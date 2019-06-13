DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 13, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakis­tan Bar Council wants SJC to quash references against judges

Nasir IqbalUpdated June 13, 2019

Email

The Pakis­tan Bar Council (PBC) in its general body meeting on Wednesday declared that the filing of references against two superior court judges smacked of the government’s mala fide intention. — Photo courtesy Supreme Court website/File
The Pakis­tan Bar Council (PBC) in its general body meeting on Wednesday declared that the filing of references against two superior court judges smacked of the government’s mala fide intention. — Photo courtesy Supreme Court website/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakis­tan Bar Council (PBC) in its general body meeting on Wednesday declared that the filing of references against two superior court judges smacked of the government’s mala fide intention and expressed the hope that the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) would not become party to such designs of the government.

“The manner and haste shown in filing of the references and their timing raise eyebrows in the legal fraternity, therefore, we disapprove the same,” stated a resolution read out by PBC vice chairman Syed Amjad Shah two days before the commencement of proceedings against Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court and Justice K.K. Agha of the Sindh High Court.

The vice chairman said the PBC expected that the SJC would proceed with the matter purely in accordance with law and the Cons­titution. He said the lawyers hoped that better sense would prevail and the references would be quashed.

Read more: Comment: Scrap reference against Justice Isa

What the 22-member PBC demanded with a majority vote of 14 was immediate resignation of federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem and Attorney General Anwar Mansoor after cancelling the PBC membership of the minister.

The PBC issued a show cause notice to the law minister for retaining the bar council membership despite being a minister. He was reminded that being a minister, he could not retain the PBC membership or continue with legal practice under Section 108 C of the Pakistan Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils Rules, 1976.

Through the notice, the PBC asked the minister to come up with a reply within 15 days as the matter would be taken up in a meeting in the last week of June.

“He is like a brother to us. Therefore, we will advise the minister to adopt a dignified way of offering his resignation as minister,” said Mr Shah.

In reply to a question, the PBC vice chairman said a decision regarding launch of a fully-fledged movement similar to the historic movement of lawyers in 2007 would be taken after the outcome of the June 14 proceedings of the SJC.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and the law minister should come forward and openly take ownership for instituting the references against Justice Isa and Justice Agha.

Meanwhile, a joint action committee comprising vice chairman and chairman executive committee of the PBC, president and secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), vice chairmen of all the provincial and Islamabad Bar Councils, presidents of all the high court bar associations at the principal seats as well as the Islamabad High Court Bar Association was constituted at the PBC general body meeting.

The PBC condemned alleged attempts to divide the legal fraternity by presenting unelected people to drive a wedge by developing an impression of dissension among the lawyers and footing the hotel bills and other expenses for holding meetings and conferences to raise voice in favour of the government. Such elements should come and try to convince the elected body by advancing their point of view as the bars were open to rationale discussions, he said.

He clarified that Wednesday’s meeting of the PBC was attended by the presidents of all the high court bar associations of the country despite the fact that they all had different political affiliations.

The vice chairman further explained that the PBC also approved the countrywide protest decision taken by the joint meeting of the representatives of bar councils held on June 8 and 9. He said the lawyers across the country would wear black armbands and would not appear in courts on June 14 to record their protest against the government for filing of the references. He hastened to add that the lawyers would remain peaceful and not resort to any violence as they believed in the rule of law.

He said the PBC took serious notice of some unsuccessful attempts of the incumbent government to divide the legal fraternity and expressed its resolve that the legal fraternity was united on this issue of vital importance.

Referring to the press statement issued by the former chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry to lead the movement against the filing of the references, the PBC vice chairman said the elected bodies were duly functional and alive to the issue and had the fullest capacity to deal with the prevailing situation.

The PBC nominated its senior member Akhtar Hussain as member of the Judicial Commission (JC) that appoints judges to represent the council.

PBC executive committee chairman Hafiz Mohammad Idris Sheikh said all provincial bar councils and associations, too, would adopt decisions following the PBC decisions.

PBC member Raheel Kamran Sheikh was of the opinion that the process of the judicial accountability must be made more open, transparent and across the board to inspire public confidence and ensure independence of the judiciary. Therefore, he said, the demands made by the apex bar against “selective accountability” must be fulfilled to make the process trustworthy.

Published in Dawn, June 13th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (21)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Hassan
Jun 13, 2019 07:39am

Are judges above law. Prove yourself and move on.

Recommend 0
Sean
Jun 13, 2019 07:50am

Thieves trying to defend theives. Everyone must be held accountable.

Recommend 0
Ahmed bin Babar
Jun 13, 2019 08:00am

This demand is an attack on the rule of law..!

Recommend 0
naji
Jun 13, 2019 08:18am

Nobody is above the law. When e President Perwez Musharaf and Asif Ali Zardari are facing trial then why not Judges?

Recommend 0
Javed
Jun 13, 2019 08:20am

The PBC is not a court of law. Its actions are akin to hijacking the law.

Recommend 0
Real Khan
Jun 13, 2019 08:23am

Who is this PBC, aren't these criminals lawyers. I hope there is also a special commission against them as well

Recommend 0
Nasir
Jun 13, 2019 08:29am

There should be a way to file a reference and also keep the identity confidential until investigation is completed.

Recommend 0
Tamanna
Jun 13, 2019 08:35am

Can't he defend himself like any other ordinary citizen? Law is for everyone.

Recommend 0
Osama
Jun 13, 2019 08:41am

You are not above the law.

Recommend 0
Human
Jun 13, 2019 09:00am

So there IS something that worries you. Politicians, generals and common man face accountability. Why not a judge?

Recommend 0
Hafeez
Jun 13, 2019 09:03am

Nation should know who are looters and their glorifiers. This is time for Pakistan to be steadfast in accountability across the board.

Recommend 0
ALI khan
Jun 13, 2019 10:35am

Are laywers and judges above the law?

Recommend 0
Selected
Jun 13, 2019 10:45am

Great job PCB , uphold the Law of the land.

Recommend 0
Faisal
Jun 13, 2019 11:21am

Why not? Is anyone above the law?

Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Jun 13, 2019 11:55am

The judges must clear their names or be ready for punishment. This is New Pakistan and corruption cannot be tolerated any further.

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Jun 13, 2019 12:05pm

No one is above the law, not even judges. Law is same for all in Naya Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Shib
Jun 13, 2019 12:26pm

@Hassan, correct...and simple what is a big fuss about it...One has to proof himself or herself in the court of law..Should not make every thing political...

Recommend 0
A Friend from India
Jun 13, 2019 12:34pm

Why? Above the Law?

Recommend 0
A Friend from India
Jun 13, 2019 12:36pm

No body objects to Imran's properties in UK? Or we can give an explanation and go on?

What about Musharaff's properties in ... etc?

Recommend 0
Hamza
Jun 13, 2019 12:37pm

What if he face reference and prove himself innocent? Why there are so much worried about him? Any answer?

Recommend 0
Jawwad
Jun 13, 2019 01:33pm

No one is above the law..... including Judges.... if they are innocent then they should not worry about this reference

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Resistance to fascism

Resistance to fascism

Fascistic methods have been used to crush democratic opposition through violence and authoritarian laws.

Editorial

Updated June 13, 2019

Budgeting on hope

Having made the choice to let Pakistanis feel the pain first, the government has asked they make a large sacrifice.
Updated June 13, 2019

Altaf Hussain out?

He is but a pale shadow of the kingmaker who once ruled over vast areas of Karachi and Hyderabad.
Updated June 13, 2019

Repugnant remarks

By his words, Vawda has undermined the very basis on which a democracy functions.
June 12, 2019

Faltering economy

MUCH of it was already known, but it bears repeating from an official platform like the latest Economic Survey of...
Updated June 12, 2019

Politicians’ arrest

The prediction that Eid would be followed by eventful days has shown early promise of being accurate.
June 12, 2019

Last of the Kalash?

A PHOTOGRAPH of Kalash women captured in their distinct, traditional attire was printed in yesterday’s newspaper...