Bangladesh-Sri Lanka World Cup match in Bristol delayed by rain

Heavy overnight and early morning rain continued to delay the start of the World Cup group match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Bristol on Tuesday.

The umpires were due to hold a further inspection at 12.15pm (local time) after the weather prevented the match starting as scheduled at 10.30am. But, with the pitch and square covered and further rain falling, the prospects for play were not encouraging.

Sri Lanka have already suffered one no result washout in Bristol against Pakistan on Friday.

Meanwhile tournament organisers were, for the second day in a row, faced with the prospect of another incomplete match after rain forced South Africa and the West Indies to take a point each at Southampton on Monday.