Toss delayed as India look to continue World Cup domination against New Zealand

The toss for the 18th fixture of World Cup 2019 set to be played between India and New Zealand was delayed by half an hour on Thursday.

The match is to be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, if rain does not wash another game of the world series out.

Speaking about his team's momentum, Indian Captain Virat Kohli says his job is simple: When India is fielding, he merely chooses which team-mate bowls next and lets them rip.

The formula has worked impressively in the World Cup against Australia and South Africa, so far.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have limited Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to fewer than 250 runs each, and overcome all of them batting second.

The Black Caps pulled off the same trick in the warm-up match against India last month at The Oval.

Trent Boult and Jimmy Neesham took seven wickets in bowling out India in 40 overs, then Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson defied India to bat New Zealand home with 13 overs to spare.

The result heartened New Zealand, while India swept it under the carpet as just a warm-up.