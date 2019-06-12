Rapid fall of wickets leaves Pakistan struggling to meet Australia's 308-run target

The heat is on Pakistan to chase down a 308-run target set by Australia in the 17th match of the World Cup Taunton on Wednesday.

Seven men down, the green shirts stand at 230 runs 40 overs into the game. Pakistan's win probability is down to 13% now. 78 runs are needed from 60 balls at a required rate of 7.8 against Pakistan's 5.75.

Sarfaraz Ahmed (32) and Wahab Riaz (30) are up to bat and the required run rate, which had climbed past 7.5 is now down to 6.75. The green shirts' run rate is holding steady at 5.88.

Opener Fakhar Zaman was the first casualty this innings. He dispatched the ball straight into Kane Richardson's hands at third man and returned to the pavilion without scoring any runs in the second over.

Babar Azam had struck up a partnership with Imamul Haq that saw the green shirts' run rate inching towards ─ but still falling short of ─ the 6.39 required at the time. But he was sent packing in the 11th over when he sent a short delivery by Nathan Coulter-Nile straight to Richardson at fine leg.

With Azam's dismissal, Coulter-Nile reached a milestone of 50 ODI wickets.

The comfortable rhythm Imam (53) and Mohammad Hafeez (46) had settled into was disrupted by Pat Cummins who got Imam caught down leg side in the 26th over with a delivery that looked like it would have been a wide.

Hafeez was caught out by Mitchell Starc one over later. It looked like the game was all but over when Shoaib Malik, who replaced Hafeez on the pitch, was sent back to the pavilion after facing just two deliveries.

Asif Ali managed to hang on for a couple of overs before being dismissed for five runs in the 30th over.

Sarfaraz and Hasan Ali (32) managed a brief partnership, but Usman Khawaja jumped in and spoiled it in the 34th over, getting Hassan to send Richardson a catch at fine leg.

Pakistan are wearing black armbands as a mark of respect for former international cricketer Akhtar Sarfaraz and umpire Riazuddin, both of whom passed away recently.

Australia innings

Australia looked set for a huge total in Taunton while David Warner and captain Aaron Finch (82) shared a first-wicket stand of 146 ─ the highest partnership for any wicket at this World Cup to date.

But left-arm quick Mohammad Amir dragged Pakistan back into the game, returning figures that surpassed his previous best of 4-28 and are the best in the World Cup so far.

Warner posted his first international century since returning from a 12-month ban before Pakistan rallied to dismiss the defending World Cup champions for 307.

"I think I left a few (runs) out there," Warner admitted during the break between innings. "The second spell from Mohammad Amir was fantastic. We have got to come out and bowl Test match line and length and be very disciplined."

Both Warner and Steve Smith ─ also returning from a year-long ban for ball-tampering ─ had been jeered by fans in previous games but Pakistani fans largely heeded an appeal from captain Sarfaraz Ahmed not to boo the pair, preferring to roar chants of "Amir!, Amir!".

Amir was on target right from the start with a probing maiden ─ one of two in an initial four-over spell that cost a mere 11 runs.

The left-armer's outstanding attack saw him pick up a career-best five-wicket haul in ODIs. According to cricket statistician Mazher Arshad, Amir's 5-30 are the best bowling figures for Pakistan in a World Cup match against a Test playing team.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board, his performance has made him the leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

The Aussies maintained a steady strike rate throughout their innings despite the rapid fall of middle-order wickets following the termination of the opening partnership. Finch tried to smash Amir for a boundary but got caught out by Mohammad Hafeez in the 23rd over with 82 runs.

Mohammad Hafeez takes a catch to dismiss Aaron Finch. ─ AFP

He was succeeded by Smith. Asif Ali caught Smith out for 10 off a delivery from Hafeez in the 29th over. His successor, Glenn Maxwell, was bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi, who then went onto take Warner's all-important wicket in the 38th over after a century came up for the Aussie batsman.

Warner edged between wicketkeeper and slip for a boundary and took off to punch the air to celebrate his first century since returning to Australia's team following his ban. He stroked 11 boundaries and a six from 102 balls to reach his hundred in the 36th over of the match.

Warner was booed by the crowd in each of his previous appearances at the World Cup, and was under pressure despite scoring runs because his unbeaten 89 against Afghanistan, his three against West Indies and his 56 against India all came at an uncharacteristically slow run-rate.

The men in green celebrate after Finch's dismissal. ─ AFP

He was only jeered by the heavily pro-Pakistan crowd when he was dropped cold by Asif at third man on 104, but that was more likely frustration at yet another fielding error by the green shirts.

Amir struck again in the 43rd over, getting Usman Khawaja to send a drive straight to Wahab Riaz on the circle at mid-off. Two overs later, he had Shaun Marsh caught at long off by Shoaib Malik.

Shortly after, Sarfaraz caught Coulter-Nile off a delivery from Wahab in the 47th over. In the next over, Hassan Ali got PJ Cummins out. Hassan's short ball caught Cummins by surprise. The pace was too much, and it was an easy catch for Sarfaraz.

Amir took two more wickets in the 49th over ─ Alex Carey on LBW and Mitchell Starc caught by Shoaib ─ taking his total in the match to 5 scalps ─ a career-best, and the highest so far in the tournament.

Toss

Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed decided to give his bowlers first use of a green-tinged pitch under overcast skies.

Australia were sent in to bat first by Pakistan.

Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (C) shakes hands with Australia's captain Aaron Finch after winning the toss ahead of the match. — AFP

Commenting on his choice to bowl first, Sarfaraz said: "A bit of grass, looks like a green pitch, with a bit of moisture."

"Unfortunately we didn't play the last game, but worked hard with lots of practice," he added.

Aaron Finch, the Australian captain said that he would have chosen to bowl first too.

Rain on the cards?

"In one-off games in different conditions, you expect to come up against the best. It'll have to be wait-and-see what the wicket does first-up."

Organisers are hoping to get a result in the group game between defending champion Australia and Pakistan after washouts on consecutive days at Southampton and Bristol.

Cool temperatures and light rain are on the forecast for southwest England today but Britain's Met Office is predicting only a slight chance of rain during the morning at the match venue in Taunton.

Pakistan has already had a game washed out against Sri Lanka in Bristol last Friday and the second game at Bristol between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh was abandoned because of rain without a ball being bowled on Tuesday.

There were only 7.3 overs played in the South Africa-West Indies game before it was washed out in Southampton on Monday.

Reigning champions Australia are looking to bounce back from a 36-run loss to India ─ their first defeat of this World Cup ─ with Pakistan keen to build on a win over England after their last group match, against Sri Lanka, was washed out.

Five-time champions Australia swept Pakistan 5-0 in an ODI in March, and have won 14 of the last 15 head-to-head encounters. But they are coming off their loss to India, and the absence of injured allrounder Marcus Stoinis will enforce a lineup change.

Pakistan is coming off a confidence-boosting win over top-ranked England, which ended a run of 11 ODI losses.

Team lineups

Australia

David Warner

Aaron Finch (capt)

Usman Khawaja

Steven Smith

Shaun Marsh

Glenn Maxwell

Alex Carey (wk)

Nathan Coulter-Nile

Pat Cummins

Mitchell Starc

Kane Richardson

Zampa sits out, as does Nathan Lyon.

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq

Fakhar Zaman

Babar Azam

Mohammad Hafeez

Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt & wk)

Shoaib Malik

Asif Ali

Wahab Riaz

Hasan Ali

Shaheen Afrid

Mohammad Amir

Shadab rests for Pakistan, while Shaheen Afridi comes in.