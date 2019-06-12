DAWN.COM

'Time for nation to stop glorifying money launderers,' says PM Imran

Dawn.comUpdated June 12, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan says it is time to treat money launderers "as criminals". — Photo courtesy Imran Khan Instagram
Prime Minister Imran Khan says it is time to treat money launderers "as criminals". — Photo courtesy Imran Khan Instagram

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that it was time for the nation to "stop glorifying" money launderers who he said have caused damage to the country and impoverished the people.

Taking to Twitter, he stressed that no sort of protocol should be extended to such elements who are now "seeking refuge behind 'democracy'" — a reference to members of the main opposition PML-N and PPP parties, several of whom are facing corruption and money laundering cases.

"Where [in the world] are plunderers of public wealth given such special treatment?" he questioned, without specifying what protocol he was referring to. The premier added that it was time to treat such people "as criminals".

Prime Minister Imran's tweet comes hours after he, in a Tuesday night national address, heaped scorn on the opposition parties and announced the establishment of a high-powered commission under him to probe as to how successive governments of the PPP and PML-N took Rs24 trillion loans during the last decade and brought the country to the verge of bankruptcy.

The address had followed a noisy budget session in the National Assembly and two major arrests — Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz by the National Accountability Bureau and MQM founder Altaf Hussain by London police — earlier in the day. On Monday, former president Asif Ali Zardari was also arrested by NAB.

Pakistani
Jun 12, 2019 02:42pm

Spot on. 100% agree. Criminals need to be brought to justice.

bhaRAT©
Jun 12, 2019 02:44pm

Only in South Asia criminal politicians are glorified - insane!

SkyHawk
Jun 12, 2019 02:45pm

IK is very right. Pakistani people should reject and stop glorifying the mega corruption masters Zardari and Nawaz who plundered the national wealth for over 30 years as if there was no tomorrow.

Jaleel
Jun 12, 2019 02:45pm

Time for nation to stop glorifying pakistan

Laila
Jun 12, 2019 02:45pm

Personally I wood be thrilled if you manage to eliminate corruption in Pakistan. Because that is the root cause of the failure of our society on every level socially, politically, politically, economically etc. End corruption and the rest will follow.

If you do that, you will be my hero.

Rizwan
Jun 12, 2019 02:46pm

I hope to live long enough to see the day.

Abdullah
Jun 12, 2019 02:49pm

Imran Khan; Pakistan's only hope.

Bhaijan
Jun 12, 2019 02:52pm

PM Imran Khan is right. The corrupt and the graft receivers are equally bad guys, they should at all be not treated as people’s leaders, under freedom of information right, all their deeds be made public, and courts must award them exemplary punishments.

Zain U Khan
Jun 12, 2019 02:55pm

@Jaleel, "Not glorifying Pakistan"? Or you Pakistani?

Zain U Khan
Jun 12, 2019 02:55pm

@Rizwan ,
Me too indeed!

Sheshanth
Jun 12, 2019 02:57pm

Stop glorifying people who advocate violence too

Right
Jun 12, 2019 02:58pm

PM Imran kindly stop wasting my time on non issues. Since you have came to the office as pm you are behaving like you are amazed to see financial situation. It seems to me that you are fooling around the nation as you only thrive on competition.

Ahmed40
Jun 12, 2019 03:01pm

Yes I should start following your glorious examples of righteousness by burning my utility bills, using hundi to remit money, stop paying toll taxes because that is what you showed and told us from atop your container,,remember,, you have been in power for almost a year and all you do is whine all the time on tweeter,, stop acting like a Kardashian and start acting like a PM

Mohan
Jun 12, 2019 03:04pm

"Time for the nation to glorify money launderers." Thus Spake Imran Khan. (But he admitted that the "nation" is glorifying Zardari and the like, and not he, the Chosen One.)

Tahir Raouf
Jun 12, 2019 03:09pm

Stop glorifying the liars, who even not dare to tell how he is maintaining a 300 kanal house with sources of income unknown

Patriotic
Jun 12, 2019 03:12pm

"Time for nation to stop glorifying money launderers, LeT, JeD, genocidal- freedom-fighters etc" says PM Imran

Jawad
Jun 12, 2019 03:13pm

Correct but we now need to focus on how to retrieve country wealth. Their lock up is not enough

Aman
Jun 12, 2019 03:15pm

Totally agreed with IK. we cannot progress until we get rid of thieves in disguise of fake political leadership ad only person can do that is Imran khan to get rid of these thieves. Pakistani public should support IK in full heart before things get better from worst.

Babu
Jun 12, 2019 03:16pm

It means that till now Pakistan has been glorifying money launderers. Pakistan is in FATF Grey list and these actions without proof on ground will be dangerous in today's electronic world.

SHAHID SATTAR
Jun 12, 2019 03:17pm

Stop accepting the crooks who wish to join you just to save themselves from the scrutiny due from them. Your attitude in the recent past of accepting gleefully such people who quit the opposition parties goes only to show that you are willing to forget their past if they submit to your leadership. So what is or will be different this time?

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 12, 2019 03:18pm

The gist of PM Imran Khan's TV address to nation is as follows:

  1. Accountability process will continue for all.
  2. No NRO's for Sharif's and Zardari's families.
  3. Looted money will be recovered from mafia.
  4. New income tax rates introduced for all.
  5. Measures will be taken to help the poor people.
shuaib
Jun 12, 2019 03:23pm

Right after you stop uttering lies

Mani
Jun 12, 2019 03:23pm

But what about your promises of fixing everything in 40 days? Was that a lie or did you not know anything about the country you wanted to run?

