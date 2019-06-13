DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 13, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Imamul Haq expects 'huge-pressure game' against India

AFPUpdated June 13, 2019

Email

Imamul Haq celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Australia and Pakistan at The County Ground in Taunton on June 12. — AFP
Imamul Haq celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Australia and Pakistan at The County Ground in Taunton on June 12. — AFP

Imamul Haq said this weekend's “huge-pressure” World Cup game against arch-rivals India was a must-win clash for his side after their defeat by Australia.

Wednesday's 41-run loss to the reigning champions in Taunton left Pakistan eighth in the 10-team table and with plenty to do if they are to qualify for the top four, who will contest the semi-finals.

Asked if the reverse at Somerset's headquarters meant Sunday's match at Old Trafford was now one Pakistan simply had to win, Imam replied: “Yes, we've had one game rained off, which was very important for us — every game now is very important for us, so yes you can say that.”

“Obviously, to be part of that kind of game, it's great. It's in Manchester, lots of Pakistani fans there — so I'm really excited about it. It's a huge pressure game, obviously.

“Pakistan and India, there's a lot of mysteries behind that but we want to just focus on our cricket strengths and how we can get better.”

Set a target of 308 to beat Australia, Pakistan were going well while Imam was at the crease making 53.

But he fell in tame fashion, gloving a legside ball from Pat Cummins he could have left alone to wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

So disappointed was Imam, he could barely drag himself from the crease before trudging back towards the pavilion.

Pakistan continued to lose wickets steadily and, despite a late flurry of runs from the eighth-wicket pair of captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and Wahab Riaz, were bowled out for 266.

“Obviously, I'm playing well, and this team depends on me and Babar (Azam),” said Imam.

“When Babar got out (for 30), it was then my responsibility and I was going well but it was not a good ball that got me out, the same as I did against the West Indies,” added the left-hander, the nephew of Pakistan great and selection chief Inzamamul Haq.

“I knew I'd spent a hell of a lot of time on a tricky wicket so I knew it wouldn't be easy for any new batsman to come in. So it was a huge disappointment.

“If I've scored 30 in a winning side, that would be great, I'd be very happy.

“As a pro, if you're winning matches for your country, that's the best thing and if you're not, even if you score a fifty, that's a huge disappointment.”

WorldCup19
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Naeem
Jun 13, 2019 06:01pm

Imam-Ul-Haq is technically sound batsman and can have a great future if he stays focused on his cricket.

Recommend 0
Salazar
Jun 13, 2019 07:29pm

It was a good game but some common mistakes cost Pakistan dearly in the end. Good luck vs us. May the best team win.

Recommend 0
ahmed
Jun 13, 2019 07:41pm

Best wishes to you and the team PK. Stay focused.

Recommend 0
Newborn
Jun 13, 2019 07:50pm

The team that remains calm, without absorbing mental pressure will win. Sarfaraz needs to tell the boys to take it easy, and they'll play well.

Recommend 0
Shaik
Jun 13, 2019 08:02pm

Hands down Pakistan will never win...stop making statements...

Recommend 0
Veer Singh
Jun 13, 2019 08:33pm

May the best team win.

Recommend 0
Jimmy
Jun 13, 2019 08:36pm

@Naeem, He got out twice playing the same shot and ruined the game. But still better than alot of other openers from Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Lutera
Jun 13, 2019 08:36pm

The Indian team is aggressive and mentally tough. Coming from a strong country with surging economy and an iron leadership at top of the government contributes to the team’s attitude as it does for very citizen. Only a fluke or stroke of luck will allow Pakistan to beat India. Otherwise the writing seems to be on the wall.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Resistance to fascism

Resistance to fascism

Fascistic methods have been used to crush democratic opposition through violence and authoritarian laws.

Editorial

Updated June 13, 2019

Budgeting on hope

Having made the choice to let Pakistanis feel the pain first, the government has asked they make a large sacrifice.
Updated June 13, 2019

Altaf Hussain out?

He is but a pale shadow of the kingmaker who once ruled over vast areas of Karachi and Hyderabad.
Updated June 13, 2019

Repugnant remarks

By his words, Vawda has undermined the very basis on which a democracy functions.
June 12, 2019

Faltering economy

MUCH of it was already known, but it bears repeating from an official platform like the latest Economic Survey of...
Updated June 12, 2019

Politicians’ arrest

The prediction that Eid would be followed by eventful days has shown early promise of being accurate.
June 12, 2019

Last of the Kalash?

A PHOTOGRAPH of Kalash women captured in their distinct, traditional attire was printed in yesterday’s newspaper...