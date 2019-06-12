Private schools' tuition fee to increase annually by 5pc only, SC rules
The Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that annual increase in the tuition fee of private schools will be five per cent, upholding a Sindh High Court (SHC) order that was passed earlier.
The top court also withdrew an order from last year — passed by former chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar — for private schools to reduce their tuition fee by 20pc. At the same time, the court barred administrations of schools to retrieve the money as outstanding charges.
The judgement contained a dissenting note by Justice Faisal Arab who was part of the three-member bench hearing the case.
The verdict was reserved last week by the bench that was hearing a number of appeals against the cap on school fee introduced by the Sindh and Punjab governments, with not more than 5pc increase allowed for initial three years in the case of Sindh.
Comments (34)
Nationalize all private schools in the national interest...
Does the quality of education also increase every year ? The syllabus taught in most of the schools has been the same since the 80's.. i think the supreme court must revise its decision.
Super...Naya Pakistan
Who is to monitor and give a clean chit or otherwise to the private schools? The court will do well if it could depute some authority on its own in the provinces to report back to it regularly about the observance of these directives. If any provincial or federal governments' involvement could be avoided, so much the better for everyone involved.
@Kallu, Hilarious - aren't you ? It is HSCP 's decision and you bring in New Pakistan.
Pay bills, pay tuition fees, pay to hospitals and kill all your dreams. Miserable life for poor and middle class.
Our rulers have no clue how to run the government. Everything seems to be a big mess and the primary victims, who never received any benefits from the government, are the middle class citizens. Poor and rich won't be affected much because Poor citizens are already living in poverty and rich have too much money.
Increase of 5% school fees is reasonable. The schools have to give increments and increases in the teacher's salaries and to the staff, much more than 5% annually.
@Ahmed bin Babar, Bhutto did that and destroyed education and industrial progress of the country completely by doing that.
We always find wrong solutions for the wrong problems. Education and medical is the prime duty of the state. The right solution is to eliminate the private education and health institutions and state should provide equally quality facilities to all the citizens without any discrimination.
@Sakaniga, spot on, totally agree with you
Now allow the schools to suck the blood of compelled parents!
@Hu Zhi Yuan Dr , he is just an Indian Troll who writes Naya Pakistan on every news story or write blame India or brings in Kashmir everytime. Just ignore as usual.
good decision after amazing budget, Hoping to see new Pakistan very soon.
To provide Education is the responsibility of the State, hence kindly nationalize the private school's in Pakistan, likewise done in USA and the European countries.
There is no mercy for the poor and middle class people who can afford to send their children to good schools as the standard of government schools is as such that educated parents do not want to spoil their future.
Schools have now-a-days become minting machines as most of the schools premises are taken in residential areas where landlords charge hefty amount of rents from schools.
Enhancing fee by 5% annually does not mean enhancement of tuition fee only. 5% will be enhanced on all ‘other’ charges including extra curricular activities.
The future of children are at stake as most of the educated and honest people can’t afford to send their children in good class of schools.
The nation should be ready to welcome new groups of fanatic children of educated families in few years of time as getting good education is almost becoming a dream due to high inflation in the country.
Unfortunately every budget announced annually goes in deficit due to bad economic governance of governments.
Bangladesh literacy rate 73%. Pakistan - 58%.
@munsif, can’t agree more
why we need private education and government job , both in india and pak, all corrupt ruling class elite run education big BUSINESS . WE TAX PAYER HAVE NO TOOTH, THIS INJUSTICE TO POOR MIDDLE CLASS OF BOTH NATION.
WOW..... Just WOW. When it came to decreasing the fee... The school Management takes the amount which is greater than 5,000 and take 20% for the left over amount.. and now when they are free for 5% increment, they will get the increment for the whole amount and not for the amount exceeding 5,000.
Is there anybody who could listen to this? i guess no body, as i have complained in PM Portal as well but no response from them as well.
What does it say about the issue of summer vacations fee? any clue?
Great news for those who can't afford this luxury as it is.
I have some excellent ideas to promote and facilitate nationwide education in Pakistan. Are there any brothers or sisters out there willing to participate in this?
Just enrolled my daughter in a new school.the fee bill given to me is from july to september....school session starts from end of august ...why i am being asked to pay tution for august and july?
This is really embarrassing for parents who are again put to the mercy of private schools
Always increase why so? Why not decrease .Is inflation there for always.How can S C fix a blanket increase
can we say Uturn of SC, what a joke with this nation
@Sakaniga, this increase only reflects inflation which actually is around 9% right now
@sara, ZAB was not popular among the reactionaries who only believed in the status quo...
Supreme court should have ordered the govt to constitute a powerful regulatory body to look after the private schools .. But it was a sad day today as supreme court had a chance to correct things but it decided I favour of the private school mafia ..
@Ahmed bin Babar, no shortage of ridiculous ideas in our country
My Kid's school in Lahore reduced fees by 20% for the amount above 5000/- and now have sent school fee with 8% increment on the entire amount. The challan mentions that fee has been increased after agreement of Education Authority. Who will check this irregularity?
Saqib Nisar is missed.
Tuition fees of private schools are already too hi
@M. Saeed, they can do it from the massive profits they generate.