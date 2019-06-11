Bangladesh-Sri Lanka washout sets World Cup record
Sri Lanka's World Cup match against Bangladesh was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain in Bristol on Tuesday.
The umpires' decision left tournament organisers with the unwanted record for the most number of abandoned games at a World Cup, surpassing the two each at the 1992 tournament in Australia and New Zealand and the 2003 edition in southern Africa.
It was the second successive World Cup match at Bristol that had fallen victim to bad weather, with Sri Lanka's group game against Pakistan at southwest county Gloucestershire's headquarters on Friday another no-result washout that did not witness a single delivery.
Rain has also been forecast for Wednesday's match between Australia and Pakistan in Taunton.
No reserve days have been scheduled for the 10-team round-robin stage, despite the well-known risks of rain during a British summer.
Asked whether there should be reserve days in the group phase, Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes, a former England wicket-keeper, said: “Yes, I would (have them).
“I know logistically it would have caused problems. But we can put a man on the moon, so if we have to travel a day later, so be it.”
Only one of three World Cup matches scheduled to take place in Bristol produced any play, champions Australia launching their title defence with a seven-wicket victory over outsiders Afghanistan.
Heavy overnight and early morning rain delayed the scheduled 10:30am local time (0930 GMT) start of Tuesday's match.
And with rain continuing to fall, the umpires — after several inspections — bowed to the inevitable by calling the game off at 1:57pm (1257 GMT).
Both sides received a point for the washout.
It was the second World Cup no-result in as many days after rain meant only 7.3 overs were possible in the match between South Africa and the West Indies in Southampton on Monday.
Comments (19)
Another rain affected match that is likely to be washed out and it is quite possible that tomorrow's match between Pakistan and Australia will also be affected. UK weather is unpredictable and likely to dominate the world cup cricket, so the end score is UK weather 1 - WC Cricket 0.
Yet another 2019 World Cup Cricket Tourney match has been hit by the famous, traditional and historic rainy summer season of June and July in England and Wales.
This has to be the wettest world cup ever... Such a downer for those paying for flights and tickets. Also, pity to see the match not being played after waiting for years .
These rain washouts will eventually make net run rate crucial and WI may gain from it.
It is a mistake to have matches in England. The weather destroys the competition.
Two matches have already been hit by rain, its the 3rd. I think BBC weather is not collaborating with ICC officials these days.
And what about the alternative days & the indoor stadium options?
All match games which are cancelled due to rain must be re scheduled. Dividing points are unfair.
1st Semi Final: Showers vs Light Rain
2nd Semi Final: Clouds vs Heavy Rain
Final:
Light Rain vs Heavy Rain Heavy Rain won by 62 millimeters
Man of the match: Thunderstorm Man of the Tournament: Drizzling
Most Wickets: Cloud Most Runs: Showers
Thank you ICC!
@Umer, ironically cricket was invented in England only & probably now we understand why did they start with timeless test matches
Trust an Englishman to look at his weather and then create a sport requiring extended periods of sunshine. Looks like a third washout. And we're hardly a week into the tournament. They may as well be playing in Chittgong at the height of the monsoons.
They need to come up with better plan than telling us that match is washed away. We need re match and yes we don't care what your sponsorship are saying. This is a world cup, give me another example of a world cup game after game washed out?. What were the backup plans? Does the management not know the weather and potential impact. It's horrible to see fans across globe been handed pathetic management decisions and senseless planning.
This is ridiculous and not fair to those teams whose games are being impacted.
This WC has become a joke. It was a mistake to hold this world cup in England.
This World Cup is a rain spoilt affair. Winner will not be a genuine winner. All rain-washed games must be replayed to give a credibility to the winner.
"Sri Lanka have already suffered one no result washout in Bristol against Pakistan on Friday" It was no suffering on the part of Sri Lanka. The weather did them a favor since they are the weaker team and was most likely to lose against Pakistan. It was actually Pakistan's misfortune. Sri Lanka gained a point and Pakistan lost one
It's so silly and unprofessional not keeping in mind what the annual Uk weather is like during these months every year. And yet they had to keep the world cup in England. It's demoralizing for the teams and the final winner can't be called a true cricket champion because the other teams got one one points just because of the rain.
This is why big event like World Cup should not be in UK. It rains here everyday. It sucks when. If teams have to split a point.
ICC must not keep a future World Cup event in the UK. It’s unfair. (Only Sometimes it’s fair like 1992 World Cup when we got lucky and got a point to go to semifinals :) ).
I don't think ICC should call these matches as World Cup, this is not a true World Cup, matches are getting abandoned due to rain, you cannot watch the strength and weakness. Each team gets one (1) point, there should be a make up day for all these matches which are getting affected due to rain, and should be played to give the true points to the winning team. ICC should review their policies, and also venues where they are conducting World Cup. England has a monsoon weather at this time of the year, and it rains like crazy, so have it in India, West Indies, South Africa, Asia, etc. If most of the matches are affected by rain, you do not get a clear winner from this World Cup.
It seems this is not a cricket world cup,it is rain world cup.every team should must take a part with full effort in each and every match,but too much raining spoiled the cricket world cup.