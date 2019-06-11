DAWN.COM

June 11, 2019

Altaf Hussain arrested in connection with 2016 speech

Dawn.comUpdated June 11, 2019

MQM founder Altaf Hussain has been arrested in UK, according to media reports. — Dawn/File photo
MQM founder Altaf Hussain was arrested in London on Tuesday.

"A man has today, Tuesday, 11 June, been arrested in connection with an investigation into a number of speeches made by an individual associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in Pakistan," read a statement by London's Metropolitan Police, which did not name Hussain.

"The man, who is aged in his 60s, was arrested at an address in north west London. He was arrested on suspicion of intentionally encouraging or assisting offences contrary to Section 44 of the Serious Crime Act 2007."

Section 44 'Intentionally encouraging or assisting an offence':

(1) A person commits an offence if — - (a) he does an act capable of encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence; and - (b) he intends to encourage or assist its commission.

(2) But he is not to be taken to have intended to encourage or assist the commission of an offence merely because such encouragement or assistance was a foreseeable consequence of his act.

"He was detained under PACE [Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984] and taken to a south London police station, where he currently remains in police custody," added the statement.

The Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984 codes of practice regulate police powers and protect public rights.

"As part of the investigation, officers are carrying out a search at the north west London address. Detectives are also searching a separate commercial address in north west London.

"The investigation, which is being led by officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, is focused on a speech broadcast in August 2016 by an individual associated with the MQM movement in Pakistan as well as other speeches previously broadcast by the same person," said the statement.

"Throughout the investigation, officers have been liaising with Pakistani authorities in relation to our ongoing enquiries."

Over 20 identical FIRs pertaining to hate speech were registered against Hussain and several other leaders and workers of the MQM's London and Pakistan factions.

The London Met Police which began investigating Hussain's 2016 speech visited Islamabad in April this year to collect evidence and interview key witnesses.

Hate speech

The arrest is in relation to a hate speech made by Hussain on August 22, 2016.

Hours after Hussain delivered the incendiary speech, MQM workers had attacked the ARY News office in Karachi. Shortly after, the Rangers had detained a handful of senior MQM leaders overnight.

In the days that followed, the Karachi wing of the party led by Farooq Sattar distanced itself from Hussain and the London wing.

Perspective: The MQM crisis

Parts of Hussain's speech that went viral on social media minutes after the violence broke out in Karachi showed that while addressing the MQM workers protesting outside the Karachi Press Club against “enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of workers”, the MQM supremo had not only raised slogans against Pakistan but also called the country “a cancer for entire world”.

“Pakistan is cancer for entire world,” he had said. “Pakistan is headache for the entire world. Pakistan is the epicentre of terrorism for the entire world. Who says long live Pakistan...it’s down with Pakistan.”

The minister for interior at the time had sought assistance from British authorities, and asked them to take action against Hussain for “inciting people of Pakistan to violence”.

On August 23, Hussain apologised to the then army chief, Gen Raheel Sharif, and the Rangers director general for his vitriolic speech.

“From the depth of heart, I beg pardon from my remarks against Pakistan, the establishment including Gen Raheel Sharif and DG Rangers,” he said in a statement shared on Twitter by MQM spokesperson Wasay Jalil.

“I was under severe mental stress over extra-judicial arrests and precarious condition of my workers sitting at the hunger strike camp.”

Additional reporting by Farooq Shah.

Sammy
Jun 11, 2019 02:10pm

Oh what a lovely day, all crooks being taken in. This one brings special joy, hope he gets what he deserves. There is justice in this world after all

Recommend 0
anees zed
Jun 11, 2019 02:11pm

The best news so far !

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 11, 2019 02:11pm

Finally the corrupt of Pakistan are getting what they deserve!

Recommend 0
Huma
Jun 11, 2019 02:12pm

Alhamdollilah:)

Nawaz ✔️ Zardari ✔️ Hamza Shahbaz ✔️ Altaf Hussain ✔️

Recommend 0
Jawad Asif
Jun 11, 2019 02:12pm

wow so many good news today!!!

Recommend 0
Feda Ali Shah
Jun 11, 2019 02:12pm

Bring him back and make a mate wih Zordari and Nawaz shareef. Then better if Fazulrehman can be called on for Imamat.

Recommend 0
SR
Jun 11, 2019 02:13pm

Better news than MNS and AAZ.

Recommend 0
ADIL MUSTAFA
Jun 11, 2019 02:13pm

What a great month for Pakistan!

Recommend 0
taylor
Jun 11, 2019 02:13pm

great ...lol after Eid opposition was to derail the govt, got themselves pinned ....Good going, pin all the looters and plunderers even if they are in PTI govt or Military or Bureaucracy

Recommend 0
Jackpot
Jun 11, 2019 02:14pm

Real hero Altaf sahab

Recommend 0
Lahore Vivek
Jun 11, 2019 02:16pm

So many arrests before budget?? Is the budget that much scary

Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr
Jun 11, 2019 02:16pm

“Everything you do, everything you say, every choice you make, sooner or later comes back around.”

Recommend 0
Bilal
Jun 11, 2019 02:17pm

Wow. The biggest arrest of all.

Recommend 0
kp
Jun 11, 2019 02:18pm

True leader of Mohajirs

Recommend 0
Lion
Jun 11, 2019 02:18pm

Good timings for Altaf’s arrest. With Zardari’s arrest the message has been sent to the world that the Pakistanis are now serious. No more fun.

Recommend 0
haider shaikh
Jun 11, 2019 02:18pm

Day of Emancipation for Pakistan!

Recommend 0
Khan
Jun 11, 2019 02:19pm

This called Law of the Nature !!!!!

Recommend 0
Shahid
Jun 11, 2019 02:20pm

Crime never pays!

Recommend 0
Jamal
Jun 11, 2019 02:21pm

Someone really wants the rag tag opposition to join forces and come out on the roads.

Recommend 0
Khalid Chaudhry
Jun 11, 2019 02:21pm

Great news.. Finally this killer has been arrested.. Hopefully it's not another catch and release by the Brits.

Recommend 0
Jimmy
Jun 11, 2019 02:21pm

@Jackpot, More like zero.

Recommend 0
Suraj Singh
Jun 11, 2019 02:22pm

Great day for Pakistan

Recommend 0
Amir
Jun 11, 2019 02:23pm

@Huma, wish list=ishaq dar, diesel, Raja rental, najam sethi and shahid khaqan

Recommend 0
Sohaib
Jun 11, 2019 02:23pm

PMLN, PPP, MQM and PTI,, whoever is corrupt should be in Jail.

Recommend 0
AKRAM
Jun 11, 2019 02:23pm

THANKYOU IMRAN KHAN

Recommend 0
Mohammed
Jun 11, 2019 02:24pm

Well done IK

Recommend 0
Taimur
Jun 11, 2019 02:26pm

AH is the only politician who has the courage to speak the truth. His hate speech was no way near to the hate speeches made in Faizabad Dharna or during Dharna on constitution Avenue.

Recommend 0
Jimmy
Jun 11, 2019 02:27pm

@kp, If he was a true leader he should have stood his ground. In my opinion true leaders of mohajirs are the ones who didn't leave them behind.

Recommend 0
haider shaikh
Jun 11, 2019 02:28pm

Hat-trick of IK. All BIG three wickets are down!

Recommend 0
Gaz
Jun 11, 2019 02:29pm

So most likely the only difference now is that the current Pakistani government actually made a request to the UK government.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jun 11, 2019 02:30pm

Mr. Altaf Hussain is the supreme leader of the 3rd(/4th) biggest political party of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Masood Wazir
Jun 11, 2019 02:30pm

To Divert attention from Budget what else a magician can take out from his sleeve ?

Recommend 0
Yawar Aqil
Jun 11, 2019 02:31pm

Long over due.

Recommend 0
Jonathan
Jun 11, 2019 02:31pm

Too little ...too late..the timing???

Recommend 0
Arshad
Jun 11, 2019 02:31pm

@Huma, Fazulrahman & Shahbaz missing.....

Recommend 0
Shampee
Jun 11, 2019 02:31pm

Is Pakistan and its narrative really changing? something happening big nowadays.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 11, 2019 02:32pm

@Lahore Vivek,
Right-wing trolls don't get it!

Recommend 0
Naya Pakistan
Jun 11, 2019 02:32pm

What a Joyous day...

Recommend 0
Parvez
Jun 11, 2019 02:33pm

... so the British have decided they have no further use of him. His case was blot on the do called high standards of British justice. Even now the perception is that he will be let off with a smart slap on the wrist.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 11, 2019 02:34pm

@M. Emad,
You always make inane comments reading the headlines!

Recommend 0
Ash Man
Jun 11, 2019 02:34pm

Wow. This one was totally unexpected. 3 bigwigs in less than 24 hours

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Jun 11, 2019 02:34pm

Big Fish Pakistani crooks, murderers and mega corruption masters are arrested. A great day for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Shahid
Jun 11, 2019 02:34pm

Nya Pakistan insha Allah

Recommend 0
ZZQ
Jun 11, 2019 02:35pm

Yesterday Zardari, today Hamza and now Altaf... looks like Pakistan's hey days are finally around the corner.

Recommend 0
RIHAAB FAREED DHARIWAL
Jun 11, 2019 02:36pm

I wonder how the MQM supporters in Pakistan will react to this. Rangers need to be on high alert in Karachi.

Recommend 0
Tamur
Jun 11, 2019 02:36pm

@Sammy, very soon your joy will disappear and Altaf will be released since British govt also agrees with his views. In fact the world agrees with Altaf

Recommend 0
Sameer
Jun 11, 2019 02:36pm

Allah is generous. God speed Imran!

Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr
Jun 11, 2019 02:37pm

@Masood Wazir, unbelievable acts ! Keep your fingers crossed, there are still many more to come ( arrests ).

Recommend 0
Hassan
Jun 11, 2019 02:38pm

Strange timing.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Jun 11, 2019 02:39pm

They were justing waiting for Eid to finish and now all this.

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 11, 2019 02:40pm

Finally, the biggest crook of all crooks has been arrested by Scotland Yard in London, England, where he has been hiding since long. Great news for true justice seekers and global campaigners of real rule of law.

Recommend 0
Chingez Khan
Jun 11, 2019 02:40pm

What about money laundering? British protecting their stooge.

Recommend 0
Syed
Jun 11, 2019 02:41pm

What a blessing days for pakistani nation. Nawaz jailed, zardari arrested, hamza shebaz arrested now altaf hussain arrested..

Recommend 0
Sadafh
Jun 11, 2019 02:42pm

He has blood on his hands of so many innocent lives.

Recommend 0
Tajammal
Jun 11, 2019 02:42pm

What a 'huge' fish in the net!

Recommend 0
Pervez Saeed
Jun 11, 2019 02:42pm

Falling like nine pins eventually. All who thought themselves to be gods

Recommend 0
Pervez
Jun 11, 2019 02:42pm

So it begins...this traitor should be dealt with properly along with Zardari and family and Sharif and family

Recommend 0
Madeeha Mahmood
Jun 11, 2019 02:42pm

May Allah provide justice here by having this man punished

Recommend 0
King
Jun 11, 2019 02:42pm

How ironic that it took British police this long to arrest someone who incited people to launch attack on a news media HQ. What happened to press freedom? What happened to protection for journalist. Britain took this long to take action against someone who attacked journalist and tried create hurdles in the way of press freedom and yet the Britain and other similar countries lectures others on press freedom.

Britain should always remember that 2016 was a dark year in British democratic history. Britain claims to support democracy in other countries while it harboured a terrorist who ordered people to attack journalist and create hurdles in the way of success of democracy in that country.

Recommend 0
Random Indian
Jun 11, 2019 02:42pm

IK is making all the moves needed to declare a nationwide emergency, assume all powers and take away all rights from the population.

Recommend 0
Tamur
Jun 11, 2019 02:42pm

@Lion, you must be joking. Trump truly expressed how the world sees Pakistan. Just deceipt

Recommend 0
Haris
Jun 11, 2019 02:43pm

@Lahore Vivek, yeah! Scotland yard police is also vary of UPC ming Pakistani Budget session.

Recommend 0
King
Jun 11, 2019 02:43pm

@M. Emad, clearly you don't know the politics of Pakistan. Or maybe you don't the difference between Big and Small.

Recommend 0
King
Jun 11, 2019 02:44pm

@Masood Wazir, so British police is involved in Pakistan's budget? Let's stop with the conspiracy theories.

Recommend 0
Haris
Jun 11, 2019 02:44pm

@Masood Wazir, you should give the magician applaud. After all he teamed up Scotland yard police as well.

Recommend 0
Tamur
Jun 11, 2019 02:44pm

@haider shaikh, soon the selected wicket will also fall

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jun 11, 2019 02:45pm

What a great news. Don't let this animal escape away.

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Jun 11, 2019 02:46pm

@Tamur, Good joke, keep it up.

Recommend 0
Tariq Shah
Jun 11, 2019 02:48pm

After 41 years (11 June 1978) of his founding of APMSO he has been arrested in London, what a coincidence.

Recommend 0
Viewpoint
Jun 11, 2019 02:48pm

@Huma, Mush, Aleema, IK Niazi, J Tareen, Khakat...still to come in, waiting....

Recommend 0
Raja Farhat Abbas
Jun 11, 2019 02:49pm

@Tamur, You just speak for yourself Troll and you have mental issues if you think you speak for the world.!!

Recommend 0
Viewpoint
Jun 11, 2019 02:50pm

@haider shaikh, His wicket is a matter of moments...post-budget people will break that wicket into pieces. IA

Recommend 0
Tarique Paul
Jun 11, 2019 02:50pm

Perfect time to deport him back to Pakistan for further punishment

Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr
Jun 11, 2019 02:51pm

@ZZQ, I have read so much in Pakistani print media about corruption and malpractices of Mr. Fazal Ur Rehman - why no investigations are undertaken against him? Hot Rod to touch ?

Recommend 0
King
Jun 11, 2019 02:51pm

@kp, it is Muhajir, by the way. Also I am a Muhajir myself. This Altaf and his goons forced my father and many others leave Karachi just because they were found supporting different political parties and not MQM. He is a killer. You would not find a single Muhajir who supports him and his party. He controlled Karachi and other areas through death squads. Anyone who opposed him and his party was found dead the very next day.

Recommend 0
Niazyi
Jun 11, 2019 02:53pm

Bravo!

Recommend 0
Zain U Khan
Jun 11, 2019 02:54pm

@Feda Ali Shah,
Great that would be lovely, FAZAL REHMAN for (imamat) in prison.

Recommend 0
Tariq Shah
Jun 11, 2019 02:55pm

Good, Altaf is arrested but Quota System still prevails in Sindh. Further, those who talk about 12 May 2007 forget that there was 30 September 1988 Hyderabad Massacre, no body talk about that. If grievances of Sindh's urban population would remain there will be political turmoil in Sindh.

Recommend 0
Moody
Jun 11, 2019 02:57pm

So many good news before really scary Budget !

Recommend 0
topbrass
Jun 11, 2019 02:57pm

@Jawad Asif, wow so many good news today!!!"

So many good news !! Can you please share few

Recommend 0
King
Jun 11, 2019 02:59pm

@Tamur, umm I would very much doubt that. I am also pretty sure that whole world don't know about Altaf, apart from three or four countries. So why would the whole world agree with him? Altaf was never arrested before and previous Pakistani government did not bother with him. But that has changed now. Imran Khan is not going to let him off the hook.

Recommend 0
Baloch
Jun 11, 2019 02:59pm

Not all but some of the crooks. there are many more but nobody dares to point finger on them

Recommend 0
SHUJAAT
Jun 11, 2019 02:59pm

wow bravo

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Jun 11, 2019 03:00pm

@M. Emad, You are living in stone ages like early humans. This is Naya Pakistan my friend.

Recommend 0
Machomullah
Jun 11, 2019 03:07pm

He has done no crime in London, on what basis has he been arrested? Don't think they can keep him under arrest for a long time. Hindu/Jewish lobby will put pressure on UK govt.

Recommend 0

