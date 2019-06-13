DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 13, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

4-member PPP committee tasked with winning over Mengal's support

Nadir GuramaniUpdated June 13, 2019

Email

BNP-M President Sardar Akhtar Mengal, an ally of the government, is not satisfied with the lack of action on his six-point agenda. ─ AFP/File
BNP-M President Sardar Akhtar Mengal, an ally of the government, is not satisfied with the lack of action on his six-point agenda. ─ AFP/File

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari constituted a four-member committee to hold talks with Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) President Sardar Akhtar Mengal, a statement issued by the party chief's political secretary Jameel Soomro said on Thursday.

The committee comprising Nayyar Hussain Bokhari, Farhatullah Babar, Raja Pervez Ashraf and Khursheed Ahmed Shah has been tasked with winning over Mengal's support to convince him to vote against the government's budget bill, Shah told DawnNewsTV.

The committee will hold discussions over Mengal's six-point agenda, agreement over which is believed vital to win support of the BNP-M chief. A meeting is likely to take place tomorrow but there has been no official confirmation, Shah added.

The BNP-M chief is an ally of the government. His six-point agenda includes recovery of missing persons, implementation of the National Action Plan, implementation of six per cent quota for Balochistan in the federal government, immediate repatriation of Afghan refugees and the construction of dams in the province to resolve the acute water crisis.

Mengal had agreed to become a government ally only after the PTI promised to implement his demands but has voiced discontent over the lack of action. He had formally complained about the non-implementation of the six-point agreement in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in March this year.

PTI also constituted a three-member delegation on Wednesday to oversee the implementation of Mengal's agenda after he issued a covert threat to abstain from voting on the federal budget, Dawn reported.

PPP AND PTI, Budget20
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Resistance to fascism

Resistance to fascism

Fascistic methods have been used to crush democratic opposition through violence and authoritarian laws.

Editorial

Updated June 13, 2019

Budgeting on hope

Having made the choice to let Pakistanis feel the pain first, the government has asked they make a large sacrifice.
Updated June 13, 2019

Altaf Hussain out?

He is but a pale shadow of the kingmaker who once ruled over vast areas of Karachi and Hyderabad.
Updated June 13, 2019

Repugnant remarks

By his words, Vawda has undermined the very basis on which a democracy functions.
June 12, 2019

Faltering economy

MUCH of it was already known, but it bears repeating from an official platform like the latest Economic Survey of...
Updated June 12, 2019

Politicians’ arrest

The prediction that Eid would be followed by eventful days has shown early promise of being accurate.
June 12, 2019

Last of the Kalash?

A PHOTOGRAPH of Kalash women captured in their distinct, traditional attire was printed in yesterday’s newspaper...