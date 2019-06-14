NA session begins in chaos as PPP demands Zardari's production order
The National Assembly budget session on Friday started in chaos as PTI MNAs created a ruckus while former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf tried to address the assembly.
Initially, NA Speaker Asad Qaiser adjourned proceedings for ten minutes. However, the chaos persisted even after the proceedings resumed, forcing the speaker to adjourn the session till 2pm.
When the point of order for the session was announced, PPP protested against the non-issuance of former president Asif Ali Zardari's production orders, who was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday.
The speaker asked Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to begin his address.
Sharif said that Ashraf wanted to say something and he should be given the time to speak.
Taking the floor, the PPP leader brought up the production orders of Zardari.
"Currently Asif Ali Zardari is present in Islamabad at a distance of three minutes. He is a former president [and] his absence in this important session of the house and the non-issuance of his production orders will not be considered a good tradition in this house," said Ashraf.
Opposition stages walkout in Senate
Meanwhile, the opposition walked out of a Senate session due to the non-issuance of Zardari's production order and a lack of action on a resolution approved in the upper house regarding the references against judges.
PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said that NAB had arrested Zardari from his house, a day before the budget, adding that she had heard that arrest warrants for Zardari's sister Faryal Talpur had also been issued.
She said that the former president had been appearing in courts and for NAB's questioning.
"Politicians are being harassed," Rehman said. "These are retaliatory acts."
The opposition continued their protest outside the Senate.
Leader of the House in the Senate Syed Shibli Faraz expressed displeasure at the behaviour of the opposition.
"One political party is taking the house hostage," he said, adding that the government would not allow this and first the agenda of the house would be completed.
PTI's Dr Shahzad Waseem said that first production orders for former finance minister Ishaq Dar should be issued, who he said had not yet taken an oath since becoming a senator.
The opposition also discussed the federal budget which was presented in the NA by Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar on Tuesday.
PPP's Rehman said that the parliamentary committee was not consulted in the preparation of the budget. She said that a "tsunami" had taken place in the prices of oil, gas and food and drink items.
PPP stalwart Raza Rabbani said that the budget had been "illegally presented" in the NA.
Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said that a matter pertaining to the other house could not be discussed here.
While asking the Senate chairman to inquire with the NA speaker about the matter, Rabbani said that the budget had been made on the directions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Sanjrani took the floor back from the PPP senator.
In reference to Prime Minister Imran Khan's address on Tuesday night vowing to go after the "thieves who left the country badly in debt," PML-N Senator Abdul Qayyum said the premier should not use the language of thanaydaars (police station officers).
He offered the government assistance to improve the economic situation.
Zardari's production orders
On Thursday, a three-member opposition delegation called on the NA speaker at the latter’s official residence to make a formal demand for issuance of production orders for four arrested MNAs, including Zardari, to allow them to attend the ongoing budget session.
The opposition members — Syed Khursheed Shah and Senator Raza Rabbani of the PPP and Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed of the PML-N — had urged the speaker to issue the production order for Zardari so that he could represent the people of his Nawabshah constituency during the debate on the federal budget.
Later, an official handout was issued by the NA Secretariat quoting Qaiser as saying that he was cognisant of his responsibilities and was playing his constitutional role.
The speaker had said that he was the custodian of the house and all the members were being treated with equality. He said the PPP and the PML-N members had requested him to issue the production order for Zardari.
National assembly is about gathering together to run the country. Not to use as personal grievance stage like "where is Zardari production order", deal with this outside the NA. Our politics has become personal and a joke. Move on and run the country.
To the point where the National Assembly behavior is like a bad classroom where nothing gets done for the nation, shameful.
Lawmakers behaving predictably..
There mustn't be any room for corrupt MNAs.Putting one's back for production order is contrary to ethical values... Parliament is a sacred floor and it's sanctity should not be compromised at any cost...
Now opposition will realise that two can play that game.
This NA speaker is totally useless and does not really have any skill to handle/manage/ conduct the house business smoothly. Just wasting time and tax payers money.
What nonsense! - These PPP bandits should be kicked out for good!
He has already fell ill to run away from jail. He is ill to to avoid jail but fit to attend national assembly!
Production orders for Asif Zardari who is accused of fake accounts - this is ridiculous. How come an accused person attend the parliament - this is only possible in Pakistan.
@Flump, there are rules to follow, if you arrest an MNA , you have to produce production order. If they dont produce its violation of law
The corruption has become a genetic disease for these people and they will go any length to continue this mascarade.
NA speaker is not capable of running the affairs of the house. PTI should replace him with a competent and decisive person who will freeze the regimen of production orders. Stop this drama. No production orders for those charged with corruption
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, there is a difference between accusation and conviction.
Who cares