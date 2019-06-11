Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses nation

Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing the nation, following a noisy budget session in the National Assembly and two major arrests — Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and MQM founder Altaf Hussain by London police — on Tuesday.

A day earlier, former president Asif Ali Zardari was also arrested by NAB.

The premier started his address by speaking about Riyasat-i-Madina. "My naya [new] Pakistan will be based on Riyasat-i-Madina. Remember my words: Pakistan will be a great nation.

"They say Riyasat-i-Madina is a 1400-year-old model [...] it was a modern state," he said. "Minorities were part and parcel of the state, everyone was equal in the eyes of the law."

"Ever since we came into power, I hear [the question]: 'where is the new Pakistan?'

"The state of Madina wasn't this way from day one [...] there was a process in turning it into a welfare state."

Turning to the recent arrests of the bigwigs, Prime Minister Imran said: "I am grateful to Allah, the big figures who are now jailed, no one could have imagined.

"The judiciary is free today. The NAB chairman is not ours [...] we didn't appoint anyone. This is the new Pakistan and you will slowly see the independence in institutions.

"The NAB cases are old. I didn't start them. We weren't in power when Panama or the case against Shehbaz Sharif was started.

"So why are they [opposition] raising a hue and cry since day one?

"My mistake is I didn't cave under pressure and give them an NRO [National Reconciliation Ordinance]. The country fell into debt because of two NROs.

"People are crying that Sharif and Zardari have been jailed [...] both of them used to call each other corrupt. Mian Nawaz Sharif jailed Zardari twice during his two tenures.

"The problem we [PTI] are facing is how to run the government — this is the price we are paying for the NROs."

The address, which was earlier slated for 9:15pm, was moved to 10:30pm but started a little before midnight.

Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar presented the budgetary proposals in the National Assembly on Tuesday evening, amid chants and slogans from members of the opposition, who were also carrying placards that read: "Say no to IMF budget" and "Go Niazi go".

Details to follow