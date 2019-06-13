Dollar gains Re1 to reach Rs153 in open market
The value of the US dollar against the rupee continued to strengthen, with the greenback reaching Rs153 in the open market on Thursday afternoon.
The US dollar climbed Re1 each in the interbank and the open market. Its value strengthened to Rs152.95 in the interbank market.
Currency dealers held the financial year end responsible for the situation.
According to dealers, dollar flight has increased because multinational companies are taking profits out of the country as the book closing date — June 30 — is approaching.
As a result, they said, demand for the greenback has increased, putting the interbank market under pressure, whereas the open market is just following suit.
Comments (10)
Welcome to Naya Pakistan.
No stopping of GOOD news even after budget!
Congrats
Is there any competent functional govt in Pakistan?
Rs now reflects true value.
All IMF conditions have been met successfully. $ is now more free than the democracy in Pakistan.
Now India Rupee is more than twice as strong as Pakistani Rupee.
1 US$ = 84 Bangladesh Taka.
People should stand-up against this fake regime and save this country from further deterioration.
The sooner you bring back "purana" Pakistan the better. Imran Khan should be the head of PCB - not the nation !!