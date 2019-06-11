Accountability court grants NAB 11-day physical remand of Zardari
An accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) 11-day physical remand of former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, a day after his arrest.
Accountability court judge Mohammad Arshad Malik announced the decision and ordered that Zardari be presented before the court again on June 21.
Earlier, the former president was brought to the court by a team of the accountability bureau.
During the court proceedings, NAB requested 14-day physical remand of the PPP co-chairman, which was opposed by Zardari's counsel Farooq H. Naek.
The accountability bureau provided evidence for Zardari's arrest.
According to NAB, the former president made a plan to legitimise illegal income through transactions in fake accounts and had used frontmen and benamidars for money laundering.
The bureau said that there were eight solid grounds for Zardari's arrest.
NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi said that prima facie, Zardari was involved in mega money laundering through fake accounts. He said that the former president was a beneficiary of fake accounts and added that the Omni Group was used for fake accounts.
He said that the suspect had been arrested and the bureau required remand in order to conduct investigations.
"First tell us, on what basis has Zardari been arrested," said Judge Malik, to which the NAB prosecutor responded that he would read out the basis for Zardari's arrest.
Naek said that the Supreme Court had given NAB two months for investigations and the two-month respite had "long ended".
He said that during the investigation, the NAB chairman had the authority to make an arrest. However, now a reference has been filed and the time had passed.
Naek said that arrests warrants and the grounds for Zardari's arrest were not provided to them.
"We are finding out the reasons for [his] arrest right now," he said.
The former president also submitted a request for additional facilities in NAB lock-up. He asked for permission to keep one personal caretaker with him and for all medical facilities to be provided to him.
"I am a sugar patient and at night my sugar gets low," Zardari told the court while requesting an attendant who could check his sugar [levels] at night.
The NAB prosecutor said that this was a matter regarding the former president's life. He said that the bureau had no objection to this nor should the court.
"The attendant will not sit with me for 24-hours, when they are required they will be called," Zardari said.
Zardari's medical certificates were also presented in court. The accountability bureau informed the court that following the former president's arrest, his medical examination was conducted. The NAB prosecutor said that Zardari was completely healthy and fit.
Prior to his arrival at the court, a three-member team of the Polyclinic conducted a medical examination of the former president. According to the NAB sources, Zardari was found to be fit for physical remand.
The report was presented to the accountability court judge in his chambers.
During the hearing, Judge Malik asked why NAB had not sought the court's permission for Zardari's arrest.
"[The] reference is ongoing in this court, so NAB should have asked for permission," he said.
Zardari's counsel responded, "The fact is that NAB did not even take this court into confidence."
The NAB prosecutor said that the accountability bureau had not arrested Zardari themselves, adding that the high court had rejected his bail after which he was arrested.
In an informal conversation while leaving the accountability court, Zardari strongly condemned the arrest of Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz.
Zardari arrested
On Monday, a 15-member NAB team, accompanied by police personnel, had arrested Zardari from his residence in Islamabad after the cancellation of his pre-arrest bail by the Islamabad High Court in the fake bank accounts case.
A number of party workers as well as two of Zardari's children — PPP Chairperson Bilawal and youngest daughter Aseefa — had seen the former president off as he left from Zardari House to the NAB Rawalpindi office in Islamabad in a black bulletproof vehicle.
The PPP co-chairman's arrest had prompted a strong reaction from the opposition and sporadic protests by PPP workers in various parts of the country, mostly in the party-ruled Sindh province.
Terming his father’s arrest an act of “political victimisation” by the PTI government, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari while addressing a presser declared it a negation of Article 10-A of the Constitution that guaranteed the right of fair trial to every citizen, but appealed to party workers to remain calm and wait for party directives.
The main opposition PML-N had questioned the timing of the arrest, alleging that it had been done to divert public attention from the "IMF-prepared anti-people budget" that the government would present today.
The IHC bench had also cancelled the bail of Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur, a co-accused in the case, but she was not arrested as her warrants had not been issued, a NAB official told Dawn. He said Talpur would be arrested within a day or two.
Court proceedings
On Monday, the IHC bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani in a short order stated "for the reasons to be recorded later, instant petition is dismissed and ad-interim bail granted to the petitioner vide order dated March 28, 2019 is recalled".
The same bench on March 28 had granted interim bail to Zardari, Talpur and others in the case related to transaction of Rs150 million to their private company through alleged fake bank accounts.
The case was originally registered with the Federal Investigation Agency and was filed before a banking court in Karachi. NAB later transferred this case to its Rawalpindi directorate.
The courtroom was packed with several key PPP leaders including former primer ministers Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Rehman Malik, Farhatullah Babar, Latif Khosa, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and representatives of the Peoples Lawyers Forum in attendance.
However, Zardari and Talpur had left the IHC just before the pronouncement of the order.
The judges had observed that non-appearance of the accused persons at the time of pronouncement of decision would be incorporated in the order sheet.
Farooq Naek, the counsel for Zardari, had argued that the alleged case was related to transactions of Rs14 billion through alleged fake accounts, but the prosecution conceded that Rs150 million transactions had been done in the name of Zardari Group.
Naek said Zardari and his sister both were leading sugar cane growers of the region and they sold their crops to Omni Group and in return received cash through banks. He said Rs150 million was in fact the payment for sugar cane that they had sold to the sugar mills owned by Omni Group.
Additional prosecutor general of NAB Jahanzeb Bharwana had said the anti-graft watchdog was investigating billions of rupees transactions through 28 bank accounts for which the investigation team required custody of the accused persons. He said the NAB chairman had already issued arrest warrants for Zardari.
After the court order, NAB had issued a letter to the National Assembly speaker informing him about the arrest of Zardari.
Good. Keep him locked up!!!
Just crush all the voices of dissent. Pakistan under a fascist government.
Rough him up until he turns the last penny
Expect Zardari to play the same drama as NS,
He will start complaining about his deteriorating health condition in Jail, leading to a bail petition, which may be granted. Then his physician will claim he cannot be treated in Pakistan, because he has 'prisonphobea' and needs to be flown to the UK.
Now remains to be seen which judge will buy this story and let him go!??
We have seen many of his underlings and goons play the same game and got away with it. Why not the Godfather??
Finally the looters are being shown, that law applies to all. Put him jail and his minion, who has not worked a day in his life.
Zardari’s arrest would go a long way in minimizing corruption/ money laundering in the country. Had Justice Qazi Isa not blocked Hudabiya money laundering case of Sharif family through his SC judgement money laundering would have been controlled by now to a great extent. It would have deprived the money launderers from their life line ie their most influential political support
Get the leader of corrupts. Good work
This is well planned to divert the attention from budget and poor fiscal performance
@Tariq Shah, Sounds like you are hurting because your hero and role model has been finally arrested for his crime!?
Watch out, this is just the beginning. His followers will follow suit.
Political drama by PTI to divert attention from the real topics of economy and budget.
“Sow a thought, and you reap an act; Sow and act, and you reap a habit; Sow a habit and you reap a character; Sow a character, and you reap a destiny.”
Well done NAB and the team of Polyclinic. Now let this corrupt person be in jail as long as the law allows. No more on bail again till the court sent him to,jail for life.
IK Love You .... kon khata tha k Zardari jeel ni jye ga .... well done
he should be rough in his own language till he cough off all the corrupt money
@Tariq Shah, You need the fascist government for these Mafias.
@Tariq Shah, I would prefer this fascist government to the one we had for the past 30 years
Uzair Baloach should also be called as witness for the dirty work he has done as instructed by AAZ and Faryal Talpur
To obtain a 14 days physical remand, you have to ask for a 14 months remand in the first instance. They will grant at the most a 7 days or even lesser days remand to show their impartiality. And the high level drama will continue until next time.
@Tariq Shah, I hope you're kidding.
Only 14 days remand, ask for a 20 years remand
A long overdue step towards bringing Zardari to justice.
@Taimur, "This is well planned to divert the attention from budget and poor fiscal performance" Can you explain in what way the budget and fiscal performance is worse than the previous ten years? If the government starts arresting robbers, you may say the same otherwise.
Anything and everything to get the attention off budget proceedings - impeccable timing
@Tariq Shah, "Just crush all the voices of dissent. Pakistan under a fascist government." They are not voices of dissent, some were in government most of of their lives and some still are.
@Awan, Good Joke, Keep it up.
This is all Drama. Version 2.0.
@Truth, yes you and our bosses has been doing with public representatives since inception of Pakistan. Nothing new
WAO! Maza aagya. This is the reason for which I support IK.
No one should feel he is above the constitution of this country. Let the court decide he is innocent or punishable. This will give a clear message to all those involved in corruption that soon their number is also coming. Either you surrender, confess and mend your ways or face the consequence. The court shall give such cases priority and deliver judgement fast. On the next line of arrests should the officials who are involved in corruption and encouraged / allowed the politicians to do such heinous anti state act.
If they had arrested Zardari 9 months ago we would have progressed further on this case and let’s recover his 2 billion dollar fortune which was listed in Forbes rich list magazine. He got rich the country got poor so we know his priorities.
Drama. Nothing will happen. Tye accused is rich elite.
putting him in jail is not enough, he needs to return all the looted wealth and also given harsh punishment
Very soon whole of PML-N and PPP leaders will be in jail.....next on the line to be imprisoned are Sherry Rehman and Hina Rabbani.....good job pakistan army.....
why he is smiling?
physical remand ummm i doubt
Hang him and NS,SS and all the crooks upside down like the Saudis or do the Khasoggi treatment till money is given up. Don't give them anything
@Tariq Shah, yeah right - this is the ppp narrative, the party of the corrupt
Why delay in giving physical remand !
@Awan, You are the most asinine creature in the universe. The present Economy of Pakistan is because of NS & AAZ...
Ye hui na bat. NAB hats off
All the political figures are behind bars now please arrest the Mushraf hurry up NAB
Corruption mafia head of the country must be treated like any other person in jail as law is equal and equitable for all, irrespective of race, color, age, ethnicity, family background, gender, position, wealth, assets, health, status and association.
Keep him for 14 years, not sooner please.
@Tariq Shah, it’s not a voices , it’s a corruption and a lot more.
@Jehengir khan, If the "hands" of these two very respectable ladies are clean then they have nothing to worry about.
Why the corrupt SISTER is still at large?
@Truth,
Absolutely right totally agree.
@Straight talk ,
Totally agree.
What about justice for Murtaza?
Roughen him up till he coughs up all the looted money.
these small time crooks got into government and looted the country. now theres not enough money left in the country fir it to run its affairs. make him.cough all the money. and give back to poor. people like these should never be let out of jail.
Let's break some of his bones in this remand.
11 day are far less for this crook.
Use 3rd degree and try to get all information reg all his illegal money and properties in and outside pakistan.
@SHAHID, now this is too much u r expecting from NAB.
@Khurram, be ready for budget also.
about time, this crook and mafia head is caught, recover the looted assets from him
Hang this traitor Zardari upside down and spans him hard till he coughs up all the money he looted from our motherland!!!!
Let the justice be served. Please put him behind bars for good.
@Hu Zhi Yuan Dr , "Sow a doctor" can we get the whole dynasty.
Keep him locked up, PPP and zardari mafia is raiding the treasury for the last 25 years. recover 4 billions he has looted
@Tariq Shah, whatever the looters and plunders must be brought to task.
Zardari has asked for certain facilities while in custody.A branch of Western Union would soon be opened to make his stay more comfortable
Farooq Naik should be happy that he has become a 'billionaire' for pushing him behind the bars. Will Ghinwa Bhutto also stand up to seek justice for the murder of her husband - Murtaza Bhutto by Karachi Police under orders of this Ayan Ali 'Keeper' ?