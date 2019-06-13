DAWN.COM

Sarfaraz urges team to improve fielding against India

ReutersJune 13, 2019

Pakistan must improve their fielding if they are to beat India in their crunch World Cup match on Sunday, captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said after the team's 41-run loss to Australia in Taunton. — AFP/File
Pakistan must improve their fielding if they are to beat India in their crunch World Cup match on Sunday, captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said after the team's 41-run loss to Australia in Taunton. — AFP/File

Pakistan must improve their fielding if they are to beat India in their crunch World Cup match on Sunday, captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said after the team's 41-run loss to Australia in Taunton.

Pakistan conceded overthrows against Australia and were punished by Aaron Finch, who was dropped by Asif Ali at slip when he was on 33.

The Australian skipper went on to score 82 and built a 146-run opening stand with centurion David Warner to allow the champions to post a competitive total of 307.

"When two good teams play each other, the fielding can make a difference and we conceded runs due to lapses in fielding," Sarfaraz told reporters. "If you want to beat the big teams we can't make such mistakes.

"Our fielding is not up to the mark and we will work hard on that before the India match. India are a strong team and if you continue to make the same mistakes then you won't get an opportunity to win the match."

At 136-2, Pakistan appeared well set to chase down their target midway through their innings but soon lost Imam-ul -Haq, Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik in the span of three overs to be reduced to 147-5.

"We made good starts but didn't build partnerships," Sarfaraz added.

"The first few wickets were soft dismissals after the batsmen got set ... We lost three wickets in 15 balls and that was the turning point in the match."

Pakistan play arch-rivals India next at Old Trafford on Sunday in a fixture where tensions always run high.

Imam, who scored 53 against Australia, said he was looking forward to playing in front of what is expected to be a capacity crowd.

"Obviously to be part of that kind of game, it's great," Imam said. "It's in Manchester, lots of Pakistani fans there, so I'm really excited about it.

"It's a huge pressure game. Pakistan and India, there's a lot of mysteries behind that but we want to just focus on our cricket strengths and how we can get better."

Comments (30)

Green
Jun 13, 2019 12:57pm

Sarfraz your captaincy is simply full of numerous flaws...!

Recommend 0
Tam
Jun 13, 2019 12:58pm

Not just fielding, batting and bowling needs to be improved as well.

Recommend 0
Osman
Jun 13, 2019 01:00pm

Like he some kind of King Kong, who is alone defending the whole match.

Recommend 0
Indie Guy
Jun 13, 2019 01:00pm

Win or lose, India-Pakistan match is always something to look forward to. Hope it is not one-sided.

Recommend 0
amir
Jun 13, 2019 01:01pm

Please fire Sarfraz and coach Today, get new captain for Sunday's game

Recommend 0
Sarfaraz
Jun 13, 2019 01:08pm

Joke of the day... 2 good teams

Recommend 0
Chetan
Jun 13, 2019 01:09pm

I would say bat ball n field all 3 department, we saw flaw against Aussie that easy win ended up in loss. Except amir others were average

Recommend 0
Ganesh
Jun 13, 2019 01:12pm

Yes keep basics right against this Indian team. Amir is the only threat to India no other player will big difference. I hope we will have good match on Sunday.

Recommend 0
Echs
Jun 13, 2019 01:12pm

Sarfaraz is right. Fielding requires improvement. Be s sportsman and play in equal.field without any fear.and tension. Keep the good work result shall follow automatically.

Recommend 0
Hollas
Jun 13, 2019 01:13pm

I am appaled that Sarfraz thinks that our fielding will improve drastically overnight. That's not how it works. You have to put years of hardwork which our players never do.

Recommend 0
Nomansland
Jun 13, 2019 01:13pm

Someone should tell him to improve his captaincy first !!

Recommend 0
Arshad Hussain
Jun 13, 2019 01:18pm

So you were only able to judge your flaws only on fielding?

Recommend 0
PKMKB
Jun 13, 2019 01:21pm

Pakistan has lost 14 Odis out of last 15 Odis New definition of a strong team

Recommend 0
Jysen
Jun 13, 2019 01:21pm

Sarfraz Nawaz would make a better captain than this sarfraz who I presume to be not in control of his team.

Recommend 0
Sridhar Raghunatha Rao
Jun 13, 2019 01:26pm

I found bespectacled imam Ul Haq doing his best with his mercurial fielding and equally well with the bat Amir's bowling is splendid..

Recommend 0
Nadeem
Jun 13, 2019 01:30pm

Best of luck pak but India will win definitely.

Recommend 0
Vinie
Jun 13, 2019 01:30pm

Congrats Pakistan..your captain is wrost among current world cup playing teams.

Recommend 0
Zaid
Jun 13, 2019 01:32pm

Sarfaraz ! You are such a great genius, the team has benifited alot from your wise and timely advices.Thank you so much.

Recommend 0
mirza
Jun 13, 2019 01:33pm

you need to start bating also.

Recommend 0
taimoor khan
Jun 13, 2019 01:33pm

Pakistan will beat India in the World Cup for the first time and will then come home. No need to continue and embarrass themselves afterwards.

Recommend 0
Anand
Jun 13, 2019 01:39pm

Easy to criticize a team when it is down.

Go man, do do do ! And just focus on doing.

Recommend 0
Kuldeep
Jun 13, 2019 01:43pm

It's just a game buddy.

What will happen if India loses the game ?

Or if Pakistan loses the game ?

Simply nothing .

Common people of India and Pakistan have bigger issues .

Just enjoy the game and avoid clash of ego.

Regards from across the border .

Recommend 0
k k tiwari
Jun 13, 2019 01:45pm

if you loose then no semis so book advance ticket to watch final match Eng vs Ind

Recommend 0
Faisal Butt
Jun 13, 2019 01:48pm

A Captain without persona...

Recommend 0
A
Jun 13, 2019 01:56pm

Sarfrwz, improve your fitness first. You can’t have Neharis, Biryanis and Burgers, if you want to be an elite athlete my friend. You are no more playing a @street or Ramadan cricket in Karachi.

Recommend 0
Kashmiri
Jun 13, 2019 02:03pm

Whatever Pakistan do, couldn't able to win in open war and Cricket WC. It's a fact.

Recommend 0
KAMAL NAYAN RAI
Jun 13, 2019 02:03pm

This one is hyped match and rather one sided where either one won it easily

Recommend 0
fahim ahmed
Jun 13, 2019 02:11pm

Everything needs to improve in Pakistan team. All players needs to be psychologically strong to be able to hold their nerve in tense situation. A captain needs to be eagle eyed with chameleon characteristics who can show leadership,adapt and play every minute of the game according to its merits and requirement. No doubt Pakistanis have skills but they have to display it when required.

Recommend 0
sam
Jun 13, 2019 02:17pm

Current pakistan team is not power team to beat India. Even if they win by accidentally, they can't go to Final's.

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Jun 13, 2019 02:30pm

Mr. Sarfaraz this is not a street cricket tournament. You must perform in this world cup 2019 otherwise go.

Recommend 0

