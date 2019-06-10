IHC reserves verdict on Zardari, Talpur's bail plea in fake accounts case

The Islamabad High Court has reserved its verdict on an application seeking extension in the bails of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in the fake accounts case. The verdict is expected to be announced shortly.

The case relates to a transaction of Rs150 million to the PPP leaders' private company through alleged fake bank accounts.

Zardari's daughter Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari accompanied him to court today. Security measures around the court were tightened prior to the former president's arrival.

Additional Prosecutor for National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Jahanzeb Bharwana assisted the two-member bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani

"Let a bail hearing remain just that, do not turn it into a trial hearing," Justice Farooq said while telling the NAB lawyer to only mention any details missed during arguments rather than recapping the whole case.

PPP workers gathered close to the court as prisoner vans were also brought to the site.

PPP workers in Punjab have already planned a protest in case Zardari is arrested. The party planned blockade of all major roads of the Punjab capital by arranging workers’ protests there in case of arrest of the party’s co-chairman.

