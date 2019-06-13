World Cup fixture between India, NZ delayed further as rain returns to Nottingham

Overnight and early morning rain delayed the start of the World Cup match between India and New Zealand in Nottingham on Thursday.

The covers were removed after the rain stopped, with groundstaff at Trent Bridge working hard to dry the playing surface.

But the rain then started to come down heavily and the covers came back on. A pitch inspection was supposed to be carried out at 10.30am (local time) but was delayed after the showers returned. International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup announced in a tweet that an inspection will be carried out at 11.30am (local time).

The match is to be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, if rain does not wash another game of the world series out.

Tournament organisers have faced criticism after two washouts and one no result, forcing teams to share one point each.

After their fixture against Sri Lanka in Bristol was abandoned without a ball being bowled, Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes said: “We put men on the moon, so why can't we have a reserve day?"

ICC chief executive David Richardson said factoring in a reserve day for every match would be “extremely complex to deliver”.

Earlier, speaking about his team's momentum, Indian Captain Virat Kohli said his job is simple: When India is fielding, he merely chooses which team-mate bowls next and lets them rip.

The formula has worked impressively in the World Cup against Australia and South Africa, so far.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have limited Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to fewer than 250 runs each, and overcome all of them batting second.

The Black Caps pulled off the same trick in the warm-up match against India last month at The Oval.

Trent Boult and Jimmy Neesham took seven wickets in bowling out India in 40 overs, then Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson defied India to bat New Zealand home with 13 overs to spare.

The result heartened New Zealand, while India swept it under the carpet as just a warm-up.