India, New Zealand share points as World Cup fixture called off at Trent Bridge
Inclement English weather claimed yet another World Cup match after India's group game against 2015 finalists New Zealand was called off without a ball being bowled at Trent Bridge on Thursday.
A soggy outfield from overnight showers had already delayed the start of the contest between the tournament's only two unbeaten sides.
Umpires Marais Erasmus and Paul Reiffel carried out almost hourly inspections in intermittent drizzle before finally throwing in the towel in the afternoon.
This was the fourth match to be either called off or abandoned in the rain-hit tournament with many questioning the absence of reserve days for group matches.
New Zealand top the table with seven points, two ahead of India who have played one game fewer.
After fresh rain started falling a while earlier, groundstaff stood by as further drainage was no longer possible. A pitch inspection has been scheduled for 3pm (local time), according to ESPN Cricinfo, after which it would be decided if the teams can still play a Twenty20 game.
Tournament organisers have faced criticism after two washouts and one no result, forcing teams to share one point each.
After their fixture against Sri Lanka in Bristol was abandoned without a ball being bowled, Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes said: “We put men on the moon, so why can't we have a reserve day?"
ICC chief executive David Richardson said factoring in a reserve day for every match would be “extremely complex to deliver”.
Earlier, speaking about his team's momentum, Indian Captain Virat Kohli said his job is simple: When India is fielding, he merely chooses which team-mate bowls next and lets them rip.
The formula has worked impressively in the World Cup against Australia and South Africa, so far.
New Zealand, on the other hand, have limited Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to fewer than 250 runs each, and overcome all of them batting second.
The Black Caps pulled off the same trick in the warm-up match against India last month at The Oval.
Trent Boult and Jimmy Neesham took seven wickets in bowling out India in 40 overs, then Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson defied India to bat New Zealand home with 13 overs to spare.
The result heartened New Zealand, while India swept it under the carpet as just a warm-up.
Cricket World Cup Pak will win
Just show you domination INDIA , let the others teams see who the real boss is
Looking forward for a keen competition.
Guess India will be saved by the rain gods today.
Very good news for pakistan....india will loose a point and sunday's game will be washed out too .....
@Shahdab, big words despite the drubbing against Australia.
@Shahdab, rain helped fluke '92 WC win for Pakistan.
@Shahdab, like yesterday pak saved from aus!!!!!!!!!!
What a brilliant idea was it to host World cup in England that too in rainy season!
ICC has announced that all further matches will be played under water, with scuba diving costumes.
Looks like NZ is lucky.
There was a time when we would pray for rain when India was playing. That period has past like 15 years back come think of it. Can’t remember when we last wanted rain to play spoil sport in an Indian game.
No point in conducting further matches. ICC should declare NZ as world champion on the basis of points and better net run rate.
I wish they'd officially included Rain as world cup contender; so far it has won 4 matches..
@Leo, losing by 41 runs to a side is called drubbing? get well soon, lovely neighbor
A lucky point for India.
@Indian kashmiri, The Real Boss just showed you who the real boss is.
It is not news when it rains in England, it is news when it doesn’t.
@Shahdab, who will save on sunday
Credit goes to ICC, awesome planning.
Bad news for 16th june, manchester game also.There is a (24-54)% probability of rain showers on india-pak match eve. Wind(14-19)km/h. Humidity(68-74)%.
This time, I believe, Points Table & Excel sheets would decide the World Cup winners. Sri Lanka will take the Cup home by scoring some browny err... "rainy points".