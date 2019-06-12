IHC irked by NAB failure to furnish reply in Sharif’s appeal

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday observed that lethargic attitude of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had caused a delay in disposal of cases and summoned Director General of the Rawalpindi chapter of NAB Irfan Mangi for not submitting a reply in the appeal filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The IHC division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani had resumed hearing of the appeal against Mr Sharif’s conviction in the Al-Azizia reference.

The prosecution told the court that the reply from NAB could not be submitted and sought more time to file the same.

The bench expressed displeasure and said that it was the lethargic attitude of NAB that had caused an inordinate delay in swift disposal of the cases.

Published in Dawn, June 12th, 2019