and personnel with the state broadcaster, had been temporarily given the managing director's charge.

According to a notification from the ministry, Khan was made a member of the PTV board of directors yesterday.

The appointment of the MD, as well as the board of directors of the state-run television, had been a bone of contention between former information minister Fawad Chaudhry and Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Political affairs Naeemul Haq.

While the then information minister is said to have openly spoken against Khan's appointment in public, Haq tweeted in February and said: "The Prime Minister has full confidence in the Board of PTV and its management and believes PTV should be an independent organisation like BBC and the government will take all steps necessary towards that end."