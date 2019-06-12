DAWN.COM

June 12, 2019

Amir takes crucial Finch wicket to shatter Australia's opening partnership

Dawn.com | AFPUpdated June 12, 2019

Mohammad Amir (R) celebrates after dismissing Australia's captain Aaron Finch during the 2019 Cricket World Cup. ─ AFP
Mohammad Amir (R) celebrates after dismissing Australia's captain Aaron Finch during the 2019 Cricket World Cup. ─ AFP
Australia's captain Aaron Finch dives to make his ground as the ball passes the stumps during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Australia and Pakistan at The County Ground in Taunton. ─ AFP
Australia's captain Aaron Finch dives to make his ground as the ball passes the stumps during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Australia and Pakistan at The County Ground in Taunton. ─ AFP

Australia's 146-run opening partnership disintegrated after a breakthrough by left-arm quick Mohammad Amir as Pakistan takes on the defending champs at Taunton on Wednesday in the 17th match of the World Cup.

Australia are 172/1 at the end of 27 overs.

Mohammad Hafeez takes a catch to dismiss Aaron Finch. ─ AFP
Mohammad Hafeez takes a catch to dismiss Aaron Finch. ─ AFP

Aaron Finch tried to smash Amir for a boundary but got caught out by Mohammad Hafeez in the 23rd over with 82 runs off his opening partnership with David Warner (61).

He was succeeded by shamed Australian star Steve Smith, who is back in action following a year-long ball for his role in the ball-tampering scandal that rocked Australia during their tour of South Africa in 2018.

There were fears that Pakistani cricket fans would boo Smith after a large number of Indian fans chanted "cheater" at him at The Oval against India on Sunday. But there has not been a single boo for either Smith or Warner in Taunton.

Australia survived a probing opening spell by Amir to reach 76 without loss off 13 overs after being sent in to bat by Pakistan.

Roared in by chants of “Amir, Amir” from the Pakistan fans in the crowd, the left-arm quick was on target right from the first ball of the match, beating Australia captain Aaron Finch's outside edge.

The men in green celebrate after Finch's dismissal. ─ AFP
The men in green celebrate after Finch's dismissal. ─ AFP

That first over was a maiden and Amir bowled two in a four-over spell in which he conceded a mere 11 runs.

Finch should have been out for 26 in the 13th over when he edged Wahab Riaz, one of three left-arm quicks in the Pakistan side, only for first slip Asif Ali to drop a head-high chance that burst through his hands before going for four.

At the end of the over, Finch was 35 not out and left-hander David Warner 33 not out.

Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed decided to give his bowlers first use of a green-tinged pitch under overcast skies.

But Shaheen Shah Afridi, drafted in as an extra seamer after Pakistan dropped leg-spinner Shadab Khan, was not as accurate as fellow left-arm quick Amir.

His first two overs cost 24 runs, with Finch pulling a short ball for six and Warner also cashing in with a pulled four when Afridi failed to pitch up.

Toss

Australia were sent in to bat first by Pakistan.

Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (C) shakes hands with Australia's captain Aaron Finch after winning the toss ahead of the match. — AFP
Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (C) shakes hands with Australia's captain Aaron Finch after winning the toss ahead of the match. — AFP

Commenting on his choice to bowl first, Sarfaraz said: "A bit of grass, looks like a green pitch, with a bit of moisture."

"Unfortunately we didn't play the last game, but worked hard with lots of practice," he added.

Aaron Finch, the Australian captain said that he would have chosen to bowl first too.

Rain on the cards?

"In one-off games in different conditions, you expect to come up against the best. It'll have to be wait-and-see what the wicket does first-up."

Organisers are hoping to get a result in the group game between defending champion Australia and Pakistan after washouts on consecutive days at Southampton and Bristol.

Cool temperatures and light rain are on the forecast for southwest England today but Britain's Met Office is predicting only a slight chance of rain during the morning at the match venue in Taunton.

Pakistan has already had a game washed out against Sri Lanka in Bristol last Friday and the second game at Bristol between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh was abandoned because of rain without a ball being bowled on Tuesday.

There were only 7.3 overs played in the South Africa-West Indies game before it was washed out in Southampton on Monday.

Reigning champions Australia are looking to bounce back from a 36-run loss to India ─ their first defeat of this World Cup ─ with Pakistan keen to build on a win over England after their last group match, against Sri Lanka, was washed out.

Five-time champions Australia swept Pakistan 5-0 in an ODI in March, and have won 14 of the last 15 head-to-head encounters. But they are coming off their loss to India, and the absence of injured allrounder Marcus Stoinis will enforce a lineup change.

Pakistan is coming off a confidence-boosting win over top-ranked England, which ended a run of 11 ODI losses.

Team lineups

Australia

  • David Warner
  • Aaron Finch (capt)
  • Usman Khawaja
  • Steven Smith
  • Shaun Marsh
  • Glenn Maxwell
  • Alex Carey (wk)
  • Nathan Coulter-Nile
  • Pat Cummins
  • Mitchell Starc
  • Kane Richardson

Zampa sits out, as does Nathan Lyon.

Pakistan

  • Imam-ul-Haq
  • Fakhar Zaman
  • Babar Azam
  • Mohammad Hafeez
  • Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt & wk)
  • Shoaib Malik
  • Asif Ali
  • Wahab Riaz
  • Hasan Ali
  • Shaheen Afrid
  • Mohammad Amir

Shadab rests for Pakistan, while Shaheen Afridi comes in.

WorldCup19
Sport

Sammy
Jun 12, 2019 02:21pm

Bold call leaving out Shadab! I assume Azhar Ali gave them some tips since Taunton was his home ground for the county team. Hope this works!

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jun 12, 2019 02:23pm

Congratulations in adance --- Australian Cricket team !

Recommend 0
kabir
Jun 12, 2019 02:23pm

mai kahta hu lagbhag 60 ran se Australia jitaga

Recommend 0
Amit Sharma
Jun 12, 2019 02:24pm

Support to Pakistan. Good luck from India:)

Recommend 0
Last Word
Jun 12, 2019 02:26pm

Well fought Greens, Yellow the winner.

Recommend 0
Umesh
Jun 12, 2019 02:34pm

I think he should have chosen to bat.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jun 12, 2019 02:38pm

Look at this green top! Pakistan will struggle on it. The captain was right about doffetent

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jun 12, 2019 02:42pm

Look at this green top. Pakistan will struggle on it. The captain was right, different pitches for different teams.

Recommend 0
Alwin
Jun 12, 2019 02:43pm

wrong decision to bowl first. Pak should have bat first, and get good score.

Recommend 0
Raman
Jun 12, 2019 02:46pm

Pakistan will be thrashed badly by the kangaroos if rain doesn't come into play.

Recommend 0
Raman
Jun 12, 2019 02:47pm

Good Luck team yellow hope you make us indians proud!

Recommend 0
Ansuman
Jun 12, 2019 02:48pm

Hitting started 360 + on card..... Wait and watch

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jun 12, 2019 02:51pm

Including Shaheen Shah Afridi in place of Shadab Khan looks like a bad decision. Prayers and best wishes for Sarfaraz Ahmed's Pakistan team.

Recommend 0
Kunal
Jun 12, 2019 02:51pm

Australia 350 -- Pakistan All Out 220!!

Recommend 0
A2Z India
Jun 12, 2019 02:51pm

Best of luck Pakistan, you will win today

Recommend 0
Laughing Buddha
Jun 12, 2019 02:51pm

Because of the overcast its a good decision to chose bowl first. If there is no rain then pakistan will be in huge trouble.

Recommend 0
Ansuman
Jun 12, 2019 02:52pm

Australian already taken Shaheen Afridi on remand let see who is next..

Recommend 0
Johnson
Jun 12, 2019 02:53pm

I believe pakistan should have selected to bat first, which has some advantages.

Recommend 0
Shahidam
Jun 12, 2019 02:54pm

Blunder to include SSA in such a crucial match. Let's hope someone covers this big mistake.

Recommend 0
Ansuman
Jun 12, 2019 02:57pm

Now warner got amir remand... Let see who is nexr

Recommend 0
Babu
Jun 12, 2019 03:01pm

I would wish winner be Indian subcontinent. Not Australia at all.

Recommend 0
Shahid
Jun 12, 2019 03:01pm

It is a hight of incompetency on part of selectors that they played Shaheen Shah Afridi instead of Shadab. Shaheen has conceded 10.20 runs per over in his last 12 matches and his bowling pace has dropped to 130-134.

Recommend 0
R,H.SULTAN
Jun 12, 2019 03:03pm

@Raman , Neighbors comes first Raman saheb. Why are you supporting a nation far away instead of a neighbor which was part of India sometime back. You are biased and a hater for no reasons.

Recommend 0
Haryanavi_chora
Jun 12, 2019 03:03pm

All the best team Australia...see you in the finals!!!

Recommend 0
Ansuman
Jun 12, 2019 03:05pm

Now hasan ali on remand... Let see who is next...

Recommend 0
Ranjan Maheshwari
Jun 12, 2019 03:08pm

It is indeed adventurous to ask Aussies to bat first. The green top in England stays for only 10 overs. They would have 40 more overs to go... Further, if the rain disrupts the play, the team batting second is at disadvantage. Hope, nothing like this happen and Pak wins... Payers from India

Recommend 0
randkatwapak0
Jun 12, 2019 03:08pm

Auss wud score 400 today

Recommend 0
No Name
Jun 12, 2019 03:10pm

Bad luck Pakistan. Aussies will win.

Recommend 0
k k tiwari
Jun 12, 2019 03:11pm

Right decision looking to clouds and Mr D/L chances r there

Recommend 0
BAXAR
Jun 12, 2019 03:14pm

@R,H.SULTAN, "Why are you supporting a nation far away instead of a neighbor which was part of India sometime back." He's not supporting anyone, he wants to watch Pakistan lose. Good for him to watch the same movie again and again just because the villain loses at the end. His money, his time. Why do you worry?

Recommend 0
Ravi_India
Jun 12, 2019 03:14pm

Australia is good team but unfortunately no match to Pakistan. Even India was able to defeat Australia, so they do not stand any chance against Pakistan. Pakistan will win by 4 wickets

Recommend 0
Dev
Jun 12, 2019 03:15pm

Good Luck to both the teams, May the better one wins instead of weather.

Recommend 0
GR
Jun 12, 2019 03:18pm

May rain save pakistan!!

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Jun 12, 2019 03:18pm

Australia has started well.

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Jun 12, 2019 03:19pm

@R,H.SULTAN, I totally agree with you Sultan Saheb.

Recommend 0
Bharat ek Khoj
Jun 12, 2019 03:21pm

Hoping for Pak win. Good luck

Recommend 0
Nick
Jun 12, 2019 03:22pm

Come on AUSTRALIA!!!!

Recommend 0
aditya
Jun 12, 2019 03:23pm

pakistan has all the potential to win this game but they have to belief themslves

Recommend 0
aditya
Jun 12, 2019 03:23pm

figth till the last ball @neighbours

Recommend 0
Hum Sub Ek Hai
Jun 12, 2019 03:25pm

Best wishes to Pakistan! The world cup belongs to South Asia!

Recommend 0
Deepak
Jun 12, 2019 03:26pm

mauka mauka

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 12, 2019 03:27pm

Pray for rain.

Recommend 0
Shekhar
Jun 12, 2019 03:27pm

Excellent decision by captain for bowling...if rain comes , then sure advantage pak if not anyway they have to fight and win

Recommend 0
Denial
Jun 12, 2019 03:28pm

Looks like business as usual for the boys after the slight aberration against england.

Recommend 0
Jackpot
Jun 12, 2019 03:29pm

Shaheen 4 overs 35/0. He succeeded in u19 because he was not. Plus media hype

Recommend 0
Puneet
Jun 12, 2019 03:30pm

I think someone is tampering with the ball.

Recommend 0
Shiva
Jun 12, 2019 03:30pm

Australia will win today's match against Pakistan.......

Recommend 0
Aysha
Jun 12, 2019 03:31pm

Wow so many cricket pundits in comment section.

Recommend 0
Syv
Jun 12, 2019 03:32pm

Only rain can scavenge 1 point for Pakistan today..,..

Recommend 0
Na Maloom Afraad
Jun 12, 2019 03:33pm

Australia is going to score 332/4

Recommend 0
ABCD
Jun 12, 2019 03:34pm

Good luck Pakistan. Australia are good hitters. With such bowling and fielding by Pakistan, Australia may go beyond 400. Take care.

Recommend 0
Super Zak
Jun 12, 2019 03:37pm

I predict, Pak will win by 9 wickets irrespective of the target.

Recommend 0
JackJones
Jun 12, 2019 03:37pm

I have to say Ramiz Raja is very annoying. His commentary is really really pathetic, every time he comes in I put it on mute. Please go away Ramiz!!!

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 12, 2019 03:37pm

A great challenge for the greenshirts to win today's round robin league match against Australia, the current world champions, in order to consolidate their position to qualify for the crucial semi-final slot in the on-going 2019 World Cup Cricket Tourney in England and Wales.

Recommend 0
Tallat
Jun 12, 2019 03:39pm

Terrible bowling by Pakistan

Recommend 0
Tallat
Jun 12, 2019 03:40pm

Very poor bowling

Recommend 0
Subham
Jun 12, 2019 03:42pm

Bro aus definitely get 400

Recommend 0
Cricket Lover
Jun 12, 2019 03:42pm

Aussies 107/0 in 17 Overs. Difficult time for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Rajesh
Jun 12, 2019 03:42pm

Pakistan will learn today what it is to play in the big league. Australia will thrash Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Gaurav
Jun 12, 2019 03:42pm

Australians are playing like wounded tigers, wanting to prove a point. Pakistan - as usual have their feet in the air after one fluke win against England.

Recommend 0
Amrit
Jun 12, 2019 03:43pm

Self-proclaimed best bowling attack getting thrased.

Recommend 0
ashok
Jun 12, 2019 03:44pm

Aus: 107/0 from 17 overs, Run Rate: 6.29

Congratulations Australia in advance. Pakistani fans, pray for rains to come.

Recommend 0
John
Jun 12, 2019 03:45pm

They predicted 90% rains on Wednesday. Yes, it's raining boundaries at the moment against Universe's best bowling line up.

Recommend 0
Mohin
Jun 12, 2019 03:47pm

Australia has won the game pakistan cannt catch up with them now

Recommend 0
Kedar
Jun 12, 2019 03:47pm

Where is the genius who the other day against India, called this Australian side a mediocre team?

Recommend 0
JackJones
Jun 12, 2019 03:47pm

This is not a good situation for Pakistan. Warner and Finch both still batting and Pakistan’s bowling and fielding not up to the mark. If this continues Australia will easily score north of 350 runs. Pakistan needs to get 2 to 3 quick wickets.

Recommend 0
Ansuman
Jun 12, 2019 03:49pm

Sorry but pakistani team on remand... They are going to get 380 +

Recommend 0
Rohit
Jun 12, 2019 03:50pm

pray that rain comes and gives pakistan one point

Recommend 0
Farhan saeed
Jun 12, 2019 03:51pm

Good bowling efforts with pathathic fielding,asif dropped easy catch to ruin bowler efforts.

Recommend 0
rajeev
Jun 12, 2019 03:51pm

when it come to australia, whole india pak afgan bangla are together, jeetega to ham mein se koi, par australia kabhi nahi..

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 12, 2019 03:51pm

Australia will score 350+ giving Pakistan to break World record breaking opportunity.

Recommend 0
Mystic Monk
Jun 12, 2019 03:54pm

Inshallah boys played well

Recommend 0
common indian
Jun 12, 2019 03:54pm

Good luck to team Pakistan from India. May the best team win

Recommend 0
B N Sharma
Jun 12, 2019 03:57pm

Very poor fielding by Pakistan.

Recommend 0
rajeev
Jun 12, 2019 03:57pm

when it comes to australia whole asia, whole bangla, india, afgan india iran , all are one team..

Recommend 0
rajeev
Jun 12, 2019 03:57pm

when it comes to australia whole asia, whole bangla, india, afgan india iran , all are one team..when it comes to australia whole asia, whole bangla, india, afgan india iran , all are one team..

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 12, 2019 03:59pm

At this stage friends can bet among themselves if Pakistan will lose less than 100 runs or more.

Recommend 0
rajeev
Jun 12, 2019 03:59pm

@ABCD, all indians hate proudy-australians, and ofcourse they play well and lacks the charactor too, so they must lose to any asian team by any means now... .

Recommend 0
Yours Truly
Jun 12, 2019 04:00pm

Aussies will be 350+

Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Jun 12, 2019 04:01pm

Brothers for heavens sake, please do not loose too badly.

Recommend 0
Bipul
Jun 12, 2019 04:03pm

@Ravi_India, Mr Ravi has spoken, so hold your horses Pakistani fans, disaster gonna strike in this match. But that may be a good news because that would mean, Pakistan is definitely winning next match which is against India.

Recommend 0
Teripan Dillon
Jun 12, 2019 04:03pm

If Pak loses this what will happen to the momentum gained by one win..does it mean a new momentum for losing?

Recommend 0
Nadeem
Jun 12, 2019 04:03pm

Look like Australia going to a big... any way Best of luck Pakistan...

Recommend 0
Shiva
Jun 12, 2019 04:05pm

Australia is going well..... 136/0 in 21 overs.

Recommend 0
Ravindra Singh
Jun 12, 2019 04:05pm

Australia has ordinary side.. India has proven

Recommend 0
Cricket Lover
Jun 12, 2019 04:06pm

Amir strikes. Aussies first wicket down. Warner gone. 146/1 (22.1)

Recommend 0
Mohan
Jun 12, 2019 04:07pm

Frantically praying for rains.

Recommend 0
Shekhar
Jun 12, 2019 04:07pm

Games going in favour of aussie...they might win with margin of min 30 or higher

Recommend 0
Sagar Rupani
Jun 12, 2019 04:10pm

hi

Recommend 0
ranu
Jun 12, 2019 04:10pm

@Ravi_India, Pakistan will lose this match as well as their precious little confidence they have as a team.

Recommend 0
ranu
Jun 12, 2019 04:12pm

Pakistani friends don't surrender to Aussies. Pray for your team guys.

Recommend 0
Mohan
Jun 12, 2019 04:13pm

@rajeev, All Indians hate Australians? Did you conduct a survey? Of course, you hate.

Recommend 0
point of view
Jun 12, 2019 04:13pm

Australia will win the match with over 100 runs.

Recommend 0
point of view
Jun 12, 2019 04:14pm

Australia will make over 350 runs, no chance for Pakistan today.

Recommend 0
Tallat
Jun 12, 2019 04:15pm

Pakistan body language shows they are not interested to win the match

Recommend 0
Shahid
Jun 12, 2019 04:16pm

Who could imagine these days when on a green top wicket and under the overcast conditions a Pakistani bowling attack would be so week that no Pakistani bowler would be able to swing or keep the length except only Amir who was not even in the initial squad. Overs of Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah could have been bowled by any random fan in the stands and it wouldn't have make a big loss.

Recommend 0
IMTIAZ
Jun 12, 2019 04:18pm

There's no backdoor left to reach semi finals. Australian batting and our missed catches and wayward bowling has made sure of that.

Recommend 0
No one
Jun 12, 2019 04:19pm

Now question is can they score 400?

Recommend 0
Himmat
Jun 12, 2019 04:22pm

Only very strong batting side should choose to field first. Pakistan is not.

Recommend 0
Bikram Singh
Jun 12, 2019 04:22pm

@R,H.SULTAN, Because we have been backstabbed many times from this neighbor.

Recommend 0
Maheshwar
Jun 12, 2019 04:23pm

Shattered the opening partnership.....when,after enough damage

Recommend 0
No one
Jun 12, 2019 04:23pm

Aus 396/7 Pak 284

Recommend 0
SHM
Jun 12, 2019 04:24pm

All the best Australia

Recommend 0
Shikhar
Jun 12, 2019 04:27pm

Such a glorifying heading, in reality, Australia dominating from very long.

Recommend 0
Dev
Jun 12, 2019 04:27pm

Ramirez Raja in his YouTube preview had mentioned if Pakistan wins the toss, they should bat. Also making Shadab to sit out, huge mistakes. Why dont these guys listen to ex-cricketers who have played earlier in these grounds. Looking at a score of 370+. Fielding is also not upto the mark.

Recommend 0
Indian
Jun 12, 2019 04:27pm

@Ravi_India, Hey don’t be coward by calling yourself Ravi. Give your real name and be a proud Pakistani.

Recommend 0
RAJu
Jun 12, 2019 04:29pm

@rajeev, "May the best team win" should be your attitude.

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Jun 12, 2019 04:34pm

Pakistan's body language has dropped significantly....it seems that men in greens are giving up .....

Recommend 0
JackJones
Jun 12, 2019 04:35pm

Oh no Ramiz is back in the commentary box - mute time.

Recommend 0
The_real_dr_salaria
Jun 12, 2019 04:36pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, and the cricketing and financial superpower will surely win.... the toss

Recommend 0
The_real_dr_salaria
Jun 12, 2019 04:37pm

@Ravi_India, agree..No comments

Recommend 0
Well Said
Jun 12, 2019 04:37pm

Seems pakistan is waiting for things to happen by itself , sleeve up guys !!!

Recommend 0
Vivek Amar
Jun 12, 2019 04:38pm

All the best Pakistan! From India

Recommend 0
Nicholas
Jun 12, 2019 04:40pm

@Ravi_India, Sarcasm?

Recommend 0
pvn
Jun 12, 2019 04:42pm

Score Aus 341/7

Recommend 0
Shubham
Jun 12, 2019 04:45pm

Looking at current score, looks like Aus will win by good margin. Maybe 100 runs or so.

Recommend 0
Indian
Jun 12, 2019 04:52pm

Definitely looks 390 plus. Will be tough for Pakistan yo win by chasing.

Recommend 0
YORKER
Jun 12, 2019 04:53pm

@Umesh, In that case Green Shirts would have been 175/5

Recommend 0

