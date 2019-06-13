DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 13, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Met department issues cyclone, heatwave warning for Sindh

Dawn.comUpdated June 13, 2019

Email

Temperature in Karachi to swing between 39 to 42 degree between Thursday and Saturday. — AFP/File
Temperature in Karachi to swing between 39 to 42 degree between Thursday and Saturday. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (Met) has issued a warning regarding the tropical cyclone Vayu and has warned fishermen from Sindh against venturing into the open sea until Friday.

The warning, sent out on Wednesday, further suggested seabreeze is likely to remain cutoff between Thursday and Friday which can lead to heatwave like conditions in coastal areas of Sindh including Karachi.

The Met department has forecasted temperature in Karachi to swing between 39 to 42 degrees Celsius between Thursday and Saturday.

Karachi's administration on Wednesday also reviewed the arrangements for the implementation of contingency plans made to cope with the expected tropical cyclone and heatwave.

The contingency plan, which was shared in a meeting, was jointly created by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), district administrations, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, DMCs, Pakistan Navy, cantonment boards, and other relevant departments.

Official sources said that a senior official of the Met department briefed the participants in a high-level meeting on the weather situation, telling them that the tropical cyclone Vayu was expected to hit Thatta and other parts of the province on June 16-17.

The weatherman also told the meeting that Karachi might have a spell of rain and heatwave under the influence of this system.

A PDMA representative told the meeting yesterday that in view of the expected heatwave, an alert had been issued to all the departments concerned, including the deputy commissioners of Karachi.

The meeting, held with Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani, decided that all deputy commissioners, representatives of the PDMA, KMC, DMCs and Pakistan Navy and other relevant departments would finalise their contingency plans as soon as possible to provide relief and protection to the citizens.

It was decided in the meeting that all deputy commissioners would activate heatwave first response centres in their jurisdictions with the help of the relevant organisations and departments. All district municipal corporations would remove the billboards installed in their district violating the Supreme Court orders.

It was also decided that the SBCA would ensure that the builders as well as the owners of under-construction buildings take steps for the protection of citizens during rains.

The KMC representative assured the meeting that the desilting and cleaning work of the drains would be completed by June 30.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Resistance to fascism

Resistance to fascism

Fascistic methods have been used to crush democratic opposition through violence and authoritarian laws.

Editorial

Updated June 13, 2019

Budgeting on hope

Having made the choice to let Pakistanis feel the pain first, the government has asked they make a large sacrifice.
June 13, 2019

Altaf Hussain out?

ON Tuesday, MQM founder Altaf Hussain was taken into custody by police authorities in London over an anti-Pakistan...
June 13, 2019

Repugnant remarks

EVEN by the standards of Faisal Vawda, his latest brush with controversy is beyond the pale. On Tuesday evening,...
June 12, 2019

Faltering economy

MUCH of it was already known, but it bears repeating from an official platform like the latest Economic Survey of...
Updated June 12, 2019

Politicians’ arrest

The prediction that Eid would be followed by eventful days has shown early promise of being accurate.
June 12, 2019

Last of the Kalash?

A PHOTOGRAPH of Kalash women captured in their distinct, traditional attire was printed in yesterday’s newspaper...