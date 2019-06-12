'Up to India what route it decides to use,' says FO spokesperson on Modi's trip to Bishkek
After the Indian ministry announced its decision on Wednesday to avoid the use of Pakistani airspace for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to Bishkek, a Twitter statement by the Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal that evening said that permission had already been granted twice and "it is up to India what route it decides to use".
Dr Faisal said that after the requisite processing, permission had been granted for the Indian PM and the external affairs minister to fly over Pakistan.
"Pakistan also granted flight clearance to [the] earlier Indian request for [the] EAM['s] travel to Bishkek [on] 21-22 May 2019," he wrote.
Earlier in the day, the Indian external affairs ministry had announced their decision for Modi not to fly through Pakistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, despite the permission granted by the Pakistani government for doing so.
The Indian premier will now use a circuitous route via Oman and Iran to reach the Kyrgyzstan capital, the Indian external affairs ministry had said.
"The Government of India had explored two options for the route to be taken by the VVIP Aircraft to Bishkek. A decision has now been taken that the VVIP Aircraft will fly via Oman, Iran and Central Asian countries on the way to Bishkek," the ministry said in a statement reported by Indian media.
It emerged after Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the Pakistani airspace will be "specially" opened for Modi's overflight to Bishkek as a "goodwill gesture".
He said the Aviation Division had received a request from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad seeking permission for Modi's plane to overfly Pakistan. "Prime Minister Imran Khan after consulting all stakeholders directed that the airspace be opened [for Modi]," he added.
Government sources told DawnNewsTV that despite India's announcement to not use Pakistani airspace for the flight to Bishkek, the "factual position is that even for the route mentioned, his plane will use the Pakistani airspace".
"We take the moral high ground. We gave permission [for the overflight], it is their [India's] choice from that point on," one of the sources said.
The southern route opted for by the Indian government is, in fact, one of the two that Pakistan had opened for Indian flights, they added.
The sources explained that Pakistan had opened two routes for Indian flights since March: the first for traffic from India to Europe/Central Asia and the second for traffic to India. The 'from' route is over the Arabian sea towards Karachi, Hingol, Gwadar and beyond while the 'to' route is over Karachi, Badin and into India.
Prime Minister Modi's plane will now use the Pakistani airspace from Karachi and Hingol to enter Oman and Iran via Gwadar and then Kyrgyzstan, the sources concluded.
Pakistan had fully closed its airspace on Feb 26 after an Indian Air Force incursion near Balakot, but the government had last month allowed then Indian external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj to fly over the country when she was travelling to Bishkek to attend the SCO meeting.
Comments (68)
Great decision by PM Modi! Kudos!!
Modi, Modi, come fly with us... What an honour!
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
That will keep our air space clean.
Narendra Modi --- a true leader of South Asia.
Let India choose whichever air route they wish to follow - why we are concerned?
Kudos sir! Please avoid Karachi and Gawadar too ...
Given the current hostilities, this could have been avoided altogether.
Makes no difference, take a longer route better for MODI. Atleast it will keep the Pakistan Airspace clean.
Not surprised by this as two of their planes were already downed by Pakistan.
Good decision by a statesman PM MODI.
It is an air route n not a trade route..wonder what is the big deal..
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, ether way Modi has won this game.
There should be Plebiscite to decide who owns the airspace.
Good riddance
India will still end up using Pakistani airspace even with the alternative route! Playing politics even after the elections are over!
India can choose whatever option suitable to it. However Pakistan has shown goodwill and must be thanked...
@Mumtaz,
This will make our prime minister clean and safe. I interpret in this way.
Open all the air space for commercial flights. Else do not say you take one step forward we will take two. The opposite is happening.
That's called diplomacy of thanks but no thanks.
@Navjot, that will keep our air space clean
This shows there will be no talks in the near future.
Does it makes any difference...Who cares.....our airspace will not polluted...
Indian History will witness that Modi was given many opportunities to improve relationship with Pakistan.
Good decision.
Pakistan should close the remaining 2 routes as well for India. Let India face the consequence. Jet airways already gone into administration due high fuel consumption due to longer route. The Air India will collapse as well if Pakistan close its air space completely for India
Air space opened as a special case. Modi would not like to be obliged in any way. It should have been opened for all. Perhaps that would have been a good jesture. The request has gone a waste as also an opportunity to build up further.
@Gordon D. Walker, Not fly with... Fly over pakistan
why not fly over China.
India is still in election mood. :)
@Shib, This will minimise pollution in our already polluted smog filled airspace.
Yes !! Stay away !! Good decision !
A Pm that listens to its people.
Refrain from shadow
Keep the distance please. Thank you for not polluting our atmosphere.
@Mark, Do you understand economic .Jet didn't undergone administration due to longer route but other factor like emergence of low cost carrier, bad route and inconsistent leadership.Few extra gallon of fuel won't lead closure of world fastest growing aviation industry . Did closure of afg route via Pakistan collapsed India trade with afgan .We surpassed your route through chabbar.
@Thinker, It is indeed a great decision by Modi in not taking any risk.
@Thinker, read again! He’ll still be using Pakistan air space
What difference does it make how Modi travels? For all I care, he can waste whatever amount he wishes. its indian tax payers money. They are paying the price of his gigantic ego.
@Mumtaz, but he is flying over our already open to India route.
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, we are concerned because India officially asked us for sparing our air space for Modi's special flight.
@Sherrykiller, brother Gordon is always in flying mood, so don't get carried away with some silly mistakes.
@RAja Raman, If you could come here on this site, why not Modi in the small airspace?
@kp, safe maybe, clean? Not sure
@Mumtaz, Very well said. Keep our air clean.
First requested by india, when granted they refused. What kind of people they are. If did not want to use Pakistan Air Space then why you requested for it. The ministries in India are not on one page.
@HEMANT KATHURIA, but still a part of airspace has been used.
@Mark, And what if India reciprocates with the same.
@kp, love you logic , enjoy!
@Mumtaz, that's awesome!
Avoiding Afghan airspace
@Mumtaz, We wish, but the point above is, he is still using PK airspace, while giving another impression to the impressionable....
We should have rejected the permission in first place.
If things go such way,I fear Indian water will avoid Pakistan land soon.
in return pakistan wanted talks on the sideline of sco
reason for refusal, as it would be difficult to refuse, the meet after pakistan opens ts airspace
@ANURAG AWASTHI, No Way.
@M. Ali, are there any elections going in pakistan? If no than why airspace is closed till today.
As i said. Good dicision.
@kp, well said
Good gesture by Pakistan is worth appreciation.
even better.
@Navjot, he cannot avoid - these routes are like ‘lanes’ on a road. You can drive anywhere in India, In international flight planes must stay IN their lanes.
Who cares?
India is playing games. If Modi Did not wanted fly over Pakistan why india requested?
@Thinker, "Great decision by PM Modi"
Really?
Why requested permission in the first place then if it is so "great decision" suddenly?
What a U-turn!
Transit is the only thing Pakistan has to offer the world these days. That is really sad.
Then why ask; just to smear in case we said No.
Modi is signalling-NO TALKS With Pakistan! Bad for Pakistan's economy in need of trade. Empty space for Pakistan means -empty stomach for millions of them.
@Thinker, in want way...