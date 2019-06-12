Australia steadily gaining momentum in World Cup showdown against Pakistan
Australia are off to a steady start with the bat on Wednesday after Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed chose to bowl first in the 17th match of the World Cup being played at Taunton.
The team from down under have accumulated 27 runs at the end of 5 overs. Mohammad Amir bowled a maiden 5th over while his counterpart Shaheen Afridi managed to give away 23 of the 27 runs Australia had put up on the board.
Commenting on his choice to bowl first, the Pakistan captain said: "A bit of grass, looks like a green pitch, with a bit of moisture."
"Unfortunately we didn't play the last game, but worked hard with lots of practice," he added.
Aaron Finch, the Australian captain said that he would have chosen to bowl first too.
"In one-off games in different conditions, you expect to come up against the best. It'll have to be wait-and-see what the wicket does first-up."
Leg-spinner Shadab Khan is sitting this match out for unexplained reasons and has been replaced by Shaheen Afridi.
Organisers are hoping to get a result in the group game between defending champion Australia and Pakistan after washouts on consecutive days at Southampton and Bristol.
Cool temperatures and light rain are on the forecast for southwest England today but Britain's Met Office is predicting only a slight chance of rain during the morning at the match venue in Taunton.
Pakistan has already had a game washed out against Sri Lanka in Bristol last Friday and the second game at Bristol between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh was abandoned because of rain without a ball being bowled on Tuesday.
There were only 7.3 overs played in the South Africa-West Indies game before it was washed out in Southampton on Monday.
Five-time champion Australia swept Pakistan 5-0 in a one-day international series in March and has won 14 of the last 15 head-to-head encounters.
But the Australians are coming off a loss to India last Sunday in London and the absence of injured allrounder Marcus Stoinis will enforce a lineup change.
Pakistan is coming off a confidence-boosting win over top-ranked England, which ended a run of 11 ODI losses.
Team lineups
Australia
- David Warner
- Aaron Finch (capt)
- Usman Khawaja
- Steven Smith
- Shaun Marsh
- Glenn Maxwell
- Alex Carey (wk)
- Nathan Coulter-Nile
- Pat Cummins
- Mitchell Starc
- Kane Richardson
Zampa sits out, as does Nathan Lyon.
Pakistan
- Imam-ul-Haq
- Fakhar Zaman
- Babar Azam
- Mohammad Hafeez
- Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt & wk)
- Shoaib Malik
- Asif Ali
- Wahab Riaz
- Hasan Ali
- Shaheen Afrid
- Mohammad Amir
Shadab rests for Pakistan, while Shaheen Afridi comes in.
Comments (47)
Bold call leaving out Shadab! I assume Azhar Ali gave them some tips since Taunton was his home ground for the county team. Hope this works!
Congratulations in adance --- Australian Cricket team !
mai kahta hu lagbhag 60 ran se Australia jitaga
Support to Pakistan. Good luck from India:)
Well fought Greens, Yellow the winner.
I think he should have chosen to bat.
Look at this green top! Pakistan will struggle on it. The captain was right about doffetent
Look at this green top. Pakistan will struggle on it. The captain was right, different pitches for different teams.
wrong decision to bowl first. Pak should have bat first, and get good score.
Pakistan will be thrashed badly by the kangaroos if rain doesn't come into play.
Good Luck team yellow hope you make us indians proud!
Hitting started 360 + on card..... Wait and watch
Including Shaheen Shah Afridi in place of Shadab Khan looks like a bad decision. Prayers and best wishes for Sarfaraz Ahmed's Pakistan team.
Australia 350 -- Pakistan All Out 220!!
Best of luck Pakistan, you will win today
Because of the overcast its a good decision to chose bowl first. If there is no rain then pakistan will be in huge trouble.
Australian already taken Shaheen Afridi on remand let see who is next..
I believe pakistan should have selected to bat first, which has some advantages.
Blunder to include SSA in such a crucial match. Let's hope someone covers this big mistake.
Now warner got amir remand... Let see who is nexr
I would wish winner be Indian subcontinent. Not Australia at all.
It is a hight of incompetency on part of selectors that they played Shaheen Shah Afridi instead of Shadab. Shaheen has conceded 10.20 runs per over in his last 12 matches and his bowling pace has dropped to 130-134.
@Raman , Neighbors comes first Raman saheb. Why are you supporting a nation far away instead of a neighbor which was part of India sometime back. You are biased and a hater for no reasons.
All the best team Australia...see you in the finals!!!
Now hasan ali on remand... Let see who is next...
It is indeed adventurous to ask Aussies to bat first. The green top in England stays for only 10 overs. They would have 40 more overs to go... Further, if the rain disrupts the play, the team batting second is at disadvantage. Hope, nothing like this happen and Pak wins... Payers from India
Auss wud score 400 today
Bad luck Pakistan. Aussies will win.
@R,H.SULTAN, "Why are you supporting a nation far away instead of a neighbor which was part of India sometime back." He's not supporting anyone, he wants to watch Pakistan lose. Good for him to watch the same movie again and again just because the villain loses at the end. His money, his time. Why do you worry?
Australia is good team but unfortunately no match to Pakistan. Even India was able to defeat Australia, so they do not stand any chance against Pakistan. Pakistan will win by 4 wickets
Good Luck to both the teams, May the better one wins instead of weather.
May rain save pakistan!!
Australia has started well.
@R,H.SULTAN, I totally agree with you Sultan Saheb.
Hoping for Pak win. Good luck
Come on AUSTRALIA!!!!
pakistan has all the potential to win this game but they have to belief themslves
figth till the last ball @neighbours
Best wishes to Pakistan! The world cup belongs to South Asia!
mauka mauka
Pray for rain.
Excellent decision by captain for bowling...if rain comes , then sure advantage pak if not anyway they have to fight and win
Looks like business as usual for the boys after the slight aberration against england.
Shaheen 4 overs 35/0. He succeeded in u19 because he was not. Plus media hype
I think someone is tampering with the ball.
Australia will win today's match against Pakistan.......
Wow so many cricket pundits in comment section.