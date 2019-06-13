PM Imran holds 'informal discussion' with Russian President Vladmir Putin in Kyrgyzstan
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday had an 'informal talk' with Russian President Vladmir Putin after reaching Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan to represent Pakistan at the 19th Meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.
Earlier in the day, in an interview with Sputnik News, the premier had said he "hopes to meet" Russian President Putin on the sidelines of the summit.
"I think this will just be an informal meeting on the sides of the SCO conference. I already met him briefly during my visit to China, where there was a conference by Chinese President Xi. So I met him, but this time I hope to have an informal chat with him. I already met the prime minister of Russia in China on my first visit," Sputnik News had quoted PM Imran as saying.
The prime minister also had a cordial meeting with the Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Sharipovich Jeenbekov on the sidelines of the SCO summit, a statement released by the Prime Minister Office said.
According to Radio Pakistan Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov had extended the invitation to Prime Minister Imran to attend the two-day summit.
The prime minister congratulated the Kyrgyz President on hosting the summit, who in turn "appreciated Pakistan's role in the SCO", the statement added.
The two countries agreed to strengthen land and air connectivity between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.
"The two leaders also reviewed bilateral relations and agreed to comprehensively upgrade mutual cooperation in diverse fields," according to the statement.
Furthermore, both leaders also agreed to a "joint ministerial commission and bilateral political consultations soon".
It was also decided that Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan must enhance people-to-people contact and boost tourism through visa-friendly regimes.
PM Imran extended an invitation to the Kyrgyz President to visit Pakistan.
Earlier upon his arrival, Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev and health minister Kosmosbek Sarievich Cholponbaev received the premier, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) shared on social media.
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Mohammad Usman Dar are accompanying the premier on this trip.
The prime minister is set to address two sessions of the meeting. Leaders of SCO Members and observer states, as well as, representatives of important international organisations will attend the meeting.
Prime Minister Imran is expected to conduct meetings with other participating leaders as well on the sidelines of the event.
It is expected that a number of decisions will be approved by the leaders attending the meeting, besides signing of agreements to intensify cooperation in diverse fields.
Since becoming an SCO member in 2017, Pakistan has been actively participating in various SCO events, including ones involving foreign affairs, defence, national security, economy and trade, science and innovation, youth and women empowerment, tourism and media.
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had attended the meeting of SCO Council of Foreign Ministers in Bishkek last month. The meeting had considered and finalised the documents and decisions to be signed by the SCO leaders during the current two-day meeting.
