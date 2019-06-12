DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Email

Budget 2020: Use this income tax calculator to see your take home salary

Easily calculate your monthly income tax deduction and take home salary for next year.
Dawn.comUpdated Jun 12, 2019 04:51pm

The income tax exemptions announced last year, which had generously excluded everyone with a salary of less than Rs100,000 a month (Rs1.2 million a year) from paying income taxes, have been scrapped.

The PTI government has proposed reinstating taxes on everyone making a salary of more than Rs50,000 a month (Rs600,000 a year). The government has also introduced 11 tax slabs with a progressive taxation rate ranging from 5pc to 35pc of income.

Use the calculator below to calculate your income tax liability and take home salary for next year.

Calculator might take a moment to load. Please wait.

Related Stories

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

DAWN.COM

Copyright © 2019

Scribe Publishing Platform