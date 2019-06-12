DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 12, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

IHC irked by NAB failure to furnish reply in Sharif’s appeal

Malik AsadUpdated June 12, 2019

Email

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) summoned Director General of the Rawalpindi chapter of NAB Irfan Mangi for not submitting a reply in the appeal filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. — AP/File
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) summoned Director General of the Rawalpindi chapter of NAB Irfan Mangi for not submitting a reply in the appeal filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. — AP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday observed that lethargic attitude of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had caused a delay in disposal of cases and summoned Director General of the Rawalpindi chapter of NAB Irfan Mangi for not submitting a reply in the appeal filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The IHC division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani had resumed hearing of the appeal against Mr Sharif’s conviction in the Al-Azizia reference.

The prosecution told the court that the reply from NAB could not be submitted and sought more time to file the same.

The bench expressed displeasure and said that it was the lethargic attitude of NAB that had caused an inordinate delay in swift disposal of the cases.

Published in Dawn, June 12th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 12, 2019

Faltering economy

MUCH of it was already known, but it bears repeating from an official platform like the latest Economic Survey of...
Updated June 12, 2019

Politicians’ arrest

The prediction that Eid would be followed by eventful days has shown early promise of being accurate.
June 12, 2019

Last of the Kalash?

A PHOTOGRAPH of Kalash women captured in their distinct, traditional attire was printed in yesterday’s newspaper...
Updated June 11, 2019

Politics of austerity

This is a bad time for it to be on a war footing with so many power centres around the country.
June 11, 2019

PBC’s reaction

DAYS before the Supreme Judicial Council is due to take up references filed by the government against Justice Qazi...
June 11, 2019

KCR evictions

WHERE encroachments are concerned, the usual pattern followed in Pakistan is that the illegal occupation of land is...