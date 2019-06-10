DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 10, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Dollar gains Rs1.70 in open market

Talqeen ZubairiJune 10, 2019

Email

The greenback also gains value in the interbank market by Rs1.70. — AFP/File
The greenback also gains value in the interbank market by Rs1.70. — AFP/File

The US dollar on Monday firmed against the Pakistani rupee, gaining Rs1.50 in the interbank market to Rs150.40.

The greenback also gained in the open market by Rs1.70, with one dollar trading for Rs150.50.

Currency dealers held the financial year end, coupled with baseless rumors about a higher future value of the dollar, responsible for the situation.

According to dealers, dollar flight has increased because multinational companies are taking profits out of the country as the book closing date — June 30 — is approaching.

As a result, they said, demand for the greenback has increased, putting the interbank market under pressure, whereas the open market is just following suit.

On the last trading session, the dollar was trading at Rs148.8 and Rs148.9 in the open and interbank markets respectively.

Meanwhile, gold closed at its all-time high. The yellow metal gained value by Rs700 per 12 grams and traded at Rs72,400.

The capital market also shed 938 points due to political uncertainty and upcoming budgetary measures.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 10, 2019 08:19pm

Good for exports but very bad for imports.

Recommend 0
Shaikh masood
Jun 10, 2019 08:19pm

This is looking more normal

Recommend 0
Manoj
Jun 10, 2019 08:24pm

Why is the profit being repatriated by foreign companies? It should be banned.

Recommend 0
Chauhan
Jun 10, 2019 08:35pm

I will visit Pakistani when 1inr = 10 pkr .....I hope this visit within 4 to 5 year....what you think

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Jun 10, 2019 08:46pm

@Chauhan, PMIK will not disappoint you.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 10, 2019

Internet monitoring

AMONG the most alarming aspects of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s recent moves to implement a Web...
Updated June 10, 2019

Defence budget

For many years, perhaps decades, an argument has been made that Pakistan spends too much on defence.
June 10, 2019

Environmental concerns

IT was only last year that the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency had revived its water-testing laboratory and ...
Updated June 09, 2019

Renewed talks offer

There seemed to be a brief thaw as the foreign ministers exchanged pleasantries in the Kyrgyz capital last month.
June 09, 2019

Uptick in violence

THERE is a point after which seemingly random events become indicative of a pattern; and it is now apparent there ...
June 09, 2019

Tax-filing extension

ANOTHER month, another extension. That has become the story of the tax filing deadline this fiscal year. Now in a...