Hamza Shahbaz arrested by NAB as plea for bail extension withdrawn

Rana BilalUpdated June 11, 2019

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz waves to supporters upon his arrival at the LHC. — DawnNewsTV
Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz waves to supporters upon his arrival at the LHC. — DawnNewsTV

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz from inside the Lahore High Court (LHC) in two cases regarding money laundering and holding assets beyond means, DawnNewsTV reported.

A NAB team has left the court with Hamza, who is being taken to the Thokar Niaz Baig offices of the accountability watchdog.

The arrest took place after a two-member LHC bench, headed by Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi, wrapped up the bail applications filed by Hamza after his (Hamza's) lawyer withdrew the bail pleas in the two corruption cases.

See: Why is Hamza Shahbaz a wanted man?

Prior to his arrest, while speaking to the media, Hamza said that not even a "one rupee" corruption could be proven against him. "I will quit politics if it is proven that I was involved in corrupt practices," he said.

Hamza, the son of PML-N president and National Assembly opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif, is facing inquiries in the cases related to Ramzan Sugar Mills, money laundering and assets beyond means.

His arrest comes hours before the budget for fiscal year 2019-20 is due to be presented in a National Assembly session during which the opposition is expected to give a tough time to the government. It also comes a day after former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was arrested by NAB in Islamabad.

On April 5, the accountability watchdog had failed in its bid to arrest Hamza — in a case of money laundering and owning assets beyond means — as it faced strong resistance from the Sharif family’s security men as well as PML-N supporters.

On April 6, NAB faced another embarrassing day as its second attempt to arrest the PML-N leader remained unsuccessful. The five-hour siege of PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif’s Model Town residence by the Lahore NAB and police ended after the LHC restrained the bureau from arresting Hamza, granting him protective bail.

On May 28, a bench of the court — comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem — recused itself from hearing the case after Hamza had personally told the bench that he had reservations on the bench since NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal made the bail proceedings controversial by discussing them in a recent interview to the media.

Hamza had said the bureau’s chairman in his interview claimed to have influenced the formation of the bench. He had requested the bench to not proceed with the matter to protect integrity of the courts.

On May 29, LHC Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan had entrusted proceedings on the bail petition of Hamza to another division bench comprising Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Waheed Khan.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Mansur Ul Haque
Jun 11, 2019 12:28pm

Good jail will give him peace of mind.

Recommend 0
Orakzai
Jun 11, 2019 12:31pm

Why only opposition leaders are being arrested, Are govt leaders are from the other side of the globe.

Recommend 0
Rizz
Jun 11, 2019 12:34pm

Lesson 1: Bachon corruption hoti hy... Aur ab... Lesson 2: Bachon corruption walay jail bhi jatay hain...

Recommend 0
Correction
Jun 11, 2019 12:34pm

LHC rejects Hamza's bail extension plea

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 11, 2019 12:35pm

Another crook and corrupt politician arrested to face the music in jail and pending court cases. Who will be next? Don't let these so called leaders get away, no matter what is their social or political status in society.

Recommend 0
mk
Jun 11, 2019 12:37pm

If you do not want to go jail then join pti otherwise get ready and pack your bags. Joining pti will not even save you from any cases against you but you will be able to get some sort of position with some sort of promise to adjust your family member somewhere in NECTA type organisation. Choice is yours. You want to live like a free man and man under NAB arrest?

Recommend 0
Shaikh
Jun 11, 2019 12:37pm

@Orakzai, such a lame argument, anyone who is involved in corruption is arrested or disqualified (examples are Jehangir Tareen and Aleem Khan). So please avoid making comments just for the sake of making a comment in favor of corruption..

Recommend 0
Taimur
Jun 11, 2019 12:38pm

Good. But why before budget session? To divert attention? But for how long can government afford to divert attention. When inflation will be so high an ordinary person will be more concerned about his kitchen budget and medical expenses rather than watching news.

Recommend 0
Sammy
Jun 11, 2019 12:39pm

And the purge begins!

Recommend 0
Uza Syed
Jun 11, 2019 12:40pm

Great news! First Zardari and now this thug Hamza, they all are no good sobs get them all they all must go.

Recommend 0
dilawar
Jun 11, 2019 12:41pm

Eid after Eid! Congratulations Awam!

Recommend 0
BAXAR
Jun 11, 2019 12:42pm

@Orakzai, "Why only opposition leaders are being arrested, Are govt leaders are from the other side of the globe." Are there people in government who were supposed to be arrested? Which ones? The cases in which the "opposition" leaders are arrested were not made by the present government, they happen to be in opposition when they are arrested. These cases were made when they were in government, but not arrested when they were in government because they were in government.

Recommend 0
Mudassir
Jun 11, 2019 12:42pm

@Orakzai, opposition leaders were a part of government since last many many years, they are being arrested for the crimes they have committed.

Recommend 0
Asif
Jun 11, 2019 12:43pm

What about Speaker of Punjab assembly and his son Monis Ilahi? What about Musharaf? What about Jehangir Tareen? and so on...... Shame on Pakistan Justice System.

Recommend 0
hunzalla
Jun 11, 2019 12:43pm

With failed policies of PTI and budget........the only solution is to keep people happy and hopeful with aressting the opposition

Recommend 0
anil kumar
Jun 11, 2019 12:43pm

Things are moving in the right direction it seems. Thanks to the Accountability Bureau, Judiciary, Establishment & Govt of the day. Ray of hope will not be destroyed this time I guess.

Recommend 0
Rubina
Jun 11, 2019 12:43pm

@Orakzai, who was Aleem Khan? was he in an opposition leader? stop crying for the croonies.

Recommend 0
Sajjad Ur Rehman
Jun 11, 2019 12:44pm

Arresting political leaders may thrill supporters of PTI, but it is going to affect the economy very badly. Instability is very important for countries like Pakistan

Recommend 0
Sheheryar Khan
Jun 11, 2019 12:44pm

Selected govt tactics for divergence of public attention from Budget

Recommend 0
ZZQ
Jun 11, 2019 12:45pm

So if he has withdrew his bail plea then hope opposition wont create a fuss over their leaderships' so called politicized arrests...

Wonder why did he withdrew ???

Please bring all the looted money back...

Recommend 0
tRUTHSEEKER
Jun 11, 2019 12:45pm

@Orakzai, or maybe because the ruling class of the past few decades is sitting in Opposition benches.

Recommend 0
WayToGo
Jun 11, 2019 12:46pm

Its a shame!!!!!

Recommend 0
ashar
Jun 11, 2019 12:46pm

@Orakzai, Aleem Khan is ruling party member too. No need to politicize the ongoing accountability campaign.

Recommend 0
Sixer From Chakwal
Jun 11, 2019 12:46pm

One by one. Mein rulau ga inhe

Recommend 0
Owais
Jun 11, 2019 12:46pm

Not the merit but the timing is important of these arrests. Are these going on to keep the media and public diverted from the worst ever economic survey of the history, where this government has failed to meet any of the targets and in fact all this economic mess has happened due to no-direction and lack of strategy of this group of politicians called 'government' !

Recommend 0
Jawad
Jun 11, 2019 12:47pm

Arrest all of them. But please please please, give some performance too Mr Prime Minister

Recommend 0
WayToGo
Jun 11, 2019 12:48pm

@Rizz,
Good teacher without a student!!!!!

Recommend 0
Saleha Majid (SM)
Jun 11, 2019 12:48pm

@Taimur, not to divert attention now even a common man knows this the condition the country is in. I think the ams should be twisted and soon to get the money out of bags.

Recommend 0
enam
Jun 11, 2019 12:48pm

Congratulations!!!

Recommend 0
Bilal
Jun 11, 2019 12:49pm

Anything and everything to get the attention off budget proceedings - impeccable timing

Recommend 0
Taimur
Jun 11, 2019 12:49pm

@Mudassir, Do you mean that if somebody is not part of government then s/he can commit crime and will not be held answerable?

Recommend 0
Furqan Shaikh
Jun 11, 2019 12:51pm

@Orakzai, kindly do not distract the public. it is a universal fact that Zardari's and Sharif's are corrupt, and of course, if they ever were to be caught it is now when they are not in power. Are all the Govt members honest? No, they are not, keep raising your voice against them but without mixing the two.

Recommend 0
Ali
Jun 11, 2019 12:52pm

Naked and blatant kind of authoritarianism by PTI govt against opposition

Recommend 0
Ali Sikandar Chachar
Jun 11, 2019 12:53pm

For the survival of Pakistan, there is a need of "ruthless accountability " across the board.

Recommend 0
Silent
Jun 11, 2019 12:53pm

Govt. is making fool the public by giving lollipop of arrest. PTI Govt.should have revamped economy, which they totally failed, diverting public attention will not work anymore. Do or leave IK.

Recommend 0
Tarar
Jun 11, 2019 12:54pm

Good riddance.

Recommend 0
Thought
Jun 11, 2019 12:54pm

@mk, Aleem khan was arrested as well.

Recommend 0
Islamabad
Jun 11, 2019 12:57pm

While mega corrupts are enjoying under the umbrella of PTI. The corruption is even more in PTI they also didnt even dared to work even if we see only BRT

Recommend 0
Mirza
Jun 11, 2019 12:58pm

Great job, numbers are growing and they must be given exemplary punishment so no one dares to do corruption in Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Ash Man
Jun 11, 2019 01:00pm

As I said yesterday almost all opposition leaders will be in jail in next few days as economic conditions worsen. Anyone not supporting pti is corrupt and pti is full of saints.

Recommend 0
Fair_Point
Jun 11, 2019 01:00pm

Just an eyewash. Arrests of Hamza and Zardari are nothing but to distract the people's attention from the terrible budget that PTI govt. and its puppeteers are going to present today which is going to bring extreme hardship to the people of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Jamal 1
Jun 11, 2019 01:03pm

Finally accountability has started and every efforts to be made to recover the looted amount with harsh action with a message that no one will be spared who is found involved in corrupt practices.

Recommend 0
Jinnah
Jun 11, 2019 01:03pm

@Taimur, Inflation has not gone up overnight, it's a result of past failed administrations and it's on the way up globally not just in Pakistan, if you thinks it too high then ask the people of Iran, they don't seem to be crying.

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Jun 11, 2019 01:03pm

@Orakzai, Because they have corruption cases. Your comment make no sense.

Recommend 0
Random Pakistani
Jun 11, 2019 01:03pm

Did he choose to go to jail? Wonder where they are going with it.

Recommend 0
AIJAZ ALI
Jun 11, 2019 01:04pm

The good days of Pakistan are coming. Inshallah starting from the politicians, all corrupt people will be held accountable. Corruption is the ONLY issue of Pakistan. Still the Big Fish Faryal has survived!!??

Recommend 0
AIJAZ ALI
Jun 11, 2019 01:07pm

@Orakzai, The government officers have just joined the government, however, those culprits have cases from many years.

Recommend 0
Salma
Jun 11, 2019 01:08pm

Thank you Pervez Musharraf for giving us NAB :)

Recommend 0
Mohan
Jun 11, 2019 01:08pm

More farcical than funny. Pakistan reminds of Hitler's Germany, smothering all opposition.

Recommend 0
Tajammal
Jun 11, 2019 01:10pm

'KHAS KAM JAHAN PAK'

Recommend 0
Mohan
Jun 11, 2019 01:11pm

@Asif, Don't blame the justice system. Higher judiciary is still more or less healthy. It is the political judiciary (read, NAB) that you should weep about.

Recommend 0
Raja Anwar
Jun 11, 2019 01:12pm

It seems that NAB is part of PTI.

Recommend 0
Shah
Jun 11, 2019 01:19pm

It is either us or them. Pakistan’s survival is at stake.

Recommend 0
Jamki
Jun 11, 2019 01:22pm

It seems coming budget is very horrible

Recommend 0
Bilal Khan
Jun 11, 2019 01:24pm

Whats the point they get jailed then fall ill get bail and go London.

Recommend 0

