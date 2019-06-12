No sports development schemes in new budget
ISLAMABAD: The federal government, in the budget for fiscal year 2019-20, has completely ignored new development schemes in the sports sector of the country.
According to budgetary documents, however, an allocation of Rs339.958 million has been made for ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) — the parent ministry of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) — for seven ongoing sports-related development schemes.
The budgetary documents show Rs8.916 million has been allocated for the ongoing construction of boxing gymnasium at PSB Coaching Centre Karachi, Rs10 million has been earmarked for construction of National Sports City Narowal and Rs28.717 million has been allocated for construction of staff residential flats at PSB Coaching Centre Karachi.
Similarly, Rs 40 million has been allocated for establishment of Biomechanical Lab at PSB, Islamabad, and Rs50 million has been allocated for holding of National Games [inter-provincial games]. A sum of Rs102 million has been allocated for laying of synthetic hockey turf in Gilgit and Rs100 million have been earmarked for replacement of synthetic hockey turfs in seven cities including Islamabad, Faisalabad, Wah Cantt, Peshawar, Quetta and Abbottabad.
