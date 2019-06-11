Bangladesh-Sri Lanka World Cup match in Bristol delayed by rain
Heavy overnight and early morning rain continued to delay the start of the World Cup group match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Bristol on Tuesday.
The umpires were due to hold a further inspection at 12.15pm (local time) after the weather prevented the match starting as scheduled at 10.30am. But, with the pitch and square covered and further rain falling, the prospects for play were not encouraging.
Sri Lanka have already suffered one no result washout in Bristol against Pakistan on Friday.
Meanwhile tournament organisers were, for the second day in a row, faced with the prospect of another incomplete match after rain forced South Africa and the West Indies to take a point each at Southampton on Monday.
Another rain affected match that is likely to be washed out and it is quite possible that tomorrow's match between Pakistan and Australia will also be affected. UK weather is unpredictable and likely to dominate the world cup cricket, so the end score is UK weather 1 - WC Cricket 0.
Yet another 2019 World Cup Cricket Tourney match has been hit by the famous, traditional and historic rainy summer season of June and July in England and Wales.
This has to be the wettest world cup ever... Such a downer for those paying for flights and tickets. Also, pity to see the match not being played after waiting for years .
These rain washouts will eventually make net run rate crucial and WI may gain from it.
It is a mistake to have matches in England. The weather destroys the competition.
Two matches have already been hit by rain, its the 3rd. I think BBC weather is not collaborating with ICC officials these days.
And what about the alternative days & the indoor stadium options?
All match games which are cancelled due to rain must be re scheduled. Dividing points are unfair.
1st Semi Final: Showers vs Light Rain
2nd Semi Final: Clouds vs Heavy Rain
Final:
Light Rain vs Heavy Rain Heavy Rain won by 62 millimeters
Man of the match: Thunderstorm Man of the Tournament: Drizzling
Most Wickets: Cloud Most Runs: Showers
Thank you ICC!
@Umer, ironically cricket was invented in England only & probably now we understand why did they start with timeless test matches
Trust an Englishman to look at his weather and then create a sport requiring extended periods of sunshine. Looks like a third washout. And we're hardly a week into the tournament. They may as well be playing in Chittgong at the height of the monsoons.
They need to come up with better plan than telling us that match is washed away. We need re match and yes we don't care what your sponsorship are saying. This is a world cup, give me another example of a world cup game after game washed out?. What were the backup plans? Does the management not know the weather and potential impact. It's horrible to see fans across globe been handed pathetic management decisions and senseless planning.
This is ridiculous and not fair to those teams whose games are being impacted.