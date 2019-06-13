PM Imran arrives in Kyrgyzstan to attend 19th SCO meeting
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday reached Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan to represent Pakistan at the 19th Meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.
Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev and health minister Kosmosbek Sarievich Cholponbaev received the premier, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) shared on social media.
According to Radio Pakistan Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov had extended the invitation to Prime Minister Imran to attend the two-day summit.
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Mohammad Usman Dar are accompanying the premier.
The prime minister is set to address two sessions of the meeting. Leaders of SCO Members and observer states, as well as, representatives of important international organisations will attend the meeting.
Prime Minister Imran is expected to conduct meetings with other participating leaders on the sidelines of the event.
It is expected that a number of decisions will be approved by the leaders attending the meeting, besides signing of agreements to intensify cooperation in diverse fields.
Since becoming an SCO member in 2017, Pakistan has been actively participating in various SCO events, including ones involving foreign affairs, defence, national security, economy and trade, science and innovation, youth and women empowerment, tourism and media.
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had attended the meeting of SCO Council of Foreign Ministers in Bishkek last month. The meeting had considered and finalised the documents and decisions to be signed by the SCO leaders during the current two-day meeting.
