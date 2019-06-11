DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 11, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

DIG, SSP summoned in gang-rape of minor Hindu girl in Tando Mohammad Khan

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated June 11, 2019

Email

The chief justice has taken notice of media reports about the rape of the 13-year-old girl. — AP/File
The chief justice has taken notice of media reports about the rape of the 13-year-old girl. — AP/File

KARACHI: Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh on Monday summoned a deputy inspector general (DIG) and senior superintendent of police (SSP) on June 13 over a gang-rape case of an underage girl in Tando Mohammad Khan.

The chief justice has taken notice of media reports about the rape of the 13-year-old girl from a minority community after being intoxicated in Tando Mohammad Khan district a few days ago and failure of police to arrest all the suspects.

He directed the DIG and SSP concerned to appear in person along with the reports on the date.

Police action

The SHC chief justice took notice of a police action and alleged torture of protesters of the Hindu community in Umerkot and called reports from the district and sessions judge, DIG and SSP concerned within three days.

The protesters staged a sit-in on June 9 on the Umerkot-Mirpurkhas road against alleged encroachments in their area by an influential family.

Published in Dawn, June 11th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated June 11, 2019

Politics of austerity

This is a bad time for it to be on a war footing with so many power centres around the country.
June 11, 2019

PBC’s reaction

DAYS before the Supreme Judicial Council is due to take up references filed by the government against Justice Qazi...
June 11, 2019

KCR evictions

WHERE encroachments are concerned, the usual pattern followed in Pakistan is that the illegal occupation of land is...
June 10, 2019

Internet monitoring

AMONG the most alarming aspects of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s recent moves to implement a Web...
Updated June 10, 2019

Defence budget

For many years, perhaps decades, an argument has been made that Pakistan spends too much on defence.
June 10, 2019

Environmental concerns

IT was only last year that the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency had revived its water-testing laboratory and ...