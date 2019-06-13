DAWN.COM

World Cup fixture between India, NZ delayed further as it continues to drizzle in Nottingham

Dawn.com | AP | AFPUpdated June 13, 2019

Indian fans at Trent Bridge wait for World Cup fixture between India and New Zealand to begin,. The match has been delayed due to rain. — Reuters
Indian fans at Trent Bridge wait for World Cup fixture between India and New Zealand to begin,. The match has been delayed due to rain. — Reuters
Groundstaff at Trent Bridge put covers on the pitch as rain delays World Cup match between India and New Zealand. — Reuters
Groundstaff at Trent Bridge put covers on the pitch as rain delays World Cup match between India and New Zealand. — Reuters

Uncertainty loomed over World Cup fixture between India and New Zealand on Thursday as it continued to drizzle in Nottingham.

Pitch inspection was delayed for the second time and is now scheduled to take place at 12.30 (local time), the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup said in a tweet.

Overnight and early morning rain delayed the start of the World Cup match between India and New Zealand.

The covers were removed after the rain stopped, with groundstaff at Trent Bridge working hard to dry the playing surface.

But the rain then started to come down heavily and the covers came back on. A pitch inspection was supposed to be carried out at 10.30am (local time) but was delayed after the showers returned. ICC Cricket World Cup announced in a tweet that an inspection will be carried out at 11.30am (local time).

The match is to be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, if rain does not wash another game of the world series out.

Also read: Fans lash out at ICC as rain plays spoilsport at World Cup

Tournament organisers have faced criticism after two washouts and one no result, forcing teams to share one point each.

After their fixture against Sri Lanka in Bristol was abandoned without a ball being bowled, Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes said: “We put men on the moon, so why can't we have a reserve day?"

ICC chief executive David Richardson said factoring in a reserve day for every match would be “extremely complex to deliver”.

Earlier, speaking about his team's momentum, Indian Captain Virat Kohli said his job is simple: When India is fielding, he merely chooses which team-mate bowls next and lets them rip.

The formula has worked impressively in the World Cup against Australia and South Africa, so far.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have limited Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to fewer than 250 runs each, and overcome all of them batting second.

The Black Caps pulled off the same trick in the warm-up match against India last month at The Oval.

Trent Boult and Jimmy Neesham took seven wickets in bowling out India in 40 overs, then Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson defied India to bat New Zealand home with 13 overs to spare.

The result heartened New Zealand, while India swept it under the carpet as just a warm-up.

Comments (13)

Varghese
Jun 13, 2019 02:19pm

Cricket World Cup Pak will win

Recommend 0
Indian kashmiri
Jun 13, 2019 02:33pm

Just show you domination INDIA , let the others teams see who the real boss is

Recommend 0
Raja Parekh
Jun 13, 2019 02:40pm

Looking forward for a keen competition.

Recommend 0
Shahdab
Jun 13, 2019 02:56pm

Guess India will be saved by the rain gods today.

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Jun 13, 2019 03:56pm

Very good news for pakistan....india will loose a point and sunday's game will be washed out too .....

Recommend 0
Leo
Jun 13, 2019 04:07pm

@Shahdab, big words despite the drubbing against Australia.

Recommend 0
Anuj
Jun 13, 2019 04:08pm

@Shahdab, rain helped fluke '92 WC win for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
mana
Jun 13, 2019 04:09pm

@Shahdab, like yesterday pak saved from aus!!!!!!!!!!

Recommend 0
Kedar
Jun 13, 2019 04:15pm

What a brilliant idea was it to host World cup in England that too in rainy season!

Recommend 0
ajay
Jun 13, 2019 04:16pm

ICC has announced that all further matches will be played under water, with scuba diving costumes.

Recommend 0
Raja Parekh
Jun 13, 2019 04:24pm

Looks like NZ is lucky.

Recommend 0
Shaen
Jun 13, 2019 05:05pm

There was a time when we would pray for rain when India was playing. That period has past like 15 years back come think of it. Can’t remember when we last wanted rain to play spoil sport in an Indian game.

Recommend 0
Sharma ji
Jun 13, 2019 05:06pm

No point in conducting further matches. ICC should declare NZ as world champion on the basis of points and better net run rate.

Recommend 0

