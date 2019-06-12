DAWN.COM

June 12, 2019

'Up to India what route it decides to use,' says FO spokesperson on Modi's trip to Bishkek

Naveed Siddiqui | Haseeb BhattiUpdated June 12, 2019

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now use a circuitous route via Oman and Iran to reach the Kyrgyzstan capital. — AFP/File
After the Indian ministry announced its decision on Wednesday to avoid the use of Pakistani airspace for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to Bishkek, a Twitter statement by the Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal that evening said that permission had already been granted twice and "it is up to India what route it decides to use".

Dr Faisal said that after the requisite processing, permission had been granted for the Indian PM and the external affairs minister to fly over Pakistan.

"Pakistan also granted flight clearance to [the] earlier Indian request for [the] EAM['s] travel to Bishkek [on] 21-22 May 2019," he wrote.

Earlier in the day, the Indian external affairs ministry had announced their decision for Modi not to fly through Pakistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, despite the permission granted by the Pakistani government for doing so.

The Indian premier will now use a circuitous route via Oman and Iran to reach the Kyrgyzstan capital, the Indian external affairs ministry had said.

"The Government of India had explored two options for the route to be taken by the VVIP Aircraft to Bishkek. A decision has now been taken that the VVIP Aircraft will fly via Oman, Iran and Central Asian countries on the way to Bishkek," the ministry said in a statement reported by Indian media.

Bishkek and Indian capital New Delhi on the map. — Google Maps
It emerged after Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the Pakistani airspace will be "specially" opened for Modi's overflight to Bishkek as a "goodwill gesture".

He said the Aviation Division had received a request from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad seeking permission for Modi's plane to overfly Pakistan. "Prime Minister Imran Khan after consulting all stakeholders directed that the airspace be opened [for Modi]," he added.

Government sources told DawnNewsTV that despite India's announcement to not use Pakistani airspace for the flight to Bishkek, the "factual position is that even for the route mentioned, his plane will use the Pakistani airspace".

"We take the moral high ground. We gave permission [for the overflight], it is their [India's] choice from that point on," one of the sources said.

The southern route opted for by the Indian government is, in fact, one of the two that Pakistan had opened for Indian flights, they added.

The sources explained that Pakistan had opened two routes for Indian flights since March: the first for traffic from India to Europe/Central Asia and the second for traffic to India. The 'from' route is over the Arabian sea towards Karachi, Hingol, Gwadar and beyond while the 'to' route is over Karachi, Badin and into India.

Prime Minister Modi's plane will now use the Pakistani airspace from Karachi and Hingol to enter Oman and Iran via Gwadar and then Kyrgyzstan, the sources concluded.

Pakistan had fully closed its airspace on Feb 26 after an Indian Air Force incursion near Balakot, but the government had last month allowed then Indian external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj to fly over the country when she was travelling to Bishkek to attend the SCO meeting.

Pak India Ties
World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (68)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Thinker
Jun 12, 2019 05:32pm

Great decision by PM Modi! Kudos!!

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Jun 12, 2019 05:36pm

Modi, Modi, come fly with us... What an honour!

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Mumtaz
Jun 12, 2019 05:37pm

That will keep our air space clean.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jun 12, 2019 05:39pm

Narendra Modi --- a true leader of South Asia.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 12, 2019 05:39pm

Let India choose whichever air route they wish to follow - why we are concerned?

Recommend 0
Navjot
Jun 12, 2019 05:40pm

Kudos sir! Please avoid Karachi and Gawadar too ...

Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Jun 12, 2019 05:45pm

Given the current hostilities, this could have been avoided altogether.

Recommend 0
Behram Sodawala
Jun 12, 2019 05:48pm

Makes no difference, take a longer route better for MODI. Atleast it will keep the Pakistan Airspace clean.

Recommend 0
SadFaces
Jun 12, 2019 05:48pm

Not surprised by this as two of their planes were already downed by Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Babu
Jun 12, 2019 05:50pm

Good decision by a statesman PM MODI.

Recommend 0
Khanm
Jun 12, 2019 05:53pm

It is an air route n not a trade route..wonder what is the big deal..

Recommend 0
Pervez
Jun 12, 2019 05:54pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, ether way Modi has won this game.

Recommend 0
Mujibur Rahman
Jun 12, 2019 05:59pm

There should be Plebiscite to decide who owns the airspace.

Recommend 0
Ahsan
Jun 12, 2019 06:07pm

Good riddance

Recommend 0
Nadeem Yousuf
Jun 12, 2019 06:10pm

India will still end up using Pakistani airspace even with the alternative route! Playing politics even after the elections are over!

Recommend 0
MG
Jun 12, 2019 06:12pm

India can choose whatever option suitable to it. However Pakistan has shown goodwill and must be thanked...

Recommend 0
kp
Jun 12, 2019 06:15pm

@Mumtaz,
This will make our prime minister clean and safe. I interpret in this way.

Recommend 0
ANURAG AWASTHI
Jun 12, 2019 06:17pm

Open all the air space for commercial flights. Else do not say you take one step forward we will take two. The opposite is happening.

Recommend 0
SATT
Jun 12, 2019 06:20pm

That's called diplomacy of thanks but no thanks.

Recommend 0
Dr
Jun 12, 2019 06:22pm

@Navjot, that will keep our air space clean

Recommend 0
HEMANT KATHURIA
Jun 12, 2019 06:24pm

This shows there will be no talks in the near future.

Recommend 0
Shib
Jun 12, 2019 06:26pm

Does it makes any difference...Who cares.....our airspace will not polluted...

Recommend 0
Shahid
Jun 12, 2019 06:27pm

Indian History will witness that Modi was given many opportunities to improve relationship with Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Jun 12, 2019 06:33pm

Good decision.

Recommend 0
Mark
Jun 12, 2019 06:35pm

Pakistan should close the remaining 2 routes as well for India. Let India face the consequence. Jet airways already gone into administration due high fuel consumption due to longer route. The Air India will collapse as well if Pakistan close its air space completely for India

Recommend 0
Lost cause
Jun 12, 2019 06:37pm

Air space opened as a special case. Modi would not like to be obliged in any way. It should have been opened for all. Perhaps that would have been a good jesture. The request has gone a waste as also an opportunity to build up further.

Recommend 0
Sherrykiller
Jun 12, 2019 06:39pm

@Gordon D. Walker, Not fly with... Fly over pakistan

Recommend 0
UncleFunky
Jun 12, 2019 06:41pm

why not fly over China.

Recommend 0
M. Ali
Jun 12, 2019 06:42pm

India is still in election mood. :)

Recommend 0
Aasma
Jun 12, 2019 06:45pm

@Shib, This will minimise pollution in our already polluted smog filled airspace.

Recommend 0
Anand
Jun 12, 2019 06:47pm

Yes !! Stay away !! Good decision !

Recommend 0
Nand
Jun 12, 2019 06:49pm

A Pm that listens to its people.

Recommend 0
Asif
Jun 12, 2019 06:51pm

Refrain from shadow

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Jun 12, 2019 06:53pm

Keep the distance please. Thank you for not polluting our atmosphere.

Recommend 0
Bharat Jha
Jun 12, 2019 06:55pm

@Mark, Do you understand economic .Jet didn't undergone administration due to longer route but other factor like emergence of low cost carrier, bad route and inconsistent leadership.Few extra gallon of fuel won't lead closure of world fastest growing aviation industry . Did closure of afg route via Pakistan collapsed India trade with afgan .We surpassed your route through chabbar.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jun 12, 2019 06:56pm

@Thinker, It is indeed a great decision by Modi in not taking any risk.

Recommend 0
Zahid
Jun 12, 2019 06:57pm

@Thinker, read again! He’ll still be using Pakistan air space

Recommend 0
Outsider
Jun 12, 2019 06:57pm

What difference does it make how Modi travels? For all I care, he can waste whatever amount he wishes. its indian tax payers money. They are paying the price of his gigantic ego.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jun 12, 2019 06:57pm

@Mumtaz, but he is flying over our already open to India route.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jun 12, 2019 06:59pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, we are concerned because India officially asked us for sparing our air space for Modi's special flight.

Recommend 0
Rana Talukdar
Jun 12, 2019 06:59pm

@Sherrykiller, brother Gordon is always in flying mood, so don't get carried away with some silly mistakes.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jun 12, 2019 07:01pm

@RAja Raman, If you could come here on this site, why not Modi in the small airspace?

Recommend 0
Sid
Jun 12, 2019 07:04pm

@kp, safe maybe, clean? Not sure

Recommend 0
M. Siddiqui
Jun 12, 2019 07:05pm

@Mumtaz, Very well said. Keep our air clean.

Recommend 0
Ahmed khan lehri
Jun 12, 2019 07:05pm

First requested by india, when granted they refused. What kind of people they are. If did not want to use Pakistan Air Space then why you requested for it. The ministries in India are not on one page.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jun 12, 2019 07:07pm

@HEMANT KATHURIA, but still a part of airspace has been used.

Recommend 0
Rational sonu
Jun 12, 2019 07:14pm

@Mark, And what if India reciprocates with the same.

Recommend 0
Khurram Shahzad
Jun 12, 2019 07:15pm

@kp, love you logic , enjoy!

Recommend 0
Khurram Shahzad
Jun 12, 2019 07:15pm

@Mumtaz, that's awesome!

Recommend 0
KhanRA
Jun 12, 2019 07:17pm

Avoiding Afghan airspace

Recommend 0
Faisal Zibane
Jun 12, 2019 07:21pm

@Mumtaz, We wish, but the point above is, he is still using PK airspace, while giving another impression to the impressionable....

Recommend 0
SOS
Jun 12, 2019 07:22pm

We should have rejected the permission in first place.

Recommend 0
Future
Jun 12, 2019 07:32pm

If things go such way,I fear Indian water will avoid Pakistan land soon.

Recommend 0
eugene
Jun 12, 2019 07:34pm

in return pakistan wanted talks on the sideline of sco

reason for refusal, as it would be difficult to refuse, the meet after pakistan opens ts airspace

Recommend 0
Hameed
Jun 12, 2019 07:35pm

@ANURAG AWASTHI, No Way.

Recommend 0
Jacky
Jun 12, 2019 07:36pm

@M. Ali, are there any elections going in pakistan? If no than why airspace is closed till today.

Recommend 0
satish
Jun 12, 2019 07:39pm

As i said. Good dicision.

Recommend 0
Nahar01
Jun 12, 2019 07:42pm

@kp, well said

Recommend 0
Himmat
Jun 12, 2019 07:43pm

Good gesture by Pakistan is worth appreciation.

Recommend 0
Zaheer Yusuf Zai
Jun 12, 2019 07:44pm

even better.

Recommend 0
Tamza
Jun 12, 2019 07:45pm

@Navjot, he cannot avoid - these routes are like ‘lanes’ on a road. You can drive anywhere in India, In international flight planes must stay IN their lanes.

Recommend 0
Brain
Jun 12, 2019 07:49pm

Who cares?

Recommend 0
Darshan suri USA
Jun 12, 2019 07:54pm

India is playing games. If Modi Did not wanted fly over Pakistan why india requested?

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 12, 2019 08:02pm

@Thinker, "Great decision by PM Modi"

Really?

Why requested permission in the first place then if it is so "great decision" suddenly?

What a U-turn!

Recommend 0
Kris
Jun 12, 2019 08:09pm

Transit is the only thing Pakistan has to offer the world these days. That is really sad.

Recommend 0
Javed
Jun 12, 2019 08:17pm

Then why ask; just to smear in case we said No.

Recommend 0
Altaf
Jun 12, 2019 08:23pm

Modi is signalling-NO TALKS With Pakistan! Bad for Pakistan's economy in need of trade. Empty space for Pakistan means -empty stomach for millions of them.

Recommend 0
Taj
Jun 12, 2019 08:33pm

@Thinker, in want way...

Recommend 0

