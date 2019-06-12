DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 12, 2019

No sports development schemes in new budget

Kashif AbbasiUpdated June 12, 2019

Children play football in a ground in Karachi. — AFP/File
ISLAMABAD: The federal government, in the budget for fiscal year 2019-20, has completely ignored new development schemes in the sports sector of the country.

According to budgetary documents, however, an allocation of Rs339.958 million has been made for ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) — the parent ministry of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) — for seven ongoing sports-related development schemes.

The budgetary documents show Rs8.916 million has been allocated for the ongoing construction of boxing gymnasium at PSB Coaching Centre Karachi, Rs10 million has been earmarked for construction of National Sports City Narowal and Rs28.717 million has been allocated for construction of staff residential flats at PSB Coaching Centre Karachi.

Similarly, Rs 40 million has been allocated for establishment of Biomechanical Lab at PSB, Islamabad, and Rs50 million has been allocated for holding of National Games [inter-provincial games]. A sum of Rs102 million has been allocated for laying of synthetic hockey turf in Gilgit and Rs100 million have been earmarked for replacement of synthetic hockey turfs in seven cities including Islamabad, Faisalabad, Wah Cantt, Peshawar, Quetta and Abbottabad.

Published in Dawn, June 12th, 2019

Vikas
Jun 12, 2019 11:42am

Hockey turf replacement. I’ve heard there are like one or two in each city. Anyways I don’t think Pakistanis should be concentrating on world cups and Olympics etc for some time. Sports and specially winning medals is for richer societies and economies. A country near bankruptcy should first fight that battle and then think of other things. Meanwhile other countries in the region India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and even Nepal have started to take sports seriously as they progress and develop with a richer and healthier population. Pakistan I’m sure will catch in a few decades after CPEC.

K Niaz
Jun 12, 2019 12:03pm

Sports are definitely a luxury in a society where people need to struggle for basic needs such as shelter, food, health care, etc.

Taimur
Jun 12, 2019 12:03pm

@Vikas, I agree with you. We are suffering now because we won 1992 world cup. All such activities should be stopped due to which our sportsmen/women can excel and become PM.

Taher
Jun 12, 2019 12:20pm

Govt wants us to murder our own children by our own hands. Please spread the call to revolt against the recent policies. I work hard for my family not to send money to China.

