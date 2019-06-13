DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 13, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM Imran arrives in Kyrgyzstan to attend 19th SCO meeting

Dawn.comUpdated June 13, 2019

Email

The prime minister was received by Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev, and Kyrgyz Minister for Health Kosmosbek Sarievich Cholponbaev. — Photo courtesy of the government of Pakistan
The prime minister was received by Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev, and Kyrgyz Minister for Health Kosmosbek Sarievich Cholponbaev. — Photo courtesy of the government of Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday reached Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan to represent Pakistan at the 19th Meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev and health minister Kosmosbek Sarievich Cholponbaev received the premier, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) shared on social media.

According to Radio Pakistan Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov had extended the invitation to Prime Minister Imran to attend the two-day summit.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Mohammad Usman Dar are accompanying the premier.

The prime minister is set to address two sessions of the meeting. Leaders of SCO Members and observer states, as well as, representatives of important international organisations will attend the meeting.

Prime Minister Imran is expected to conduct meetings with other participating leaders on the sidelines of the event.

It is expected that a number of decisions will be approved by the leaders attending the meeting, besides signing of agreements to intensify cooperation in diverse fields.

Since becoming an SCO member in 2017, Pakistan has been actively participating in various SCO events, including ones involving foreign affairs, defence, national security, economy and trade, science and innovation, youth and women empowerment, tourism and media.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had attended the meeting of SCO Council of Foreign Ministers in Bishkek last month. The meeting had considered and finalised the documents and decisions to be signed by the SCO leaders during the current two-day meeting.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (22)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Ali Ahmed
Jun 13, 2019 11:43am

Which are the countries PM Imran has meetings with ?

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 13, 2019 12:01pm

Any positive contribution by Pakistan to offer?

Recommend 0
420.
Jun 13, 2019 12:18pm

Wasting public money for such s trip.

Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Jun 13, 2019 12:27pm

Wish you all the best.

Recommend 0
narendranath paul
Jun 13, 2019 12:45pm

what will be the out come of such expensive trip?

Recommend 0
Iftikhar Husain
Jun 13, 2019 12:50pm

Pakistan can contribute lot under IK leadership.

Recommend 0
Nomansland
Jun 13, 2019 01:14pm

Really?! If not him who will represent Pakistan?!

Recommend 0
Taimur
Jun 13, 2019 01:33pm

If this time also, the other head of states refuse to meet him then PM should stop going to such meetings. It just bring embarrassment for us

Recommend 0
Tajammal
Jun 13, 2019 01:42pm

@narendranath paul, Then Modi is going there for what?

Recommend 0
Nakhush_Mogambo
Jun 13, 2019 02:12pm

He should them about 1992 world cup

Recommend 0
Bobby Khan
Jun 13, 2019 02:19pm

Nothing to talk, nothing to offer but 30 others will join him for the trip. Simply waste of public money.

Recommend 0
Salman
Jun 13, 2019 02:26pm

The $ will keep rising until there are no govt initiative to support increase to GDP.

Govt. need to support investment in local small to heavy industries

Recommend 0
Bobby Khan
Jun 13, 2019 02:36pm

@Iftikhar Husain: Are you sure? No one believe he can do anything.

Recommend 0
Thinking
Jun 13, 2019 02:41pm

Azad kashmiri prime Minister won't be attending?

Recommend 0
khan
Jun 13, 2019 03:49pm

This is a great opportunity for investing in Pakistan. After CPEC is done Pakistan's economy will take off.

Recommend 0
Bharat
Jun 13, 2019 04:06pm

@Ali Ahmed, He is planning to meet with Muslim countries

Recommend 0
Sk Khan
Jun 13, 2019 04:09pm

He will use this forum to ask for more loans

But will get Nothing

Recommend 0
ahmad ali
Jun 13, 2019 04:26pm

@Ali Ahmed, no

Recommend 0
Pervez
Jun 13, 2019 04:50pm

@Iftikhar Husain, Really, like what?

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jun 13, 2019 05:09pm

@Ali Ahmed, The list of country’s leaders attending isn’t very long, figure it out.

Recommend 0
Mian
Jun 13, 2019 05:13pm

IK is taking a strong team of 30 persons with him. Hope for the best.

Recommend 0
Harun
Jun 13, 2019 05:14pm

@Desi Dimag, Any financial aid we will get?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Resistance to fascism

Resistance to fascism

Fascistic methods have been used to crush democratic opposition through violence and authoritarian laws.

Editorial

Updated June 13, 2019

Budgeting on hope

Having made the choice to let Pakistanis feel the pain first, the government has asked they make a large sacrifice.
Updated June 13, 2019

Altaf Hussain out?

He is but a pale shadow of the kingmaker who once ruled over vast areas of Karachi and Hyderabad.
Updated June 13, 2019

Repugnant remarks

By his words, Vawda has undermined the very basis on which a democracy functions.
June 12, 2019

Faltering economy

MUCH of it was already known, but it bears repeating from an official platform like the latest Economic Survey of...
Updated June 12, 2019

Politicians’ arrest

The prediction that Eid would be followed by eventful days has shown early promise of being accurate.
June 12, 2019

Last of the Kalash?

A PHOTOGRAPH of Kalash women captured in their distinct, traditional attire was printed in yesterday’s newspaper...