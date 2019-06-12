DAWN.COM

Ready to offend some people in order to increase average tax rate, says Hafeez Shaikh

Dawn.comUpdated June 12, 2019

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh addresses a press conference in Islamabad a day after the announcement of budget for FY 2019-20. — DawnNewsTV screengrab
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh addresses a press conference in Islamabad a day after the announcement of budget for FY 2019-20. — DawnNewsTV screengrab

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh on Wednesday insisted that "rich people in other countries pay higher taxes" as compared to the upper class in Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference a day after the government announced the budget, Sheikh said that the average tax rate of Pakistan is 11-12 per cent, which is "one of the lowest in the world and is not acceptable".

"If we have to offend some people for this (increasing tax rate), then we are ready to do it," he declared.

Commenting on the ambitious tax target for fiscal year 2019-20, Sheikh said: "Pakistan's people, especially the rich, will have to be sincere with the country and will have to pay taxes."

"We will have to reduce our expenditures and we have to give this message to the Pakistani public that we (the government) will be at the forefront in reducing our expenses. If we are asking people to sacrifice, we will have to convince them that we are ready to make sacrifices as well.

"So we [adopted] austerity and reduced our expenses notably," he added.

More details to follow.

SHAHID SATTAR
Jun 12, 2019 03:24pm

What about bribery and corruption? Are they to be accepted as being the norm of this country? Who will catch the crooks among the government departments concerned wherein these practices are the norm of the day?

Ashfaq
Jun 12, 2019 03:27pm

So, the Rich have offended the country. DHA purchases plots at Rupees fourty per square yard (Rs 40/s.yard) and sold at up to Rs. 0.20 million per s.yard (Rs. 200000/s.yard). Apply the Tax. Save Pakistan.

