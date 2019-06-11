DIG, SSP summoned in gang-rape of minor Hindu girl in Tando Mohammad Khan

KARACHI: Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh on Monday summoned a deputy inspector general (DIG) and senior superintendent of police (SSP) on June 13 over a gang-rape case of an underage girl in Tando Mohammad Khan.

The chief justice has taken notice of media reports about the rape of the 13-year-old girl from a minority community after being intoxicated in Tando Mohammad Khan district a few days ago and failure of police to arrest all the suspects.

He directed the DIG and SSP concerned to appear in person along with the reports on the date.

Police action

The SHC chief justice took notice of a police action and alleged torture of protesters of the Hindu community in Umerkot and called reports from the district and sessions judge, DIG and SSP concerned within three days.

The protesters staged a sit-in on June 9 on the Umerkot-Mirpurkhas road against alleged encroachments in their area by an influential family.

