Dollar gains Re1 to reach Rs153 in open market

Talqeen ZubairiJune 13, 2019

A Pakistani dealer counts US dollars at a currency exchange shop in Karachi on November 30, 2018. — AFP/File
A Pakistani dealer counts US dollars at a currency exchange shop in Karachi on November 30, 2018. — AFP/File

The value of the US dollar against the rupee continued to strengthen, with the greenback reaching Rs153 in the open market on Thursday afternoon.

The US dollar climbed Re1 each in the interbank and the open market. Its value strengthened to Rs152.95 in the interbank market.

Currency dealers held the financial year end responsible for the situation.

According to dealers, dollar flight has increased because multinational companies are taking profits out of the country as the book closing date — June 30 — is approaching.

As a result, they said, demand for the greenback has increased, putting the interbank market under pressure, whereas the open market is just following suit.

Comments (10)

1000 characters
Osman
Jun 13, 2019 01:20pm

Welcome to Naya Pakistan.

RAJA CHILL
Jun 13, 2019 01:22pm

No stopping of GOOD news even after budget!

Arshad
Jun 13, 2019 01:27pm

Congrats

HK
Jun 13, 2019 01:28pm

Is there any competent functional govt in Pakistan?

Ali Hussain
Jun 13, 2019 01:35pm

Rs now reflects true value.

Asifnaqvi
Jun 13, 2019 02:04pm

All IMF conditions have been met successfully. $ is now more free than the democracy in Pakistan.

Lilly
Jun 13, 2019 02:10pm

Now India Rupee is more than twice as strong as Pakistani Rupee.

M. Emad
Jun 13, 2019 02:12pm

1 US$ = 84 Bangladesh Taka.

Dr. Ali Canada
Jun 13, 2019 02:23pm

People should stand-up against this fake regime and save this country from further deterioration.

Awalmir
Jun 13, 2019 02:26pm

The sooner you bring back "purana" Pakistan the better. Imran Khan should be the head of PCB - not the nation !!

