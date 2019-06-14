Dollar hits historical high at Rs157 in interbank market
The value of the US dollar against the rupee touched another all-time high for the second consecutive day, reaching Rs156.80 in the interbank market after an increase of Rs2.80 on Friday.
The greenback was being traded at Rs157.50 in the open market at the time of closure, showing an increase of Rs3.
In the last two days, the local currency has lost almost Rs5 against the dollar, setting a new record of Rs157 in the interbank market. The rupee’s slide had continued on Thursday as it fell as low as Rs154 in the interbank market.
Similarly, a massive increase in the value of gold was also seen today, with the yellow metal trading at Rs75,900 per 12 grams, posting an increase of Rs2,700 per 12gms.
All Sindh Sarafa Association President Haji Haroon Rasheed Chand said that the metal hit a historical high on Friday due to the increase in the value of gold in the international market, coupled with an increase in the value of the dollar.
Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan Secretary General Zafar Paracha while speaking to DawnNewsTV said the State Bank should intervene to arrest the rupee's slide in the interbank market.
He suspected that the rise in the dollar's value was the result of SBP officials and commercial banks "gambling in the interbank market together".
Paracha said various "excuses" were being used to raise the greenback's value on a daily basis, recalling that news regarding pending oil import payments was doing the rounds today that raised the demand for the dollar.
He demanded of the SBP to hold a "high-level" inquiry into the loss of rupee's value "so that the panic-like situation can be alleviated".
Similar sentiments were expressed by stakeholders on Thursday.
“There was no check from the State Bank. A panic-like situation was seen in the market since every offer to sell dollars was higher than the previous one,” a banker had told Dawn while explaining the volatility.
“If [the rupee’s slide] is not stopped, the dollar may hit Rs180 in just a few weeks,” said another senior banker worried about the government’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding the exchange rate management.
Bankers were confused as to why the SBP did not intervene in the market to arrest the rupee’s slide.
The volatility in the currency market had subsided in the days prior to Eidul Fitr amid high inflows during the festive season.
Currency dealers, commenting on the rupee’s slide, said that there was no shortage of dollar since the dealers had deposited surplus dollar reserves with the banks.
A currency analyst, while explaining the intraday fluctuation, said that with a free float regime in place, demand exceeded supply, squeezing the rupee in a thinly-traded market.
“Demand was higher than usual also because of an upcoming IMF repayment,” he said.
Comments (44)
Chuck the Rupee and deal in Yuan
160 is near. Target moved to 180 now?
Dar was better than Imran...
Honestly, dollar can reach rs.300 now. We will starve if need be, but will not back down from a corruption purge!
Dollar is scoring more than Pakistan cricket team....
Race against Rocket!
Dollar will touch 200 PKR and Govt of Pakistan is in no mood to control this rapid decline.
2nd round of devaluation of rupees has started now. 1$ equal to 180pkr on card.
To whom we should give credit of this achievement ? Nawaz Sharif !!! LoL
Double century should be the target by December 2019.
Don't worry. PMIK said on national television that the economy has been taken care of. Now he would focus on nailing down the politicians from the opposition parties
@Nick, Still it will not have any impact. The rupee is just a reflection for the state of the economy.
Imran's target is to beat Zimbabwean currency.
PKR making more runs than Pakistan Cricket team
Pakistan’s economy in the hands of market fundamentalists.
Why this is no high committee with economist panel to control the devaluation,it is high time to take action. Don't Concentrate on peace treaty with India and once your economy stabilizes you can do it. Anyway there is no result for the past 70 years. Let's have a wealthy Asia than powerful military Asia.
IK will address the nation. Everything will be alright
People moving money offshore?
This government is bent to make Pakistan Zimbabwe. What people can do as it is selected government
Everytime when dollor jumps high it becomes historical hit, looks everyday rupee will make history now.I wonder if authorities of giunees world record are observing this repeated history making.
The supposedly corrupt Dar was able to keep the rupee at 105 and petrol at 85 when crude oil prices were higher. Now this visionary government has rupee at 158 and petrol at 115 and still blaming previous governments for everything bad that happens.
I sold for 180, May be I should have kept on and not sold.
Inflation will be high. Prices of all imports will go up including fuel and gas. Hard days before it gets any better.
Now don't blame high dollar rate on PM IK.....he is not even in the country.....
Wake up people or face the heat of incompetency.
Its gambling by the Govt
It was 154 in the morning!
Call Raghuram Rajan and offer him post of chief of your Central Bank. He has done marvelous job in controlling Indian rupee.
@Nick, “chuck the rupee and deal in yuan” Next become province of China. No thanks
Better keep a template ready to use everyday with 'dollar touches historical high' where you can edit easily by putting a new number.Seems double century is not far away.
Need raids on horder with seizures of Entire property and life sentences if $ volume exceeded Capital punishments on summary court or stay with democracy and die slowly- get grilled on gallows and proclaim Champion of Democracy: choice is yours !
Pakistan is an attractive investment destination IK,PM in SCO. If a foreign company invested 100m dollars last week they would have got Rs.1480 crores and today another Rs.100 crores and at Rs.200 will get Rs.2000 crores. So they will wait, NRP’s will wait and so on.
Dollar is out of control. While corrupt Ministers like Faisal Vawda wants five thousand individuals hanged. Imran Khan (Not PTI) the nation supports you. Please take notice before things reaches a point of no return.
IK never made double ton in the cricket so here he willing to fulfill his dream of 200
Not to worry, PMIK is not in the country, once he comes back, he will go after the politicians and corrupt people, you will see dollar going back to 152. Just hold on for 2 days. PMIK, please come back.
@gamechanger, My dear target is 200.
Convert PKR into CNY and wait till CPEC completed. After that Pakistan is Super Power like Iron Brother
@Narendra Kumar.,
Dar took internal debt from 13000b(pkr) to 27000b(pkr) and external debt from 62b$ to 94b$ in his five years.
Also he forfully controlled $ within 100-105 range. All this juggling was to show a fake 5.8% GDP growth and artificial lifting of PSX indices.
What we are watching today is actually a 'Dar Implication', but gov & Pti media handlers have failed miserably in elaborating the situation.
I feel that most of my Pakistani friends don't even understand the meaning and implications of currency devaluation.
very soon it will touch 200
Dear Friends...Brace yourself for tough days. Your military spends as per reports have been hiked after initially saying it would be cut. Ever since US has cut down on aid, Pakistan is having a problem, which means the previous aids were all eaten up by corrupt. Pakistan is now a cheap destination for tourists. Please promote tourism in a big way. As the same time i also get the feeling that things will become more costlier in days to come.
Pakistan is run by three As. One A is gone. That is the root cause.
Lovely. My efforts have paid off
@Asifnaqvi, No you are wrong absolute numbers are meaningless in this scenario what matters is the Debt to GDP ratio which was stable and so was the currency what you are seeing today is the ineptness of current PM and his team...didn't he say in his midnight address 2 days ago that the economy has stabilized.. is this stability .. Stop defending a habitual lier and conman who has been selected to play the role of PM by the powers that be...Im pretty sure they are looking for a replacement for their act ..