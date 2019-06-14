Recent arrests have improved Pakistan’s image abroad: PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has declared that recent arrests of opposition leaders have improved the country’s image abroad, stating that “those who have plundered the country and its resources will spend their lives in jails and for them doors to the power corridors have been shut forever”.

In a statement, PTI’s Information Secretary Omar Sarfaraz Cheema stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan was recognised across the world “as a man of honour for his honesty and patriotism” and there was a paradigm shift in world’s perspective about Pakistan.

Responding to the opposition’s criticism of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s latest televised address to the nation, he said: “The notorious corrupt ruling elite brought shame to the country. The world knows Asif Zardari as Mr 10 per cent and Nawaz Sharif as the Panama thief.”

Mr Cheema said the nation would not compromise on its honour and integrity anymore, adding that the corrupt ruling elite of the past had spoiled the country’s image globally. He said that after being rejected by the nation for their chequered history, “the bunch of plunderers seeks to instigate chaos in the country”.

The PTI leader said the conspiracy to pressurise and malign state institutions under democracy’s cover would eventually come to naught.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan while speaking at a news conference said the chairman of the high-powered inquiry commission announced by the prime minister to probe loans taken during the past 10 years would be appointed within a week and its terms of reference were being finalised.

According to state-run Associated Press of Pakistan, Dr Awan said the opposition parties and a section of media had given the impression that the prime minister himself would head the commission which was incorrect.

She said the former rulers were a symbol of arrogance. They had not learnt any lesson from their present situation after getting caught red-handed in corruption cases, she added.

Dr Awan alleged that the Sharif family had misused official resources for promotion of their personal business during their rule.

She said it was ironic that the sons for whom Nawaz Sharif had plundered national wealth and purchased properties abroad today proudly stated that they were not Pakistani nationals and did not bother to come to inquire after their father’s health in prison.

Warning Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of Nawaz Sharif, to stop criticising Mr Khan, Dr Awan said it was strange that plunderers were targeting the prime minister. She said all would have to be answerable to the law and the Constitution for their misdeeds.

She said time had proved that all corrupt elements were united on one front which had vindicated Imran Khan’s stance that they had same interests.

The special assistant said the steps taken by the prime minister would rid the political arena of corrupt elements. She said that media would have to play a vital role in building Naya Pakistan and it should not only guide the government but also expose the corrupt elements.

She said the government was going to formulate a new media policy.

Published in Dawn, June 14th, 2019