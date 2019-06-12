Ready to offend some people in order to increase average tax rate, says Hafeez Shaikh

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh on Wednesday insisted that "rich people in other countries pay higher taxes" as compared to the upper class in Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference a day after the government announced the budget, Sheikh said that the average tax rate of Pakistan is 11-12 per cent, which is "one of the lowest in the world and is not acceptable".

"If we have to offend some people for this (increasing tax rate), then we are ready to do it," he declared.

Commenting on the ambitious tax target for fiscal year 2019-20, Sheikh said: "Pakistan's people, especially the rich, will have to be sincere with the country and will have to pay taxes."

"We will have to reduce our expenditures and we have to give this message to the Pakistani public that we (the government) will be at the forefront in reducing our expenses. If we are asking people to sacrifice, we will have to convince them that we are ready to make sacrifices as well.

"So we [adopted] austerity and reduced our expenses notably," he added.

More details to follow.