Prime Minister Imran Khan to address nation shortly

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation shortly, following a noisy budget session in the National Assembly and two major arrests — Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and MQM founder Altaf Hussain by London police — on Tuesday.

The address, which was earlier slated for 9:15pm, was moved to 10:30pm but is yet to start.

A day earlier, former president Asif Ali Zardari was also arrested by NAB.

Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar presented the budgetary proposals in the National Assembly on Tuesday evening, amid chants and slogans from members of the opposition, who were also carrying placards that read: "Say no to IMF budget" and "Go Niazi go".

Details to follow