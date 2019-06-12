Private schools' tuition fee to increase by 5% annually, SC rules
The Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that annual increase in the tuition fee of private schools will be five per cent, upholding a Sindh High Court (SHC) order that was passed earlier.
The top court also withdrew an order from last year — passed by former chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar — for private schools to reduce their tuition fee by 20pc. At the same time, the court barred administrations of schools to retrieve the money as outstanding charges.
The judgement contained a dissenting note by Justice Faisal Arab who was part of the three-member bench hearing the case.
The verdict was reserved last week by the bench that was hearing a number of appeals against the cap on school fee introduced by the Sindh and Punjab governments, with not more than 5pc increase allowed for initial three years in the case of Sindh.
Nationalize all private schools in the national interest...
Does the quality of education also increase every year ? The syllabus taught in most of the schools has been the same since the 80's.. i think the supreme court must revise its decision.
Super...Naya Pakistan
Who is to monitor and give a clean chit or otherwise to the private schools? The court will do well if it could depute some authority on its own in the provinces to report back to it regularly about the observance of these directives. If any provincial or federal governments' involvement could be avoided, so much the better for everyone involved.
@Kallu, Hilarious - aren't you ? It is HSCP 's decision and you bring in New Pakistan.
Pay bills, pay tuition fees, pay to hospitals and kill all your dreams. Miserable life for poor and middle class.
Our rulers have no clue how to run the government. Everything seems to be a big mess and the primary victims, who never received any benefits from the government, are the middle class citizens. Poor and rich won't be affected much because Poor citizens are already living in poverty and rich have too much money.
Increase of 5% school fees is reasonable. The schools have to give increments and increases in the teacher's salaries and to the staff, much more than 5% annually.
@Ahmed bin Babar, Bhutto did that and destroyed education and industrial progress of the country completely by doing that.
We always find wrong solutions for the wrong problems. Education and medical is the prime duty of the state. The right solution is to eliminate the private education and health institutions and state should provide equally quality facilities to all the citizens without any discrimination.