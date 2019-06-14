DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 14, 2019

Dollar hits historical high at Rs157 intraday in interbank market

Talqeen Zubairi | Dawn.comUpdated June 14, 2019

The greenback was being traded at about Rs156.5 in the open market. — File
The greenback was being traded at about Rs156.5 in the open market. — File

The value of the US dollar against the rupee touched another all-time high for the second consecutive day, reaching approximately Rs157 in the interbank market during intraday trading on Friday.

The greenback was being traded at about Rs156.50 in the open market.

In the last two days, the local currency has lost Rs5 against the dollar setting a new record of Rs157 in the interbank market.

The rupee’s slide had continued on Thursday as it fell as low as Rs154 in the interbank market.

Currency dealers held the financial year end responsible for the situation.

According to dealers, dollar flight has increased because multinational companies are taking profits out of the country as the book closing date — June 30 — is approaching.

As a result, they said, demand for the greenback has increased, putting the interbank market under pressure, whereas the open market is just mimicking the former.

“There was no check from the State Bank. A panic-like situation was seen in the market since every offer to sell dollars was higher than the previous one,” a banker had told Dawn on Thursday while explaining the volatility.

“If [the rupee’s slide] is not stopped, the dollar may hit Rs180 in just a few weeks,” said another senior banker worried about the government’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding the exchange rate management.

Bankers were confused as to why the SBP did not intervene in the market to arrest the rupee’s slide.

The volatility in the currency market had subsided in the days prior to Eidul Fitr amid high inflows during the festive season.

Currency dealers, commenting on the rupee’s slide, said that there was no shortage of dollar since the dealers had deposited surplus dollar reserves with the banks.

Nick
Jun 14, 2019 01:00pm

Chuck the Rupee and deal in Yuan

gamechanger
Jun 14, 2019 01:01pm

160 is near. Target moved to 180 now?

Narendra Kumar.
Jun 14, 2019 01:04pm

Dar was better than Imran...

Sameer
Jun 14, 2019 01:05pm

Honestly, dollar can reach rs.300 now. We will starve if need be, but will not back down from a corruption purge!

Desi jat
Jun 14, 2019 01:08pm

Dollar is scoring more than Pakistan cricket team....

Ashfaq
Jun 14, 2019 01:12pm

Race against Rocket!

Dheeraj Gupta
Jun 14, 2019 01:13pm

Dollar will touch 200 PKR and Govt of Pakistan is in no mood to control this rapid decline.

Nawab
Jun 14, 2019 01:14pm

2nd round of devaluation of rupees has started now. 1$ equal to 180pkr on card.

Jnb
Jun 14, 2019 01:19pm

To whom we should give credit of this achievement ? Nawaz Sharif !!! LoL

Amit Sharma
Jun 14, 2019 01:20pm

Double century should be the target by December 2019.

Fnda
Jun 14, 2019 01:20pm

Don't worry. PMIK said on national television that the economy has been taken care of. Now he would focus on nailing down the politicians from the opposition parties

Tripat
Jun 14, 2019 01:20pm

@Nick, Still it will not have any impact. The rupee is just a reflection for the state of the economy.

