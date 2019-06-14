DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 14, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Aamer Manzoor appointed as PTV Managing Director

Sanaullah KhanJune 14, 2019

Email

Aamer Manzoor was appointed as Pakistan Television (PTV) Managing Director on Friday, a notification issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcast said. — Photo courtesy PTV/File
Aamer Manzoor was appointed as Pakistan Television (PTV) Managing Director on Friday, a notification issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcast said. — Photo courtesy PTV/File

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced on Friday that Aamer Manzoor has been appointed as the managing director of Pakistan Television (PTV).

On May 12, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had warned the information secretary to appoint a managing director within three months or face the consequences.

In April, former managing director Arshad Khan was removed from his post. A notification issued at the time had said that Hassan Immad Mohammedi, the director of admin and personnel with the state broadcaster, had been temporarily given the managing director's charge.

According to a notification from the ministry, Khan was made a member of the PTV board of directors yesterday.

The appointment of the MD, as well as the board of directors of the state-run television, had been a bone of contention between former information minister Fawad Chaudhry and Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Political affairs Naeemul Haq.

While the then information minister is said to have openly spoken against Khan's appointment in public, Haq tweeted in February and said: "The Prime Minister has full confidence in the Board of PTV and its management and believes PTV should be an independent organisation like BBC and the government will take all steps necessary towards that end."

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Jehengir khan
Jun 14, 2019 01:54pm

PTI has become irrelevant in modern era.....they are left with very few viewers.....better to sell off loss making public companies such PTV , PIA.....

Recommend 0
MOZ
Jun 14, 2019 02:33pm

@Jehengir khan, PTV.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Taxation measures

Taxation measures

The government's priorities should be about moving Pakistan towards a sustainable and equitable growth path.

Editorial

June 14, 2019

Debt inquiry

Given the amounts involved, it is hard to imagine that individual malfeasance alone can be the explanation.
June 14, 2019

HIV in Punjab

FOLLOWING the outbreak of the HIV infection in Sindh — which has grabbed national headlines in recent months — ...
June 14, 2019

A curious apathy

THE FIA, which has of late displayed much alacrity in unearthing evidence against allegedly corrupt politicians, is...
Updated June 13, 2019

Budgeting on hope

Having made the choice to let Pakistanis feel the pain first, the government has asked they make a large sacrifice.
Updated June 13, 2019

Altaf Hussain out?

He is but a pale shadow of the kingmaker who once ruled over vast areas of Karachi and Hyderabad.
Updated June 13, 2019

Repugnant remarks

By his words, Vawda has undermined the very basis on which a democracy functions.