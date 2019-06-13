Trent Bridge under covers again after fresh rain in Nottingham ahead of India, NZ World Cup clash

Covers went back on in Trent Bridge after another shower in Nottingham, pushing the World Cup fixture between India and New Zealand on Thursday into further doubt.

Groundstaff stood by after it started raining yet again as further drainage was no longer possible. A pitch inspection has been scheduled for 3pm (local time), according to ESPN Cricinfo, after which it would be decided if the teams can still play a Twenty20 game. This is the fourth time that a pitch inspection has been delayed.

Overnight and early morning rain had delayed the start of the World Cup match between India and New Zealand.

The covers were removed after the rain stopped in the morning, with groundstaff at Trent Bridge working hard to dry the playing surface.

Also read: Fans lash out at ICC as rain plays spoilsport at World Cup

But the rain then started to come down heavily and the covers came back on.

Pitch inspection was delayed for the second time and is now scheduled to take place at 12.30 (local time), the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup said in a tweet.

Tournament organisers have faced criticism after two washouts and one no result, forcing teams to share one point each.

After their fixture against Sri Lanka in Bristol was abandoned without a ball being bowled, Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes said: “We put men on the moon, so why can't we have a reserve day?"

ICC chief executive David Richardson said factoring in a reserve day for every match would be “extremely complex to deliver”.

Earlier, speaking about his team's momentum, Indian Captain Virat Kohli said his job is simple: When India is fielding, he merely chooses which team-mate bowls next and lets them rip.

The formula has worked impressively in the World Cup against Australia and South Africa, so far.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have limited Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to fewer than 250 runs each, and overcome all of them batting second.

The Black Caps pulled off the same trick in the warm-up match against India last month at The Oval.

Trent Boult and Jimmy Neesham took seven wickets in bowling out India in 40 overs, then Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson defied India to bat New Zealand home with 13 overs to spare.

The result heartened New Zealand, while India swept it under the carpet as just a warm-up.