Today's Paper | June 12, 2019

Australia steadily gaining momentum in World Cup showdown against Pakistan

Dawn.comUpdated June 12, 2019

Pakistan's captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (C) shakes hands with Australia's captain Aaron Finch after winning the toss ahead of the match. — AFP
Australia are off to a steady start with the bat on Wednesday after Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed chose to bowl first in the 17th match of the World Cup being played at Taunton.

The team from down under have accumulated 27 runs at the end of 5 overs. Mohammad Amir bowled a maiden 5th over while his counterpart Shaheen Afridi managed to give away 23 of the 27 runs Australia had put up on the board.

Commenting on his choice to bowl first, the Pakistan captain said: "A bit of grass, looks like a green pitch, with a bit of moisture."

"Unfortunately we didn't play the last game, but worked hard with lots of practice," he added.

Aaron Finch, the Australian captain said that he would have chosen to bowl first too.

"In one-off games in different conditions, you expect to come up against the best. It'll have to be wait-and-see what the wicket does first-up."

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan is sitting this match out for unexplained reasons and has been replaced by Shaheen Afridi.

Organisers are hoping to get a result in the group game between defending champion Australia and Pakistan after washouts on consecutive days at Southampton and Bristol.

Cool temperatures and light rain are on the forecast for southwest England today but Britain's Met Office is predicting only a slight chance of rain during the morning at the match venue in Taunton.

Pakistan has already had a game washed out against Sri Lanka in Bristol last Friday and the second game at Bristol between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh was abandoned because of rain without a ball being bowled on Tuesday.

There were only 7.3 overs played in the South Africa-West Indies game before it was washed out in Southampton on Monday.

Five-time champion Australia swept Pakistan 5-0 in a one-day international series in March and has won 14 of the last 15 head-to-head encounters.

But the Australians are coming off a loss to India last Sunday in London and the absence of injured allrounder Marcus Stoinis will enforce a lineup change.

Pakistan is coming off a confidence-boosting win over top-ranked England, which ended a run of 11 ODI losses.

Team lineups

Australia

  • David Warner
  • Aaron Finch (capt)
  • Usman Khawaja
  • Steven Smith
  • Shaun Marsh
  • Glenn Maxwell
  • Alex Carey (wk)
  • Nathan Coulter-Nile
  • Pat Cummins
  • Mitchell Starc
  • Kane Richardson

Zampa sits out, as does Nathan Lyon.

Pakistan

  • Imam-ul-Haq
  • Fakhar Zaman
  • Babar Azam
  • Mohammad Hafeez
  • Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt & wk)
  • Shoaib Malik
  • Asif Ali
  • Wahab Riaz
  • Hasan Ali
  • Shaheen Afrid
  • Mohammad Amir

Shadab rests for Pakistan, while Shaheen Afridi comes in.

Sammy
Jun 12, 2019 02:21pm

Bold call leaving out Shadab! I assume Azhar Ali gave them some tips since Taunton was his home ground for the county team. Hope this works!

M. Emad
Jun 12, 2019 02:23pm

Congratulations in adance --- Australian Cricket team !

kabir
Jun 12, 2019 02:23pm

mai kahta hu lagbhag 60 ran se Australia jitaga

Amit Sharma
Jun 12, 2019 02:24pm

Support to Pakistan. Good luck from India:)

Last Word
Jun 12, 2019 02:26pm

Well fought Greens, Yellow the winner.

Umesh
Jun 12, 2019 02:34pm

I think he should have chosen to bat.

Ahmed
Jun 12, 2019 02:38pm

Look at this green top! Pakistan will struggle on it. The captain was right about doffetent

Ahmed
Jun 12, 2019 02:42pm

Look at this green top. Pakistan will struggle on it. The captain was right, different pitches for different teams.

Alwin
Jun 12, 2019 02:43pm

wrong decision to bowl first. Pak should have bat first, and get good score.

Raman
Jun 12, 2019 02:46pm

Pakistan will be thrashed badly by the kangaroos if rain doesn't come into play.

Raman
Jun 12, 2019 02:47pm

Good Luck team yellow hope you make us indians proud!

Ansuman
Jun 12, 2019 02:48pm

Hitting started 360 + on card..... Wait and watch

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jun 12, 2019 02:51pm

Including Shaheen Shah Afridi in place of Shadab Khan looks like a bad decision. Prayers and best wishes for Sarfaraz Ahmed's Pakistan team.

Kunal
Jun 12, 2019 02:51pm

Australia 350 -- Pakistan All Out 220!!

A2Z India
Jun 12, 2019 02:51pm

Best of luck Pakistan, you will win today

Laughing Buddha
Jun 12, 2019 02:51pm

Because of the overcast its a good decision to chose bowl first. If there is no rain then pakistan will be in huge trouble.

Ansuman
Jun 12, 2019 02:52pm

Australian already taken Shaheen Afridi on remand let see who is next..

Johnson
Jun 12, 2019 02:53pm

I believe pakistan should have selected to bat first, which has some advantages.

Shahidam
Jun 12, 2019 02:54pm

Blunder to include SSA in such a crucial match. Let's hope someone covers this big mistake.

Ansuman
Jun 12, 2019 02:57pm

Now warner got amir remand... Let see who is nexr

Babu
Jun 12, 2019 03:01pm

I would wish winner be Indian subcontinent. Not Australia at all.

Shahid
Jun 12, 2019 03:01pm

It is a hight of incompetency on part of selectors that they played Shaheen Shah Afridi instead of Shadab. Shaheen has conceded 10.20 runs per over in his last 12 matches and his bowling pace has dropped to 130-134.

R,H.SULTAN
Jun 12, 2019 03:03pm

@Raman , Neighbors comes first Raman saheb. Why are you supporting a nation far away instead of a neighbor which was part of India sometime back. You are biased and a hater for no reasons.

Haryanavi_chora
Jun 12, 2019 03:03pm

All the best team Australia...see you in the finals!!!

Ansuman
Jun 12, 2019 03:05pm

Now hasan ali on remand... Let see who is next...

Ranjan Maheshwari
Jun 12, 2019 03:08pm

It is indeed adventurous to ask Aussies to bat first. The green top in England stays for only 10 overs. They would have 40 more overs to go... Further, if the rain disrupts the play, the team batting second is at disadvantage. Hope, nothing like this happen and Pak wins... Payers from India

randkatwapak0
Jun 12, 2019 03:08pm

Auss wud score 400 today

No Name
Jun 12, 2019 03:10pm

Bad luck Pakistan. Aussies will win.

BAXAR
Jun 12, 2019 03:14pm

@R,H.SULTAN, "Why are you supporting a nation far away instead of a neighbor which was part of India sometime back." He's not supporting anyone, he wants to watch Pakistan lose. Good for him to watch the same movie again and again just because the villain loses at the end. His money, his time. Why do you worry?

Ravi_India
Jun 12, 2019 03:14pm

Australia is good team but unfortunately no match to Pakistan. Even India was able to defeat Australia, so they do not stand any chance against Pakistan. Pakistan will win by 4 wickets

Dev
Jun 12, 2019 03:15pm

Good Luck to both the teams, May the better one wins instead of weather.

GR
Jun 12, 2019 03:18pm

May rain save pakistan!!

Surya Kant
Jun 12, 2019 03:18pm

Australia has started well.

Surya Kant
Jun 12, 2019 03:19pm

@R,H.SULTAN, I totally agree with you Sultan Saheb.

Bharat ek Khoj
Jun 12, 2019 03:21pm

Hoping for Pak win. Good luck

Nick
Jun 12, 2019 03:22pm

Come on AUSTRALIA!!!!

aditya
Jun 12, 2019 03:23pm

pakistan has all the potential to win this game but they have to belief themslves

aditya
Jun 12, 2019 03:23pm

figth till the last ball @neighbours

Hum Sub Ek Hai
Jun 12, 2019 03:25pm

Best wishes to Pakistan! The world cup belongs to South Asia!

Deepak
Jun 12, 2019 03:26pm

mauka mauka

Desi Dimag
Jun 12, 2019 03:27pm

Pray for rain.

Shekhar
Jun 12, 2019 03:27pm

Excellent decision by captain for bowling...if rain comes , then sure advantage pak if not anyway they have to fight and win

Denial
Jun 12, 2019 03:28pm

Looks like business as usual for the boys after the slight aberration against england.

Jackpot
Jun 12, 2019 03:29pm

Shaheen 4 overs 35/0. He succeeded in u19 because he was not. Plus media hype

Puneet
Jun 12, 2019 03:30pm

I think someone is tampering with the ball.

Shiva
Jun 12, 2019 03:30pm

Australia will win today's match against Pakistan.......

Aysha
Jun 12, 2019 03:31pm

Wow so many cricket pundits in comment section.

