DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 10, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Deputy speaker adjourns National Assembly session over PPP's protests

Amir Wasim | Dawn.comUpdated June 10, 2019

Email

Opposition members surround the speaker's dais demanding the deputy speaker to give the floor to Bilawal. — DawnNewsTV screengrab
Opposition members surround the speaker's dais demanding the deputy speaker to give the floor to Bilawal. — DawnNewsTV screengrab
PPP MNA Shazia Marri lashes out on National Assembly floor against NAB for "harassing" Zardari. — DawnNewsTV screengrab
PPP MNA Shazia Marri lashes out on National Assembly floor against NAB for "harassing" Zardari. — DawnNewsTV screengrab

The National Assembly witnessed scenes of chaos on Monday as opposition members surrounded the speaker's dais, chanting slogans against the government, when Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri gave the floor to Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid instead of PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Bilawal arrived in the assembly after the arrest of his father Asif Ali Zardari, after which the opposition demanded that he be allowed to speak first. A visibly annoyed Suri continued to tell the protesting members to return to their seats and warned that he will not succumb to any pressure.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrives in the National Assembly after the arrest of his father Asif Ali Zardari. — DawnNewsTV screengrab
PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrives in the National Assembly after the arrest of his father Asif Ali Zardari. — DawnNewsTV screengrab

Suri assured the protesting MNAs that Bilawal will be allowed to speak after Sheikh Rashid's speech. The deputy speaker said that he had given the floor to the railways minister because the latter wanted to respond to Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, who had named Rashid in his speech earlier.

"Do you want me to adjourn the sitting like I did last time?" asked Suri. He then addressed Bilawal directly, assuring the PPP chairperson that he would be allowed to speak for as long as he wished if the protesting members returned to their seats.

"If I am not allowed to speak, I will not let Bilawal speak either," thundered Sheikh Rashid.

As the commotion showed no signs of letting up, Suri adjourned the National Assembly proceedings until Tuesday when the budget is scheduled to be presented.

Call for Zardari's production orders

Earlier, PPP MNA Shazia Marri accused the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of "harassing [PPP co-Chairperson] Asif Ali Zardari" after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) denied the former president's bail plea in a fake accounts case.

During today's National Assembly sitting, Marri asked Speaker Asad Qaiser when he would issue Zardari's production orders.

"He [Zardari] is a member of this House and a former president," she told Qaiser. "The members look towards the speaker for the protection of the rights [of MNAs] as he [Qaiser] is the custodian of the house."

She asked the speaker to ensure the presence of Zardari in the Assembly and issue his production orders.

"NAB is harassing Asif Ali Zardari," a visibly charged Marri declared. "In this situation, how will you protect him, when will you issue his production orders?"

She claimed that opposition members were being facing discrimination and pointed out that members of government were also nominated in NAB cases.

Referring to the arrests of MNAs Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar, Marri said: "Opposition members are being picked up one by one. The opposition is being victimised against because they talk about people's issues."

"NAB officials are outside the residence of Asif Zardari, who has already faced jails for 12 or 13 years," she lamented.

Responding to Marri's tirade, Interior Minister retired Brig Ijaz Shah said that the government had "nothing to do" with the high court's order to turn down Zardari's bail plea.

"This is a court matter," he said. "NAB is an independent institution and the government cannot interfere in its affairs."

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reiterated the interior minister's statement and said that NAB is and "independent institution and has no connection with the government". He further said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had always maintained that "NAB should not be used for witch hunting" and that accountability should be held "across the board". He also pointed out that the case against Zardari was not initiated by the PTI government.

Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf also asked the speaker to issue production orders for Zardari and suspend assembly proceedings until he arrives.

Shehbaz Sharif, speaking briefly on the arrest, said that there was "no reason" for NAB to arrest Zardari as the latter had been appearing before the anti-corruption watchdog and the courts for case proceedings. He urged the speaker to issue production orders for Zardari urgently.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry expressed surprise at Sharif's statement regarding the cancellation of Zardari's bail and said: "I thought Shehbaz Sharif will take the credit of [Zardari's] arrest as the investigations in the case were started in 2015" when the PML-N was in power.

"The then interior minister, Chaudhry Nisar, had boasted that [the PML-N government] had discovered these bank accounts," Fawad recalled.

Fake Accounts
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (48)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Dr Humaid Khan
Jun 10, 2019 04:48pm

The criminal has to be arrested Ms Shazia Marri

Recommend 0
Arif
Jun 10, 2019 04:49pm

Zardari deserve only jail because he is corrupt person,

Recommend 0
Shahidam
Jun 10, 2019 04:49pm

These are your law-makers who do not and cannot differentiate right from wrong. What good can come out of such set up?

Recommend 0
Behram Sodawala
Jun 10, 2019 04:54pm

There is strong evidences of corruption against Asif Zardari, how can NAB harass him. Let NAB do its Job and jail all the corrupt politicians. Pakistan needs to move ahead, it's time to remove these corrupt politicians from politics once and for all.

Recommend 0
KT
Jun 10, 2019 04:54pm

Seems they have ran out of options to make somebody scapegoat

Recommend 0
Saad Khan
Jun 10, 2019 04:55pm

No one is above the law, Mr. Zardari and his family has started from Bambeeno Cinema, now he is one of the most richest person in Pakistan and Asia, he has no business except Public money and made more than any one properties in abroad, hotels, cheatus and Villas, and his expense an everage is more than Rs 10 Lakh per day only on his diet and drinks??

Recommend 0
enam
Jun 10, 2019 04:55pm

Who cares

Recommend 0
Ali
Jun 10, 2019 05:00pm

After Zardari it looks like your turn..your part of the same corrupt party.. i think your more worried about what Zardari is going to disclose to NAB.

Recommend 0
Ahmed Raza
Jun 10, 2019 05:01pm

What about billions of dollars looted by Zardari after harassing the entire nation ?

Recommend 0
Straight talk
Jun 10, 2019 05:06pm

Harassing? Is that what you call it when applying the law? Zardari has been harassing the poor of our nation for over 30 years. These simply have no shame or regard for humanity.

Recommend 0
Shahbaz Ahmed Tarar
Jun 10, 2019 05:07pm

Yes true, NAB is harassing him calling him again and again...send him to the jail as soon as possible..

Recommend 0
Asim
Jun 10, 2019 05:10pm

Her party pushed the country to the brink of bankruptcy, so yeah you reap what you sow.

Recommend 0
Straight talk
Jun 10, 2019 05:11pm

A man who became super rich through corruption, crime and stealing from the poor is being defended by his cronies on the payroll. Zardari “harassed” Pakistan when he became our President for 5 years.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jun 10, 2019 05:12pm

. . . Referring to the arrests of MNAs Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar, Marri said: "Opposition members are being picked up one by one. The opposition is being victimised against because they talk about people's issues'' . . . ----- PPP's MNA Shazia Marri on Pakistan National Assembly (10 June 2019).

Recommend 0
Fi
Jun 10, 2019 05:15pm

Calm down, it's a charade so that gov can present budget and fleece people's pockets while the drama continues.

Recommend 0
Amin Ansari
Jun 10, 2019 05:17pm

Why and how did Zardari build assets overseas? That is the only question he has to answer.

Recommend 0
S P SHARMA
Jun 10, 2019 05:18pm

By this arrest of Zardari it looks that Opposition will be vanished from scene and paving way for Imran khan for next election.

Recommend 0
Jinnah
Jun 10, 2019 05:19pm

Why not suspend all those how don't want to conduct the affairs of the state in the Assembly period.

Recommend 0
Chingez Khan
Jun 10, 2019 05:23pm

Well done NAB.

Recommend 0
Ilyas
Jun 10, 2019 05:23pm

Really!

Recommend 0
Fiddler on roof
Jun 10, 2019 05:24pm

@Fi, only 1 percent of Pakistan’s pay taxes impossible to run a country like that.

Recommend 0
Khan
Jun 10, 2019 05:24pm

@M. Emad,
That means all opposition members are corrupt.

Recommend 0
M. Siddique
Jun 10, 2019 05:24pm

@Fi, Where were you when Zaradi/Sharif duo was looting people's money?

Recommend 0
Azhar
Jun 10, 2019 05:27pm

Zardari arrest is condemned.

Recommend 0
Shakil - Kansas, USA
Jun 10, 2019 05:28pm

No one is above the Law. Time for accountability. All are innocent until prove in guilty in the court of Law.

Recommend 0
M. M. Sherazi
Jun 10, 2019 05:31pm

NAB has been very productive in chasing down the big fish this time round. Let us not forget that law has its own rules.

Recommend 0
Adeel
Jun 10, 2019 05:33pm

Inshallah there will be more arrest soon and more looters and plunders who took TAx payer money abroad will be charge and end up in jail

Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Jun 10, 2019 05:42pm

You, shut up.

Recommend 0
Straight talk
Jun 10, 2019 05:44pm

@M. Emad, people of Pakistan have been victimised and condemned by these looters for over 30 years.

Recommend 0
Majid
Jun 10, 2019 05:48pm

@Khan, What about members sitting on the other side of the aisle.

Recommend 0
Shan from USA
Jun 10, 2019 06:00pm

NAB is doing what it is suppose to do. Thank you NAB. Please keep up the good work. Amin.

Recommend 0
Shib
Jun 10, 2019 06:06pm

@Dr Humaid Khan, sire and be nail down...

Recommend 0
SMI
Jun 10, 2019 06:12pm

Full support to.the Government

Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Jun 10, 2019 06:12pm

The Zardaris, Bhuttos, Talpurs, Memons, Shahs, Shareefs, Babars, Naiks, Rabbanis, Aitezazs, Kairas, Nawazs, Chandios, Durranis, Khuhros, Asfandyars, Khwajas, Ranas, Fazlus, etc., must be behind the bars for good.

Pakistan and Pakistanis don't need such elements. Period.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 10, 2019 06:15pm

@M. Emad,
We can read the news just like you did.

You always state the obvious inanely!

Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Jun 10, 2019 06:15pm

@Adeel,

Mr. Adeel,

Correct.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Jun 10, 2019 06:35pm

Relax. Justice will prevail...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Tahir Chaudhry
Jun 10, 2019 06:37pm

Good riddance. He should be kept there for a long long time. The looter of public funds deserves no better.

Recommend 0
enam
Jun 10, 2019 06:46pm

A bright day in the history of this country . MashAllah

Recommend 0
Dr.M.M.Khan
Jun 10, 2019 06:49pm

The ex president will soon call in the doctor and will be transferred to a hospital. It is the old three card trick.Need examples?

Recommend 0
Chingez Khan
Jun 10, 2019 06:52pm

Well done Govt.

Recommend 0
Naveed Burki
Jun 10, 2019 06:56pm

@Khan, Not all, but a good majority should be put out.

Recommend 0
Altaf (UK)
Jun 10, 2019 07:03pm

It’s shameful behaviour by these so-called ‘parliamentarians’. If these people show no respect for state institutions, then how do they expect democracy to function? Unless you have strong institutions, democracy will be only for the few elite. Let the courts prove your leader innocent or otherwise and don’t make Pakistan a laughing stock any more than it already is.

Recommend 0
KhanHouston
Jun 10, 2019 07:11pm

Joke of the day: NAB is an independent institution.

Recommend 0
Abid Khattak
Jun 10, 2019 07:23pm

It is a high time to punish those involved in mega corruption cases and to make it an example for others.

Recommend 0
Justicefirst
Jun 10, 2019 07:27pm

No one must be afraid if he/she has done nothing wrong.Please allow the law to take its course of action.

Recommend 0
Javed
Jun 10, 2019 08:16pm

No doubt the man is corrupt but the timing of the arrest on the day before budget announcement makes it seem as if nothing more than a diversionary tactic. Good tactic by govt to focus people's attention elsewhere

Recommend 0
Unicorn
Jun 10, 2019 08:30pm

@AZAM AKBAR, you forgot the Khan's. ..

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 10, 2019

Internet monitoring

AMONG the most alarming aspects of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s recent moves to implement a Web...
Updated June 10, 2019

Defence budget

For many years, perhaps decades, an argument has been made that Pakistan spends too much on defence.
June 10, 2019

Environmental concerns

IT was only last year that the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency had revived its water-testing laboratory and ...
Updated June 09, 2019

Renewed talks offer

There seemed to be a brief thaw as the foreign ministers exchanged pleasantries in the Kyrgyz capital last month.
June 09, 2019

Uptick in violence

THERE is a point after which seemingly random events become indicative of a pattern; and it is now apparent there ...
June 09, 2019

Tax-filing extension

ANOTHER month, another extension. That has become the story of the tax filing deadline this fiscal year. Now in a...